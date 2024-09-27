FragPunk Closed Beta Test set for October 10 The card-based hero shooter will be playable once more next month.

NetEase’s FragPunk is among the latest wave of prospective hero shooters. Looking to set itself apart with its card mechanic, FragPunk is set to receive a Closed Beta Test in October. Players can begin requesting access to the Closed Beta now.

NetEase announced the FragPunk Closed Beta with a new trailer during the Xbox Showcase at Tokyo Game Show. It runs from October 10-21 and will be available on Xbox and PC. Those who participated in the June Closed Alpha on PC will automatically receive access to the Closed Beta. Everyone else can request access on Steam or join the Xbox Insiders program.

FragPunk arms players with special cards that can affect gameplay by altering the rules and format of every round. Some examples include the ability to give players larger heads, or increase the damage of certain weapon types.

The FragPunk Closed Beta will add new cards and characters. For more news out of Tokyo Game Show 2024, Shacknews has you covered.