Marvel Rivals adds Squirrel Girl, Wolverine & Black Widow to launch roster

Marvel Rivals' launch roster now stands at 33 characters.
Donovan Erskine
Marvel Rivals is launching this week, and developer NetEase Games has provided one final tease with a trailer showcasing multiple new playable characters. Squirrel Girl, Wolverine, Black Widow, Iron Fist, and Cloak and Dagger have all been confirmed for the Marvel Rivals roster and will be playable on day one.

The newest additions to the Marvel Rivals roster were all featured in the game’s launch trailer. This includes Squirrel Girl, who will be played by actress Milana Vayntrub. Vayntrub was originally set to play Squirrel Girl in live-action for a 2018 series before its cancellation. She’ll be joined by other fan favorites such as Wolverine and Black Widow. Squirrel Girl has been confirmed to be a Duelist, but the other characters’ classes remain unknown.

The new additions bring the Marvel Rivals roster to a dense 33. All of whom will be available for free when the game launches on December 6. NetEase Games has already teased that more characters will join the roster in post-launch updates.

News Editor

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

