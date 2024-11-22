Shack Together 041 - S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2, The Game Awards Nominees, NVIDIA Report, feat. Sam Chandler

Welcome to episode 41 of Shack Together! Today we're joined by our regular crew of Asif Khan, myself Joe Stasio, and special guest Sam Chandler. We’re excited to talk to Sam today about his time with S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl before Asif dives into his most recent (successful) adventures in F-Zero.

Today's show features a shallow dive into The Game Awards nominees, sparking heated discussions about this year's contenders, along with some opportunity to predict where we think Geoff’s proverbial chips will fall next month when the show airs.

Story Time is packed with exciting updates, including our hands-on preview of Avowed's dynamic combat system, reviews of highly anticipated titles like the aforementioned S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl and LEGO Horizon Adventures, and breaking news about Final Fantasy 14's mobile version. We also cover NVIDIA's impressive Q3 2025 earnings and some exciting Half-Life 2 20th anniversary celebrations. And that's all for today's show! Thanks as always for listening and enjoy!

Articles mentioned in this episode

Don't forget to subscribe on your favorite podcast app and join us every Friday for more episodes of Shack Together. Enjoy!

Follow Shack Together