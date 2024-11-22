Shack Together 041 - S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2, The Game Awards Nominees, NVIDIA Report, feat. Sam Chandler

Welcome to episode 41 of Shack Together! Today we're joined by our regular crew of Asif Khan, myself Joe Stasio, and special guest Sam Chandler. We’re excited to talk to Sam today about his time with S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl before Asif dives into his most recent (successful) adventures in F-Zero.
Today's show features a shallow dive into The Game Awards nominees, sparking heated discussions about this year's contenders, along with some opportunity to predict where we think Geoff’s proverbial chips will fall next month when the show airs.
Story Time is packed with exciting updates, including our hands-on preview of Avowed's dynamic combat system, reviews of highly anticipated titles like the aforementioned S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl and LEGO Horizon Adventures, and breaking news about Final Fantasy 14's mobile version. We also cover NVIDIA's impressive Q3 2025 earnings and some exciting Half-Life 2 20th anniversary celebrations. And that's all for today's show! Thanks as always for listening and enjoy!
Articles mentioned in this episode
- Avowed hands-on preview
- Rage of the Dragons NEO review: They are comin' back! And fighting!
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl review
- Lego Horizon Adventures review
- Final Fantasy 14 is coming to mobile
- Pokemon TCG Pocket hits 120 million downloads
- Control 2 confirmed as action RPG
- Sony in talks to acquire Kadokawa
- Half-Life 2 20th anniversary update
- Star Wars Outlaws 1.4.0 update
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth DLC
- NVIDIA Q3 2025 earnings coverage
Also, I really feel like Sony's interest in Kadokawa is more about anime than it is about Elden Ring. Sony is clearly looking to take further control of the anime space after picking up Crunchyroll and Funimation. A whole load of money in anime and manga, and it's still a growth market.
Kadokawa also owns a massive library of movies, live-action series, light novels, and web novels, tv shows and channels, along with stuff like video hosting services in Japan. Sony would essentially BE anime if they get this deal.