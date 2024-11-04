Evening Reading - November 4, 2024

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

A fog sudoku? What a cool puzzle idea!

Have you played Kenshi?

This game looks wild.

Beating Super Mario 64 without pressing the A Button

This is one of the best video game documentaries that goes into extreme detail about a weird niche. It is unreal the lengths these players will go to in order to achieve their goal.

This game trailer just popped up on my timeline

I love the look of this. Might need to check it out.

Weird things in the desert

The Zelda franchise rules.

Remember the Stop N' Swop?

Banjo-Kazooie was ahead of its time.

Preservation vs Piracy

I really hope we can find a good way to preserve video game history.

Curing fear

Reckon Gav will be able to cure his tendency to jump at scares?

The Banjo sequel we need

It's been 84 years.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Don't have a dollar? You don't need one to download Shackpets on iOS or Android. It's our first, free official app that's all about pictures of cute pets! Upload a photo of your pet and challenge other pet pictures to an epic battle of cuteness! Want to test out your skills? You should check out Bubbletron and see if you can get the highest daily valuation (or even the lowest)!

I love this photo of Rad. He looks so happy! What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.