Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 November 4, 2024 update nerfs ARs, buffs SMG ranges The first balance update for Black Ops 6 also reduces the effect of flashbangs and the Recon Combat Specialty.

Treyarch has released the first major balance update for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, addressing assault rifles, submachine guns, and more. Let’s take a look.

Black Ops 6 November 4, 2024 patch notes



Source: Activision

The following patch notes for Black Ops 6 were posted to the Call of Duty website.

Global

Stability

Improved stability when interacting with the Message of the Day.

Improved stability when sending voice communications.

Progression

Completion display will now properly appear when completing Prestige Challenges in both Multiplayer and Zombies.

Operators

Addressed an issue where Bailey wasn’t holding an intended Pistol in the Operator selection menu.

Multiplayer

Maps

Nuketown

Nuketown is now available in Private Matches.



Modes

Addressed an issue where players were spawned in when joining a session in progress instead of spectating before selecting a Loadout. Yes, we saw ourselves in a Killcam before selecting a Loadout too.

Improved stability in Infected game mode.

Spawns

General spawn logic tuning across several maps for improved spawning.

Spawn tuning will be an ongoing process of taking in data, reviewing gameplay and making measured adjustments in the live environment. Our number one goal is to always provide the safest spawn that we can across all maps and game modes.

Loadouts

Addressed an issue where players would automatically equip their previously used Loadout when joining matches already in progress.

Addressed an issue where Players would die at initial spawn when selecting their Loadout.

Shotguns

Last week, we fixed an issue with shotgun Slugs, but we are still working on an additional issue causing this attachment to perform better in hip fire than intended. Slugs are meant to offer an alternate playstyle for shotguns that trades close quarters effectiveness for improved range and precision. We are removing the ability for Slugs to one-hit kill to the body for now and will be revisiting the overall tuning of this attachment in an upcoming update.

Marine SP

Slug attachment Max Damage reduced from 106 to 92.

ASG-89

Slug attachment Max Damage reduced from 106 to 92.

Perks

Recon Combat Specialty

Reduced duration that enemies are highlighted after respawning to 1.5 seconds from 2 seconds. An additional reduction will be coming before Season 01. Resolved an issue that allowed players to activate Recon Combat Specialty by changing Loadouts.

Dispatcher

Increased Dispatcher Perk score cost for UAV from 500 to 550. Increased Dispatcher Perk score cost for Counter UAV from 550 to 600.



Equipment

Flashbang Reduced Flashbang Tactical screen effect duration by 20%.



Scorestreaks

Increased health of UAV and Counter UAV (rockets to destroy remain unchanged).

Increased initial explosion radius of Napalm Strike.

Reduced the initial entry delay of the LDBR.

Increased the fly-in speed of the Strategic Bomber.

Reduced score cost for Interceptors from 1250 to 1150.

Movement Updates

Adjusted stance change cooldowns to reduce effectiveness of repeated prone to stand movement (enough snaking).

XP Earn Rates

Adjusted Player XP and Weapon XP earn rates for most modes to ensure that players are being rewarded for their match performance as expected wherever they play. These changes include:

Increased Weapon XP earn rates for most modes

Increased Player XP earn rates for the following modes:

Team Deathmatch

Control

Search & Destroy

Gunfight

Slight decrease to Player XP and Weapon XP earned in Face Off modes

Challenges

Addressed an issue where players were able to complete the Nuke Challenge while dying.

UI

Appropriate Perks will now display when viewing the featured player during Best Play.

Known Issues

Gunsmith

We are investigating an issue where any equipped Optic attachment is removed when entering the Gunsmith in Main Menus.

Players will not notice this issue if entering Gunsmith during a match.

Players can equip Optic attachments, but will need to re-equip them anytime they enter Gunsmith in a Main Menu to adjust attachments or customizations.

In cases where an Optic is locked and equipped via a Blueprint, players will need to reapply the Blueprint to obtain the Optic.

Zombies

UI GobbleGum names will now properly update when switching between tier tabs.



The notes also feature graphics showing a reduction in damage across assault rifles, and an increase in damage range for SMGs. For more Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 coverage, stick with Shacknews.