The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth will celebrate 10 years with online co-op update

Developer Edmund McMillen has some big plans for his game's milestone anniversary.
Ozzie Mejia

Edmund McMillen


November 4 marks ten years since developers Edmund McMillen (of Team Meat fame) and Nicalis released The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth, a bizarre action RPG shooter that took players into some imaginative and unsettling spaces. McMillen revealed earlier today that there are some substantial plans in place to celebrate this anniversary milestone through a new update. Its key feature will allow players to come together for online co-op for the first time.

Exploring the dark worlds of The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth



"Isaac online will feature a full online co-op mode (with completion markers) along side [sic] a considerable balance update that heavily focuses on buffing items you guys believe are lackluster/bad," McMillen said on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth's online co-op update has been in the works for a substantial amount of time with McMillen previously teasing it in a September X post. The Nicalis X account is teasing further reveals throughout the month likely related to the forthcoming update.

The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth, as its subtitle may imply, was first imagined back in 2012 as a remake of the original The Binding of Isaac. It contained everything featured in the original acclaimed indie darling along with an extra expansion, new final chapter and ending, two additional playable characters, and cut content from the original game. This included the ability to play locally with two players, a number that has since increased to four players over the years.

The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth's ten-year anniversary update, featuring online co-op, will release on Monday, November 18. While McMillen does not specify the platforms, it will presumably come to both PC and consoles. For those who don't own the game, it will be on sale for the next week on Steam.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

