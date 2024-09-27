Evening Reading - September 27, 2024

Greetings, Shacknews. As promised, I'm on site at TwitchCon. But still, let's enjoy another round of news, memes, and entertainment. This is the Friday edition of Evening Reading.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And, because it's the weekend, go find yourself something to play!

Around the Gaming Horn

Here's some rapid-fire news to wrap up your week.

I completely forgot this was a thing, which means it can't possibly be any good, can it?

*Checks Metacritic*

It appears that it isn't.

While Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero appears to be the hotness, would you believe there's still content coming in for Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2?

Take another look at what to expect in Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii.

A new #SpaceMarine2 patch is live and packed with new features!



On top of bug fixes and optimization, it adds:

🖥️PC ultrawide support

🔒private PvE lobbies

⚔️a Sparring Arena in the Battlebarge

🎮the option to replace custom presets with predefined ones

https://t.co/q9eILycYh9 pic.twitter.com/PuSgQnVFGm — Focus Entertainment (@Focus_entmt) September 26, 2024

And if you missed it yesterday, there's a fresh patch out now for Space Marine 2.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Today in Bubbletron

Be sure to play Bubbletron today!

One more What's Good for the road

Farewell, friends, and thanks for all the fish.

In tribute to Maggie Smith

RIP to one of the greats.

History has been made

Unfortunately for the White Sox, they couldn't play three more games against the Angels and avoid this outcome.

Nothing but the Hotfix

Games Done Quick was at TwitchCon last weekend. Let's check out the last run of the weekend with GTAce running through the Legendary runs of Nintendo World Championship: NES Edition.

GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.

Under the learning tree with Masahiro Sakurai

Masahiro Sakurai started a YouTube channel! Let's learn from his decades of experience together by looking at one of his latest videos. This week, Sakurai talks about giving gravity a gentle push.

This week in Shaqnews

The fact that we can’t end this one sided beef is petty. pic.twitter.com/r4BItzQzvW — Dwight Howard (@DwightHoward) September 27, 2024

Good lord, is this feud still going? What year is this?

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

Cardigan Backyardigan has announced a two-night SummerSlam in New Jersey for next year.

Tonight in video game music

You might have heard earlier this week, but Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge got a new update. Among the additions is a remixed soundtrack. Wanna know what that sounds like? Well, check it out here!

That's it for the fourth Friday Evening Reading for September! Be sure to keep the spirit of the classic Evening Reading alive by jumping into the comments about whatever you see here or whatever randomness you'd like to discuss. Join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. If you want to go new school and find different ways to leave your feedback or talk about whatever, join us in the Official Shacknews Community Discord. I'll see you all next week!