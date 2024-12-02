Marvel Rivals adds Squirrel Girl, Wolverine & Black Widow to launch roster Marvel Rivals' launch roster now stands at 33 characters.

Marvel Rivals is launching this week, and developer NetEase Games has provided one final tease with a trailer showcasing multiple new playable characters. Squirrel Girl, Wolverine, Black Widow, Iron Fist, and Cloak and Dagger have all been confirmed for the Marvel Rivals roster and will be playable on day one.

The newest additions to the Marvel Rivals roster were all featured in the game’s launch trailer. This includes Squirrel Girl, who will be played by actress Milana Vayntrub. Vayntrub was originally set to play Squirrel Girl in live-action for a 2018 series before its cancellation. She’ll be joined by other fan favorites such as Wolverine and Black Widow. Squirrel Girl has been confirmed to be a Duelist, but the other characters’ classes remain unknown.

The new additions bring the Marvel Rivals roster to a dense 33. All of whom will be available for free when the game launches on December 6. NetEase Games has already teased that more characters will join the roster in post-launch updates.