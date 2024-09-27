Marvel Snap declares symbiote war with October's We Are Venom season With Marvel celebrating Venom throughout October, Second Dinner is also getting in on the action.

For Marvel, October is the month of Venom. The end of the symbiote movie saga is set to close with Venom: The Last Dance while Marvel Comics is in the middle of the cataclysmic Venom War storyline. With symbiotes all over the place, it only makes sense that Marvel Snap get in on the action with October's We Are Venom season.

While Eddie Brock is the focus of Marvel's other events, Second Dinner is focusing on one of the Venom symbiote's other hosts. Long-time fans of the comics will recall that Spider-Man supporting character Flash Thompson was briefly bonded to the Venom symbiote following his service in the Iraq War. After he lost his legs in the war, Flash bonded with the Venom symbiote to regain his lost limbs and find a place with S.H.I.E.L.D. after the conflict was over. Paying tribute to this period for the symbiote, Marvel Snap is using Agent Venom as October's Season Pass card.

Look forward to the following cards coming to Marvel Snap for the month of October:

(2) Agent Venom (4) (Season Pass card) - On Reveal : Set the Power of all cards in your deck to 4.

(2) Toxin (1) - On Reveal : Return your other cards here to your hand. +2 Power for each returned.

(2) Scream (2) - When an enemy card moves, steal 2 Power from it. (once per turn)

(4) Misery (7) - On Reveal : Repeat the On Reveal abilities of your other cards here, then destroy them.

(4) Anti-Venom (6) - On Reveal : Set the Cost and Power of your deck's top card to 0.

(1) Scorn (2) - When you discard this, return it to your hand and give +2 power to itself and one of your other cards in play.



Source: Second Dinner

Look for two new locations to also pop up during Marvel Snap's October 2024 season. F.E.A.S.T. gives all players +1 Energy for their next turn whenever a card is played there. Meanwhile, any player who fills Our Lady of Saints will see those cards merged into a Symbiote.

There's also a new limited-time game mode coming from October 18-25. High Voltage is a three-turn mode where starting energy for players are randomized at the start of every turn. Players will earn Volts with every game and there are no Snaps enabled, so there's a lot less pressure to play this one. Playing High Voltage through will allow players to pick up the new Agony card, but don't worry too much if you miss it. It will also be available in the Token shop once the event is over.

The last thing to note is that Marvel Snap is celebrating its second birthday. Second Dinner will be offering free goodies over a seven-day stretch in October to celebrate, including a free variant that players will vote on. Depending on how the vote swings, players will pick up a new Howard the Duck, Armor, or Destroyer.

Look for Marvel Snap's We Are Venom season to kick off on Tuesday, October 1. Follow the Marvel Snap topic page for the latest news.