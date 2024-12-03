New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - December 3, 2024

It's nighttime in America, which means it's time for another edition of Evening Reading.
Welcome, Shackers, to the end of another Tuesday, the first in December. We’re a handful of days away from bringing a fine year of gaming to a close, but as close as we are, there’s still work to be done. We’re crafting our final strokes this year and we can’t wait to share what we have in store with you before wishing you a happy holiday. For now, it’s time to shut another fine down of posting down with another Evening Reading. Enjoy.

Tryin’ new Terry things

JohnnyChugs on Cortex

My favorite blonde brawler got some buffs in the latest Street Fighter 6 patch, so I’m trying out some new low-cost sauce.

Bill is in a winter wonderland

x-Rumpo-x on Cortex

The Long Dark continues to be one of the best survival games around and then some.

Adventures don’t always work out

Trying new things

[image or embed]

— dogmo (@dogmodog.bsky.social) December 3, 2024 at 7:43 PM

Hopefully the cake was good before the hunt began.

The best format support

It's great that Bluesky has added support for Nintendo DS.

[image or embed]

— Stein Makes Games (@steinmakesgames.bsky.social) December 3, 2024 at 1:00 AM

I don’t think you can post DS apps on BlueSky, but it sure would be a way to set itself apart.

Bringing your Palico pals to life

This man is your Palico. I wish I was able to finish the Osaka/Monster Hunter Vlog in time but this was the mocap stuff we saw was so impressive.

[image or embed]

— Jan Ochoa (@janochoa.bsky.social) December 3, 2024 at 10:29 AM

I can only imagine it’s tough work to stand in Palico posture and do all their cutesy little moves ad nauseum.

Winners stay winning

Aaaa! Was surprised to see myself on the All-Star Alumni list on the 2025 Forbes 30 Under 30 with a little @outersloth.com highlight! 🙇🏻‍♀️Congrats to all who made the list. ❤️

[image or embed]

— Victoria Tran (@victoriatran.bsky.social) December 3, 2024 at 6:35 PM

Victoria Tran deserves the flowers for what Innersloth has done. And she’s in good company with SonicFox

ICBS: Inter-Continental Ballistic Santa

Not only is he traveling at ridiculous speeds, but he’s quite a projectile what with his belly like a bowl full of jelly.

That covers your Evening Reading for this December 3, 2024, but thank you for stopping by and reading our content. We appreciate you sticking around for the good times and conversations about games and tech. We hope you’ll enjoy what we’re cooking up and look forward to showing you what we have in store. Until then, be sure to support if you can through Shacknews Mercury for as little as a dollar a month. Don’t have a dollar? Don’t need one to enjoy Shackpets. It’s our free iOS and Android app where you can share cute pet pics and vote in the ultimate battle of cuteness. There’s also Bubbletron, where you can cook up a trillion-dollar start-up idea from a daily-randomized set of prompts.

Bubbletron values a start-up for Age-Restricted Holographic Projectors for Boomers at $4,672,800,000
Yes, Age-Restricted Holographic Projectors for Boomers, or as Futurama once called it: Ultra Porn.
Source: Bubbletron

Have a good night, Shackers. Shacknews Awards are right around the corner, so stay tuned.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

