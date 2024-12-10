GTA Online: Agents of Sabotage update brings new missions, properties & vehicles Once players take over the Darnell Bros Garment Factory as a new front, they will take on missions and heists against the military industrial complex.

The latest major update for Grand Theft Auto Online has hit, bringing the Agents of Sabotage content expansion to the game’s online ecosystem. This time around, players will be helping a former FIB take their revenge against the military industrial complex and a few key wealthy elite. That means new properties, new multi-level activities, and much more.

Rockstar Games launched the GTA Online: Agents of Sabotage update this week, alongside a trailer sharing a glimpse of what’s going on this time around. Players will join ex-FIB agent Jodi Marshall as she carries out campaign of revenge against her former employees and some of the companies involved with them. It starts with acquiring the Darnell Bros Garment Factory business, which once acted as a base of operations for a famous heist. It’ll be your new base for carrying out missions for Jodi, in addition to featuring a 10-vehicle storage facility, Mk II Weapon Workshop, a personal quarters, passive income safe, and more. You can even use its underground pathway access to move quickly between areas.

Players will be tasked with hacking, sabotage, gunfights, and more in a series of four new multi-stage missions in Agents of Sabotage. Along the way, they’ll be able to discover new vehicles like the Banshee GTS (free to claim for GTA+ subscribers until January 8), Chavos V6, Dinka Jester RR Widebody, and law enforcement variants of the Canis Terminus Patrol and Vapid Caracara Pursuit. Other content includes two new Dispatch Work missions, four new Benefactor Terrorbyte Upgrades, and a missile lock-on jammer that can be applied to around 50 different vehicles in the game so far.

With so much going on, GTA Online players will want to dip into the game this week to see what Agents of Sabotage offers. Be sure to follow the GTA Online topic for further news and coverage on the game.