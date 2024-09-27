Weekend Console Download Deals for Sept. 27: Tokyo Game Show sales

The doors have opened up for this year's Tokyo Game Show. That means there are some big sales to be found, including from Xbox and Nintendo. Each has several publisher sales to celebrate this weekend's convention. PlayStation isn't having a TGS sale exactly, but there are some big games on sale from several Japanese publishers. That includes the lowest price on Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth to date.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts. If more than one version of a game is available, the PlayStation 5 gen price will be listed.
- Tekken 8 - $39.89 (43% off)
- Big Games, Big Deals
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth - $46.89 (33% off)
- Horizon Forbidden West - $29.99 (40% off)
- Dragon's Dogma 2 - $39.89 (43% off)
- Persona 3 Reload - $41.99 (40% off)
- Nobody Wants to Die - $18.74 (25% off)
- Contra: Operation Galuga - $23.99 (40% off)
- Street Fighter 6 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition - $53.24 (25% off)
- Assassin's Creed Mirage Deluxe Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Killer Klowns From Outer Space: The Game - $27.99 (30% off)
- RoboCop: Rogue City - $29.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil 4 Gold Edition - $39.99 (20% off)
- Octopath Traveler 2 - $35.99 (40% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak - $19.79 (67% off)
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection - $19.99 (60% off)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion - $24.99 (50% off)
- Demon's Souls - $29.39 (58% off)
- Sea of Stars - $22.74 (35% off)
- Under Night In-Birth 2 Sys:Celes - $24.99 (50% off)
- Remnant 2 Ultimate Edition - $34.99 (50% off)
- Ace Attorney Anthology - $44.99 (25% off)
- NieR Replicant - $23.99 (60% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge - $14.99 (40% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection - $15.99 (60% off)
- Streets of Rage 4 - $12.49 (50% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition - $16.49 (67% off)
- Metal Gear Solid 5: The Definitive Experience - $11.99 (40% off)
- Batman Arkham Collection - $5.99 (90% off)
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- PS Plus Exclusive Discounts
- Sea of Thieves Premium Edition - $35.99 (40% off)
- F1 24 Champions Edition - $53.99 (40% off)
- Skull & Bones Deluxe Edition - $33.99 (60% off)
- Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection - $11.99 (70% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Operator Edition - $27.99 (65% off)
- Evil Genius 2: World Domination - $7.99 (80% off)
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat - $13.99 (65% off)
- Castle Crashers Remastered - $2.99 (80% off)
- Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- MLB The Show 24 - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Little Nightmares 2 - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
Xbox
If more than one version of a game is available, the Xbox Series X|S price will be listed.
Xbox Games with Gold has been retired as of September 1, 2023. The following games are a part of Xbox Game Pass Deals and Discounts. An Xbox Game Pass Core or Ultimate subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- RoboCop: Rogue City - $29.99 (50% off)
- Taxi Life: A City Driving Simulator - $23.99 (40% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 4 - $6.99 (65% off)
The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Tokyo Game Show Sale
- Dragon's Dogma 2 - $41.99 (40% off)
- Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth Deluxe Edition - $50.99 (40% off)
- Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Complete Edition - $38.99 (35% off)
- Contra: Operation Galuga - $23.99 (40% off)
- Ace Attorney Anthology - $44.99 (25% off)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 - $47.99 (20% off)
- Street Fighter 6 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Octopath Traveler 2 - $35.99 (40% off)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion - $24.99 (50% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak - $19.79 (67% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection - $15.99 (60% off)
- Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons - $13.74 (45% off)
- Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory - $23.99 (60% off)
- Metal Gear Solid 5: The Definitive Experience - $17.99 (40% off)
- 505 Games Publisher Sale
- Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes - $32.49 (35% off)
- Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons Remake - $11.99 (40% off)
- Ghostrunner 2 - $15.99 (60% off)
- Assetto Corsa Competizione - $11.99 (70% off)
- Crime Boss: Rockay City - $13.99 (30% off)
- Miasma Chronicles - $19.24 (45% off)
- Terraria - $7.99 (60% off)
- Abzu - $6.99 (65% off)
- Activision Blizzard Publisher Sale
- Diablo 4 - $29.99 (40% off)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Vault Edition - $64.99 (35% off)
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 Cross-Gen Bundle - $17.49 (65% off)
- Blizzard Arcade Collection - $9.99 (50% off)
- Publisher Spotlight Series
- WWE 2K24 - $34.99 (50% off)
- TopSpin 2K25 - $41.99 (40% off)
- Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn - $27.99 (30% off)
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown - $23.99 (40% off)
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - $34.99 (50% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns Enhanced Edition - $17.49 (75% off)
- Far Cry 6 GOTY Edition - $35.99 (70% off)
- Life is Strange: True Colors - $17.99 (70% off)
- Dead Cells: Medley of Pain Bundle - $27.99 (30% off)
- Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour - $1.99 (90% off)
Nintendo Switch
- Thank Goodness You're Here! - $15.99 (20% off)
- Capcom TGS Sale
- Monster Hunter Stories Collection - $39.99 (33% off)
- Ace Attorney Anthology - $44.99 (25% off)
- Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection - $29.99 (50% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak - $19.99 (66% off)
- Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen - $4.99 (83% off)
- Square Enix Tokyo Game Show Sale
- Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion - $24.99 (50% off)
- Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince - $40.19 (33% off)
- Dragon Quest Treasures - $29.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy 9 - $8.39 (60% off)
- Final Fantasy 7 - $6.39 (60% off)
- Final Fantasy 8 Remastered - $7.99 (60% off)
- Final Fantasy X/X-2 Remaster - $19.99 (60% off)
- Final Fantasy 12: The Zodiac Age - $19.99 (60% off)
- Final Fantasy 15 Pocket Edition HD - $11.99 (60% off)
- Harvestella - $29.99 (50% off)
- Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX Cloud Version - $15.99 (60% off)
- Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue Cloud Version - $19.99 (60% off)
- Kingdom Hearts 3 + Re Mind DLC Cloud Version - $19.99 (60% off)
- Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory - $23.99 (60% off)
- NEO: The World Ends With You - $23.99 (60% off)
- NieR: Automata The End of the YoRHa Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Octopath Traveler - $29.99 (50% off)
- Octopath Traveler 2 - $35.99 (40% off)
- PARANORMASIGHT: The Seven Mysteries of Honjo - $11.99 (40% off)
- SaGa Emerald Beyond - $34.99 (30% off)
- SaGa Frontier Remastered - $12.49 (50% off)
- Star Ocean First Departure R - $6.29 (70% off)
- Star Ocean The Second Story R - $34.99 (30% off)
- Theatrhythm Final Bar Line - $24.99 (50% off)
- Voice of Cards: The Forsaken Maiden - $11.99 (60% off)
- Voice of Cards: The Beasts of Burden - $11.99 (60% off)
- Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars - $11.99 (60% off)
- Bandai Namco Publisher Sale
- Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash - $38.99 (35% off)
- One Piece Odyssey Deluxe Edition - $41.99 (30% off)
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 - $5.99 (70% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ: FighterZ Edition - $14.39 (84% off)
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot + A New Power Awakens Set - $14.99 (75% off)
- 505 Games Publisher Sale
- Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes - $32.49 (35% off)
- Terraria - $14.99 (50% off)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night - $11.99 (70% off)
- Journey to the Savage Planet - $8.99 (70% off)
- Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons - $2.99 (80% off)
- Duck Detective: The Secret Salami - $7.99 (20% off)
- Risk of Rain 2 - $6.24 (75% off)
- Overcooked 2 - $6.24 (75% off)
- Batman: Arkham Trilogy - $29.99 (50% off)
