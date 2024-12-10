New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

GameStop (GME) reports 71 million directly registered shares (DRS) as of December 4, 2024

According to GameStop's 10-Q accompanying its Q3 2024 earnings results, 71.0 million shares of the company are held by registered holders.
TJ Denzer
Image via GameStop
1

This week, GameStop shared the details of its Q3 2024 earnings results, and with it came an update on the health and circulation of the company’s stock as far as who’s holding it. The company reported that there are currently 71.0 million shares of its Class A common stock in circulation among registered shareholders. This is actually down from previous reports of the stock in September 2024.

GameStop reported its Class A common stock circulation in a recent 10-Q report which was filed just ahead of its Q3 2024 earnings results. In said report, GameStop shared the number of 71.0 million shares of Class A common stock held by registered shareholders. The company also reported that the 71.0 million constitute about 16 percent of outstanding GameStop shares in circulation. However, this number was down 1.8 million from the reported numbers of registered shares back.

GameStop (GME) stock as of December 10, 2024
GameStop (GME) stock dipped and then rose following the release of its Q3 2024 earnings results on December 10, 2024
Source: Google

Here's the full related disclosure from GameStop’s 10-Q:

With the company having missed revenue expectations, GameStop is still an odd and notable stock in the tech and gaming space. For more reporting on what comes next for the company, stay tuned to the GameStop topic here at Shacknews.

