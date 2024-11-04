PS5 Pro enhanced games list This guide lists all of the games currently known to be enhanced by the PlayStation 5 Pro console.

With the PlayStation 5 Pro console refreshing Sony’s flagship platform, it also brings a variety of enhancements to various games. Which games might you ask? Well, Sony itself has helped curate that list. We now know more than 50 games that can be specifically enhanced when played on the PlayStation 5 Pro. Read on to get all of the details.

PS5 Pro enhanced games list

Sony posted its list of games enhanced by the PS5 Pro in a PlayStation Blog post. The list contains obvious PlayStation Studios games like Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and the Horizon series, but it also contains games like Resident Evil 4, No Man’s Sky, Lies of P, and even the recent Dragon Age: The Veilgaurd. The full list can be found just below:

Alan Wake 2

Albatroz

Apex Legends

Arma Reforger

Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Baldur’s Gate 3

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

EA Sports College Football 25

Dead Island 2

Demon’s Souls

Diablo IV

Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Dragon’s Dogma 2

Dying Light 2 Reloaded Edition

EA Sports FC 25

Enlisted

F1 24

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Fortnite

God of War Ragnarök

Hogwarts Legacy

Horizon Forbidden West

Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered

Kayak VR: Mirage

Lies of P

Madden NFL 25

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Naraka: Bladepoint

NBA2K 25

No Man’s Sky

Palworld

Paladin’s Passage

Planet Coaster 2

Professional Spirits Baseball 2024-2025

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil 4

Resident Evil Village

Rise of the Ronin

Rogue Flight

Star Wars: Jedi Survivor

Star Wars: Outlaws

Stellar Blade

Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown

The Callisto Protocol

The Crew Motorfest

The Finals

The First Descendant

The Last of Us Part I

The Last of Us Part II Remastered

Until Dawn

War Thunder

Warframe

World of Warships: Legends

That covers all of the games enhanced by the PS5 Pro at this time. Players will enjoy advanced ray-tracing, better load times, and even more polished visuals on the new console. Stay tuned for more PlayStation 5 Pro coverage as it drops.