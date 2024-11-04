New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Elden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

PS5 Pro enhanced games list

This guide lists all of the games currently known to be enhanced by the PlayStation 5 Pro console.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via PlayStation
2

With the PlayStation 5 Pro console refreshing Sony’s flagship platform, it also brings a variety of enhancements to various games. Which games might you ask? Well, Sony itself has helped curate that list. We now know more than 50 games that can be specifically enhanced when played on the PlayStation 5 Pro. Read on to get all of the details.

PS5 Pro enhanced games list

Sony posted its list of games enhanced by the PS5 Pro in a PlayStation Blog post. The list contains obvious PlayStation Studios games like Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and the Horizon series, but it also contains games like Resident Evil 4, No Man’s Sky, Lies of P, and even the recent Dragon Age: The Veilgaurd. The full list can be found just below:

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Albatroz
  • Apex Legends
  • Arma Reforger
  • Assassin’s Creed Mirage
  • Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • EA Sports College Football 25
  • Dead Island 2
  • Demon’s Souls
  • Diablo IV
  • Dragon Age: The Veilguard
  • Dragon’s Dogma 2
  • Dying Light 2 Reloaded Edition
  • EA Sports FC 25
  • Enlisted
  • F1 24
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Fortnite
  • God of War Ragnarök
  • Hogwarts Legacy
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered
  • Kayak VR: Mirage
  • Lies of P
  • Madden NFL 25
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • Naraka: Bladepoint
  • NBA2K 25
  • No Man’s Sky
  • Palworld
  • Paladin’s Passage
  • Planet Coaster 2
  • Professional Spirits Baseball 2024-2025
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • Resident Evil 4
  • Resident Evil Village
  • Rise of the Ronin
  • Rogue Flight
  • Star Wars: Jedi Survivor
  • Star Wars: Outlaws
  • Stellar Blade
  • Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown
  • The Callisto Protocol
  • The Crew Motorfest
  • The Finals
  • The First Descendant
  • The Last of Us Part I
  • The Last of Us Part II Remastered
  • Until Dawn
  • War Thunder
  • Warframe
  • World of Warships: Legends

That covers all of the games enhanced by the PS5 Pro at this time. Players will enjoy advanced ray-tracing, better load times, and even more polished visuals on the new console. Stay tuned for more PlayStation 5 Pro coverage as it drops.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola