The Finals Season 5 introduces Mexico-based map, new weapons & gadgets ISEUL-T, DISSUN, and VAIYA are the sponsors for the season while a new Club feature introduces social systems.

The Finals Season 5 is arriving next week and the team at Embark Studios has unveiled what players can expect. Get ready to fight along the streets of Bernal, Mexico, blast foes with new weapons for the Heavy and Media, and use some new gadgets.

On December 3, 2024, Embark Studios showed off a trailer for The Finals Season 5 and provided some insight into what's coming. The upcoming season, which is scheduled to arrive on December 12, will add a new map set in Bernal, Mexico featuring narrow, cobblestone streets and a colorful colonial plaza. This will be the fourth map added to the game, bringing the total to eight.

The new season will also add weapons for the Heavy and Medium and gadgets for the Heavy and Light. The Heavy will be getting the ShAK-12, a rifle that fires two bullets per shot, and a Lockbolt Launcher that can tether three players, objectives, or items together. The Medium will get a Cerberus 12GA, a break-action triple-barrel shotgun featuring incendiary shells. Meanwhile, the Light will get a Gravity Vortex that creates a singularity that pulls players, objectives, and items into it.

On the social front, this season’s sponsors will be ISEUL-T, DISSUN, and VAIYA, requiring players to once again pick who they want to represent for the whole season. Embark is also adding a Club feature, giving players a new way to connect with friends or new teammates to earn XP and fans and complete Club Contracts.

The Finals is also launching on PlayStation 4 and will receive a 120Hz mode on PS5, PS5 Pro, and Xbox Series X. The Finals is free-to-play so check it out now.