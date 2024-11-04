PS5 Pro enhanced games list
This guide lists all of the games currently known to be enhanced by the PlayStation 5 Pro console.
With the PlayStation 5 Pro console refreshing Sony’s flagship platform, it also brings a variety of enhancements to various games. Which games might you ask? Well, Sony itself has helped curate that list. We now know more than 50 games that can be specifically enhanced when played on the PlayStation 5 Pro. Read on to get all of the details.
PS5 Pro enhanced games list
Sony posted its list of games enhanced by the PS5 Pro in a PlayStation Blog post. The list contains obvious PlayStation Studios games like Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and the Horizon series, but it also contains games like Resident Evil 4, No Man’s Sky, Lies of P, and even the recent Dragon Age: The Veilgaurd. The full list can be found just below:
- Alan Wake 2
- Albatroz
- Apex Legends
- Arma Reforger
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- EA Sports College Football 25
- Dead Island 2
- Demon’s Souls
- Diablo IV
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard
- Dragon’s Dogma 2
- Dying Light 2 Reloaded Edition
- EA Sports FC 25
- Enlisted
- F1 24
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Fortnite
- God of War Ragnarök
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered
- Kayak VR: Mirage
- Lies of P
- Madden NFL 25
- Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Naraka: Bladepoint
- NBA2K 25
- No Man’s Sky
- Palworld
- Paladin’s Passage
- Planet Coaster 2
- Professional Spirits Baseball 2024-2025
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Resident Evil 4
- Resident Evil Village
- Rise of the Ronin
- Rogue Flight
- Star Wars: Jedi Survivor
- Star Wars: Outlaws
- Stellar Blade
- Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown
- The Callisto Protocol
- The Crew Motorfest
- The Finals
- The First Descendant
- The Last of Us Part I
- The Last of Us Part II Remastered
- Until Dawn
- War Thunder
- Warframe
- World of Warships: Legends
That covers all of the games enhanced by the PS5 Pro at this time. Players will enjoy advanced ray-tracing, better load times, and even more polished visuals on the new console. Stay tuned for more PlayStation 5 Pro coverage as it drops.
