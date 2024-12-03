Where to find Kendo to talk about the invading demons - Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 With demons flooding the island and proving to be a menance, you need to find Kendo to find out what is happening.

With Fortnite's seasonal story getting underway, it is time to find out what all these demons are doing invading the island. To do that, you need to talk to Kendo, but he will be a little busy when you first arrive. This is how to complete the first step of the Kendo's Calling quest.

Kendo can be found to the northeast of Nightshift Forest, fighting one of the invading demons with Jade. If you want to talk to either of them, you will need to deal with the demon first, as any damage from the NPCs is more for show than anything else.

Make sure you get some shields, as the demon can do plenty of damage. I'd suggest an Assault Rifle and then shooting down from the nearby hill, but a Shotgun is a very effective close-range option if you have it. Once the demon is dealt with, chat with Kendo about what they are doing there, and you can move on to the next step of the quest.

