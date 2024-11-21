Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth won't receive any DLC The Final Fantasy 7 developers will instead focus on the third game in the Remake trilogy.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth launched earlier this year, bringing about the second installment in Square Enix’s ambitious Remake trilogy. While some fans had been hoping to see the game receive additional story content through DLC, it appears that won’t be the case. The director of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth has stated the team has no plans for DLC and is opting to focus on finishing the next game as soon as possible.

Naoki Hamaguchi was speaking to The Daily Star when he confirmed that there are no plans for Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth DLC. “I think, from my perspective, what the fans really want to see the most is not necessarily DLC. They want to see the third part of the series as quickly as possible,” he said. “So that's why we've decided not to focus the development resources on creating additional extra episodes for DLC at the moment. We really are putting all our efforts into getting the third game out as quickly as we can.”



Source: Square Enix

This marks a change in philosophy as Final Fantasy 7 Remake, the first game in the trilogy, received DLC content after its launch. There were nearly four years between the release of Remake and Rebirth, and it looks like Square Enix would like to lessen the wait for the final game in the trilogy.

Not much is known about the third Final Fantasy 7 Remake game other than the fact that Hamaguchi and his team are hard at work on it.