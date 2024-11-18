New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Half-Life 2 tops record concurrent players following 20th anniversary update

Following an update that brought a few QoL changes to the game, Valve made Half-Life 2 free for a short time.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Valve
1

Half-Life 2 crossed its 20th anniversary this last week, and Valve didn’t let it pass by quietly. Not only did Valve put out a new update for Half-Life 2 that brought some long-awaited quality-of-life features to the game, but it also made the game free for a limited time. That led to Half-Life 2 putting up one of its best recorded numbers on concurrent players since the game launched.

Valve put out the 20th anniversary update for Half-Life 2 late last week. The update included a number of features for the game, including a new seamless experience with Half-Life 2, Episode 1, and Episode 2 where you can play them all in a sequence without having to jump between games. The base game also got a director’s commentary track to provide players with a behind-the-scenes look at various aspects of the making of the game. It was also free for a bit on Steam and still has a deep discount as of this writing.

Ultimately, the update and free copy of Half-Life 2 boosted its 20th anniversary celebration to record numbers. On November 17, 2024, Half-Life 2 achieved a total player count of 64,085 concurrent players according to SteamDB. That’s the most players the game has ever seen since SteamDB has been in operation (Bear in mind that Half-Life 2 launched before SteamDB existed, so it might not be the most players the game has ever seen at once).

We’re probably not getting anything particularly new for Half-Life on its 20th anniversary, but it’s good to see the classic masterpiece get some love on such a milestone. Check out the changes to Half-Life 2 and stay tuned for further news out of Valve.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

