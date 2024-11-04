The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth will celebrate 10 years with online co-op update Developer Edmund McMillen has some big plans for his game's milestone anniversary.

November 4 marks ten years since developers Edmund McMillen (of Team Meat fame) and Nicalis released The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth, a bizarre action RPG shooter that took players into some imaginative and unsettling spaces. McMillen revealed earlier today that there are some substantial plans in place to celebrate this anniversary milestone through a new update. Its key feature will allow players to come together for online co-op for the first time.



Source: Edmund McMillen

"Isaac online will feature a full online co-op mode (with completion markers) along side [sic] a considerable balance update that heavily focuses on buffing items you guys believe are lackluster/bad," McMillen said on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth's online co-op update has been in the works for a substantial amount of time with McMillen previously teasing it in a September X post. The Nicalis X account is teasing further reveals throughout the month likely related to the forthcoming update.

The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth, as its subtitle may imply, was first imagined back in 2012 as a remake of the original The Binding of Isaac. It contained everything featured in the original acclaimed indie darling along with an extra expansion, new final chapter and ending, two additional playable characters, and cut content from the original game. This included the ability to play locally with two players, a number that has since increased to four players over the years.

The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth's ten-year anniversary update, featuring online co-op, will release on Monday, November 18. While McMillen does not specify the platforms, it will presumably come to both PC and consoles. For those who don't own the game, it will be on sale for the next week on Steam.