Evening Reading - December 2, 2024

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Raphael van Lierop on the Cougar 2.0, the Trader & the future of The Long Dark
- How Tolkien and Weta Workshop's founders helped design cooking in Tales of the Shire
- Space Marine VR - Defenders of Avarax made me feel like an eight-foot tall supersoldier
- PS5 gets limited-time anniversary themes based on previous consoles
- 4 simple ways to improve the holidays at Super Nintendo World
- Marvel Rivals full character roster
- Marvel Rivals adds Squirrel Girl, Wolverine & Black Widow to launch roster
- Stalker 2 Patch 1.0.1 notes fix NPCs getting stuck & blocked mission progress
- Pokemon GO Tour Unova will head to Los Angeles and Taiwan in 2025
- Elon Musk says he will create an AI video game studio
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Your daily dose of sudoku
Bit of a guide video today.
Let's talk about Source
Source has the sauce.
Discovered this channel about prison
This guy has some wild insights.
Super Mario 64 goodness
I love seeing what people can do with this game.
Keep your plugs
Looks like that plastic box of cables isn't getting smaller.
Nobody is at work?
What do you think about the rise of WFH and people allegedly "not wanting to work"?
Roller coaster accidents
I don't think I will be getting on another roller coaster.
Speedrunning history time
Imagine exceeding 100 percent.
LegalEagle answers some questions
This guy is so good.
There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Don't have a dollar? You don't need one to download Shackpets on iOS or Android. It's our first, free official app that's all about pictures of cute pets! Upload a photo of your pet and challenge other pet pictures to an epic battle of cuteness! Want to test out your skills? You should check out Bubbletron and see if you can get the highest daily valuation (or even the lowest)!
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Sam Chandler posted a new article, Evening Reading - December 2, 2024