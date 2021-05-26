New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Square Enix reveals new Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade details

Square Enix has spilled new details on the upcoming PS5 expansion of Final Fantasy 7 Remake.
Donovan Erskine
Final Fantasy 7 Remake was one of the most impressive games of last year. The game’s stunning visuals coupled greatly with the excellent retelling of a beloved story. The JRPG is now set to make its proper arrival on PS5 with some graphical enhancements, as well as a content expansion. Ahead of its release this June, Square Enix has released a crop of new details on Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade.

One of the biggest additions in Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade is the introduction of Yuffie, a character that fans of the original game will remember. We learned more about the role that Yuffie will play in Intergrade. Players will find Yuffie arriving in Midgar on a mission to meet with her Avalanche contracts.

Yuffie is a versatile fighter, with proficiency in boat close and long-range combat scenarios. Her abilities allow her to throw her star or use a ninjustsu attack. The throwing star behaves like a boomerang, coming back to her after a few moments. Players can also manually make the star return. Limit Breaks are a big aspect of combat in Final Fantasy 7, and we also learn more about Yuffie’s Limit Break will be. Titled Bloodbath, this Limit Break will “Unleash a flurry of blows that deals a large amount of damage.”

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade will introduce several new characters to the story, such as the members of the Avalanche group. Zhijie, Nayo, Billy Bob, and Polk are all characters that players will meet when they jump into Intergrade. Sonon is another character that will make their debut in the new expansion for Final Fantasy 7 Remake. Though players can't directly control Sonon, they can give him orders to aid in battle.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade was first announced at a PlayStation event back in February of this year. The expansion will be released exclusively for the PlayStation 5 on June 10.

