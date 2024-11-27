Pokemon GO Tour Unova will head to Los Angeles and Taiwan in 2025 The annual GO Tour will take place in two real-world locations simultaneously for the first time.

Niantic is continuing to roll out new content for Pokemon GO, its mobile phenomenon. Earlier this week, the team revealed the new Dual Destiny season, which will be part of a bigger push into the Unova region. As part of that push, Niantic's latest announcement is about 2025's Pokemon GO Tour. After a successful 2024 in the Rose Bowl in Southern California, the team is returning to the same site for a second round. However, on top of that, a second real-world location is being added for the second time, as players in New Taipei City, Taiwan can also get in on the action.

Pokemon GO Tour Unova will take place from February 21-23. It will feature gameplay inspired by Pokemon's Black and White generation. This will include the debuts of some new Shiny Pokemon, including the first appearance of Shiny Meloetta. A ticket for Masterwork Research will help lead to this Shiny Pokemon and there's no expiration date on it, so anyone who purchases it can complete the objectives at their leisure.



Source: Niantic

The big Pokemon to look out for will include Reshiram and Zekrom, both of which can be caught in Five-Star Raids. Shiny variants are out there for each of them. Players can also find Deerling variants, as well as Pikachu wearing hats from Hilbert, Hilda, Nate, and Rosa, the protagonists from Pokemon Black & White and Pokemon Black & White 2. While a Global GO Tour event will be available from March 1-2, those present at the physical GO Tour events with tickets will have Timed Research for catching Tornadus, Thundurus, and Landorus in their Incarnate Forme. Tickets will sell for $30 USD, but early bird buyers can pick them up for $25 before the end of the year.

For its part, the city of Los Angeles seems thrilled with the arrival of thousands of Pokemon trainers. In addition to reopening the Rose Bowl to Pokemon GO players, the event will expand to Los Angeles County Metro stations, where special PokeStops will house Team GO Rocket Grunts with special Shadow Pokemon, like Roggenrola, Drilbur, Timburr, Joltik, Litwick, and Golett. Other citywide events are being planned across Los Angeles and Orange County for GO Tour weekend.

There's a lot happening for GO Tour, but that's not all that's going on in the world of Pokemon GO. Necrozma will make its return from this year's Pokemon GO Fest, but only in Raids held on December 14. Meanwhile, a Pokemon favorite is heading to Gigantamax Max Battles, as Gigantamax Lapras will be available on December 8.

For more on next year's big Pokemon GO event from Los Angeles and Taiwan, head over to the Pokemon GO Tour website. Niantic's return to the Rose Bowl will be one to watch, but in the meantime, check out our interview from this year's GO Tour in Pasadena and how the team prepared for the onslaught of Pokemon fanatics.