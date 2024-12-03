Evening Reading - December 3, 2024

Welcome, Shackers, to the end of another Tuesday, the first in December. We’re a handful of days away from bringing a fine year of gaming to a close, but as close as we are, there’s still work to be done. We’re crafting our final strokes this year and we can’t wait to share what we have in store with you before wishing you a happy holiday. For now, it’s time to shut another fine down of posting down with another Evening Reading. Enjoy.

In case you missed it at Shacknews…

And now… More stuff from The Internet

Tryin’ new Terry things

JohnnyChugs on Cortex

My favorite blonde brawler got some buffs in the latest Street Fighter 6 patch, so I’m trying out some new low-cost sauce.

Bill is in a winter wonderland

x-Rumpo-x on Cortex

The Long Dark continues to be one of the best survival games around and then some.

Adventures don’t always work out

Hopefully the cake was good before the hunt began.

The best format support

I don’t think you can post DS apps on BlueSky, but it sure would be a way to set itself apart.

Bringing your Palico pals to life

This man is your Palico. I wish I was able to finish the Osaka/Monster Hunter Vlog in time but this was the mocap stuff we saw was so impressive.



[image or embed] — Jan Ochoa (@janochoa.bsky.social) December 3, 2024 at 10:29 AM

I can only imagine it’s tough work to stand in Palico posture and do all their cutesy little moves ad nauseum.

Winners stay winning

Aaaa! Was surprised to see myself on the All-Star Alumni list on the 2025 Forbes 30 Under 30 with a little @outersloth.com highlight! 🙇🏻‍♀️Congrats to all who made the list. ❤️



[image or embed] — Victoria Tran (@victoriatran.bsky.social) December 3, 2024 at 6:35 PM

Victoria Tran deserves the flowers for what Innersloth has done. And she’s in good company with SonicFox

ICBS: Inter-Continental Ballistic Santa

NORAD tracks Santa Claus because of how fast he moves. If he crashed at the speed he travels, a direct impact would have the force of a nuclear weapon. He could obliterate a whole city. We don’t leave out cookies because we love him; we leave them out because we fear him — Happy Captain (@EODHappyCaptain) December 3, 2024

Not only is he traveling at ridiculous speeds, but he’s quite a projectile what with his belly like a bowl full of jelly.

That covers your Evening Reading for this December 3, 2024, but thank you for stopping by and reading our content. We appreciate you sticking around for the good times and conversations about games and tech. We hope you’ll enjoy what we’re cooking up and look forward to showing you what we have in store. Until then, be sure to support if you can through Shacknews Mercury for as little as a dollar a month. Don’t have a dollar? Don’t need one to enjoy Shackpets. It’s our free iOS and Android app where you can share cute pet pics and vote in the ultimate battle of cuteness. There’s also Bubbletron, where you can cook up a trillion-dollar start-up idea from a daily-randomized set of prompts.

Yes, Age-Restricted Holographic Projectors for Boomers, or as Futurama once called it: Ultra Porn.

Source: Bubbletron

Have a good night, Shackers. Shacknews Awards are right around the corner, so stay tuned.