New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Elden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Shack Together 041 - S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2, The Game Awards Nominees, NVIDIA Report, feat. Sam Chandler

Unlike Metaphor, this one's got the juice.
Joe Stasio
Joe Stasio
2

Welcome to episode 41 of Shack Together! Today we're joined by our regular crew of Asif Khan, myself Joe Stasio, and special guest Sam Chandler. We’re excited to talk to Sam today about his time with S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl before Asif dives into his most recent (successful) adventures in F-Zero.

Today's show features a shallow dive into The Game Awards nominees, sparking heated discussions about this year's contenders, along with some opportunity to predict where we think Geoff’s proverbial chips will fall next month when the show airs.

Story Time is packed with exciting updates, including our hands-on preview of Avowed's dynamic combat system, reviews of highly anticipated titles like the aforementioned S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl and LEGO Horizon Adventures, and breaking news about Final Fantasy 14's mobile version. We also cover NVIDIA's impressive Q3 2025 earnings and some exciting Half-Life 2 20th anniversary celebrations. And that's all for today's show! Thanks as always for listening and enjoy!

Articles mentioned in this episode

Don't forget to subscribe on your favorite podcast app and join us every Friday for more episodes of Shack Together. Enjoy!

Follow Shack Together

Producer
Producer

Front-end dev, musician and audio engineer. I talk games, games industry as producer on Shack Together. Not funny or smart.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    November 22, 2024 6:00 AM

    Joe Stasio posted a new article, Shack Together 041 - S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2, The Game Awards Nominees, NVIDIA Report, feat. Sam Chandler

    • Scannerbarkly
      reply
      November 22, 2024 8:10 AM

      I appreciate all the rage on display toward NPR in this episode. lol

    • Scannerbarkly
      reply
      November 22, 2024 8:39 AM

      Also, I really feel like Sony's interest in Kadokawa is more about anime than it is about Elden Ring. Sony is clearly looking to take further control of the anime space after picking up Crunchyroll and Funimation. A whole load of money in anime and manga, and it's still a growth market.

      Kadokawa also owns a massive library of movies, live-action series, light novels, and web novels, tv shows and channels, along with stuff like video hosting services in Japan. Sony would essentially BE anime if they get this deal.

Hello, Meet Lola