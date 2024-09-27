Weekend PC Download Deals for Sept. 27: GOG.com Autumn Sale

It's time to dive into the fall season. GOG.com would like to kick the seasonal sales off right with its Autumn Sale. This features thousands of DRM-free titles, including recent hits like Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster. If you don't want the restrictions of DRM, take a moment to shop on GOG.com today.
Elsewhere, Tokyo Game Show is happening and that means there are big sales to be found all across Steam. Look for big publisher sales from Capcom, Bandai Namco, Konami, Xbox Game Studios, and many more.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $15.99 (70% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- The Spirit and the Mouse - FREE until 10/3
- Prime Gaming Freebies
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 10/5)
- Loop Hero - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 11/6)
- Trek to Yomi - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 11/6)
- KeyWe - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 11/20)
- Borderlands 2 - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 11/27)
- Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/4)
- Eternights - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/4)
- Remnant 2 - $24.99 (50% off)
- Lords of the Fallen Deluxe Edition - $34.99 (50% off)
- Goat Simulator 3 - $11.99 (60% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns Legendary Edition - $24.99 (75% off)
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 - $13.99 (65% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Chaotic Great Edition - $15.99 (80% off)
- Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition - $24.99 (75% off)
- The Walking Dead: The Definitive Series - $12.49 (75% off)
- Batman Arkham Knight - $3.99 (80% off)
Fanatical
- Frostpunk 2 [Steam] - $35.99 (20% off)
- Flock [Steam] - $15.32 (23% off)
- Ace Attorney Anthology [Steam] - $37.79 (37% off)
- Tekken 8 [Steam] - $34.99 (50% off)
- Sand Land [Steam] - $34.19 (43% off)
- Starfield [Steam] - $41.29 (41% off)
- Eiyuden Chronicles: Hundred Heroes [Steam] - $25.99 (48% off)
- Ghostrunner 2 [Steam] - $12.79 (68% off)
- Remnant 2 [Steam] - $21.99 (56% off)
- Resident Evil 4 Gold Edition [Steam] - $33.49 (33% off)
- Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons Remake [Steam] - $9.59 (52% off)
- Dave the Diver [Steam] - $10.99 (45% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Darktide [Steam] - $21.99 (45% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered [Steam] - $17.99 (55% off)
- PAC-MAN Museum+ [Steam] - $8.59 (57% off)
Gamebillet
- Balatro [Steam] - $11.29 (25% off)
- Elden Ring [Steam] - $44.95 (25% off)
- Frostpunk [Steam] - $35.59 (21% off)
- Funko Fusion [Steam] - $36.49 (27% off)
- Cities: Skylines 2 [Steam] - $37.71 (25% off)
- Tekken 8 [Steam] - $33.19 (53% off)
- Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition [Steam] - $46.59 (22% off)
- The Last of Us Part 1 [Steam] - $35.95 (40% off)
- God of War [Steam] - $23.99 (52% off)
- Returnal [Steam] - $35.95 (40% off)
- Total War: Warhammer 3 [Steam] - $21.35 (64% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $24.99 (58% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered [Steam] - $18.39 (54% off)
- Dark Souls 3 Deluxe Edition [Steam] - $37.95 (55% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $23.95 (60% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition [Steam] - $18.99 (62% off)
- Days Gone [Steam] - $17.99 (64% off)
- Control Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $7.82 (80% off)
Gamersgate
- Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes [Steam] - $28.27 (43% off)
- Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons Remake [Steam] - $10.43 (48% off)
- The Invincible [Steam] - $19.79 (34% off)
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League [Steam] - $21.00 (70% off)
- Hogwarts Legacy [Steam] - $18.00 (70% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga [Steam] - $12.50 (75% off)
- Control Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $8.70 (78% off)
- Chorus [Steam] - $21.99 (45% off)
- Moonlighter Complete Edition [Steam] - $3.64 (85% off)
GamesPlanet
- Sand Land [Steam] - $33.99 (43% off)
- One Piece Odyssey [Steam] - $25.49 (58% off)
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora [Ubisoft] - $31.49 (55% off)
- Undisputed [Steam Early Access] - $26.99 (46% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human Reloaded Edition [Steam] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition [Ubisoft] - $8.99 (70% off)
- Trover Saves the Universe [Steam] - $9.59 (68% off)
- The Crew Motorfest [Ubisoft] - $18.99 (73% off)
- Find the full list of weekly deals on GamesPlanet.
GOG.com
- Star Wars Dark Forces Remaster - $19.49 (35% off)
- Prime Gaming Freebies
- LEGO The Lord of the Rings - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 9/30)
- Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor GOTY Edition - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 9/30)
- Cat Quest 2 - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 10/23)
- Midnight Fight Express - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 10/23)
- Spells & Secrets - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 10/23)
- Greedfall Gold Edition - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 11/6)
- En Garde! - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 11/13)
- Hard West 2 - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 11/13)
- Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 11/13)
- Arcade Paradise - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 11/27)
- SteamWorld Heist 2 - $20.99 (30% off)
- RoboCop: Rogue City - $19.99 (60% off)
- Ghostrunner 2 - $15.99 (60% off)
- System Shock - $17.99 (55% off)
- Blasphemous 2 - $14.99 (50% off)
- Dredge - $14.99 (40% off)
- Gunbrella - $8.99 (40% off)
- Bandle Tale: A League of Legends Story - $12.49 (50% off)
- The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story - $17.99 (40% off)
- Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story - $14.99 (50% off)
- Return to Monkey Island - $12.49 (50% off)
- Cult of the Lamb - $14.99 (40% off)
- A Plague Tale: Requiem - $19.99 (60% off)
- Disco Elysium - $9.99 (75% off)
- The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition - $23.99 (60% off)
- Dorfromantik - $9.79 (30% off)
- WrestleQuest - $11.99 (60% off)
- Card Shark - $9.99 (50% off)
- Trek to Yomi - $7.99 (60% off)
- Prodeus - $14.99 (40% off)
- Tinykin - $6.24 (75% off)
- Evil West - $14.99 (70% off)
- Weird West Definitive Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Immortality - $11.99 (40% off)
- Nobody Saves the World Complete - $13.00 (60% off)
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Mythic Edition - $26.68 (70% off)
- Chorus - $4.99 (80% off)
- Inscryption - $7.99 (60% off)
- Death's Door - $4.99 (75% off)
- Loop Hero - $3.74 (75% off)
- Ghostrunner Complete Edition - $23.99 (40% off)
- Control Ultimate Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- The Medium - $19.99 (60% off)
- Saints Row: The Third Remastered - $5.99 (80% off)
- Saints Row 4 Re-Elected - $4.99 (75% off)
- Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition - $2.99 (85% off)
- Curse of the Dead Gods - $4.99 (75% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Boltgun - $14.29 (35% off)
- Necromunda: Hired Gun - $7.99 (80% off)
- Shadow Warrior 3: Definitive Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem - $11.99 (40% off)
- Serious Sam 4 - $11.99 (70% off)
- Metro Exodus Gold Edition - $7.99 (80% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition - $16.49 (67% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion GOTY Edition Deluxe - $4.99 (75% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind GOTY Edition - $5.99 (60% off)
- Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus - $5.99 (85% off)
- Wolfenstein: The Two Pack - $7.49 (75% off)
- The Evil Within Bundle - $6.24 (75% off)
- Fallout 4 GOTY Edition - $15.99 (60% off)
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition - $7.99 (60% off)
- Fallout 3 GOTY Edition - $6.59 (67% off)
- Wasteland 3: Colorado Collection - $9.91 (80% off)
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition - $7.99 (80% off)
- Telltale Batman Shadows Edition - $11.99 (60% off)
- NORCO - $7.49 (50% off)
- Journey to the Savage Planet - $8.99 (70% off)
- Frostpunk GOTY Edition - $12.73 (74% off)
- Carrion - $5.99 (70% off)
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice - $8.99 (70% off)
- Ion Fury - $9.99 (60% off)
- Guacamelee 2 Complete - $4.80 (80% off)
- This War of Mine Complete Edition - $4.07 (85% off)
- Deliver Us The Moon - $5.99 (76% off)
- Stellaris - $9.99 (75% off)
- Space Hulk: Deathwing Enhanced Edition - $4.49 (85% off)
- Tropico 6 El Prez Edition - $17.99 (60% off)
- Europa Universalis 4 - $9.59 (76% off)
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Digital Deluxe Edition - $6.74 (85% off)
- Deus EX GOTY Edition - $2.79 (60% off)
- Blade Runner Enhanced Edition - $3.39 (66% off)
- System Shock 2 - $2.99 (70% off)
- System Shock Enhanced Edition - $2.99 (70% off)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night - $9.99 (75% off)
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series - $9.99 (80% off)
- Tomb Raider GOTY Edition - $3.99 (80% off)
- Tomb Raider: Legend - $1.18 (83% off)
- Tomb Raider: Underworld - $1.25 (86% off)
- Beyond Good & Evil - $2.99 (70% off)
- Street Fighter Alpha 2 - $1.97 (67% off)
- Return to Castle Wolfenstein - $1.99 (60% off)
- Quake 2 - $3.99 (60% off)
- Quake - $3.99 (60% off)
- There are over 5,800 deals to be found during the GOG.com Autumn Sale, including a handful of rotating flash deals. Find everything up for grabs over at GOG.com.
Green Man Gaming
Use the coupon code SEP15 to get 15% off of all titles. Restrictions apply.
- Castlevania Dominus Collection [Steam] - $18.74 (25% off)
- Frostpunk 2 [Steam] - $35.99 (20% off)
- Alan Wake 2 [Epic] - $32.49 (35% off)
- SteamWorld Heist 2 [Steam] - $23.39 (22% off)
- V Rising [Steam] - $20.82 (40% off)
- The Outlast Trials [Steam] - $26.79 (33% off)
- Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth [Steam] - $37.79 (46% off)
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora [Ubisoft] - $30.80 (56% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Rogue Trader [Steam] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Lies of P [Steam] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Party Animals [Steam] - $9.40 (53% off)
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade [Steam] - $35.00 (50% off)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion [Steam] - $25.00 (50% off)
- Star Ocean: The Second Story R [Steam] - $34.99 (30% off)
- Octopath Traveler 2 [Steam] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy [Steam] - $10.08 (83% off)
- Deus Ex Collection [Steam] - $7.85 (87% off)
- Tomb Raider Definitive Survivor Trilogy [Steam] - $12.72 (75% off)
- Alien: Isolation [Steam] - $9.00 (77% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of September, you'll receive Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake, Stranded: Alien Dawn, Coral Island, Lost Eidolons, Astrea: Six-Sided Oracles, Infraspace, and You Suck at Parking Complete Edition. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.
Pay $2 or more to get The Manhole Masterpiece Edition, Cosmic Osmo and the Worlds Beyond the Mackeral, and Spelunx and the Caves of Mr. Seudo. Pay $5 or more to also receive URU Complete Chronicles, Myst 5: End of Ages, and Riven: The Sequel to Myst. Pay $7 or more to also receive Myst 4: Revelation and Myst Masterpiece Edition. Pay $10 or more to also receive Myst 3: Exile, Obduction, and realMyst Masterpiece Edition. Pay $20 or more to also receive Myst (2021) and Firmament. These activate on Steam.
Pay $5 or more to get Pool Panic, Battle Chef Brigade Deluxe, Jazzpunk Director's Cut, and Duck Game. Pay $8 or more to also receive Rain World. Pay $14 or more to also receive Death's Gambit: Afterlife. Pay $20 or more to also receive Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time. These activate on Steam.
Pay $8 or more to get Thumper and Spin Rhythm XD. Pay $12 or more to also receive PowerBeats VR: VR Fitness, Drums Rock, and Ragnarock. Pay $15 or more to also receive Audio Trip, Synth Riders, and Pistol Whip. These activate on Steam and a VR headset may be required for some titles.
Pay $1 or more to get Blood and Zombies. Pay $5 or more to also receive LunarLux, Dark Deity, To The Rescue, and Coromon. Pay $10 or more to also receive Airborne Kingdom, Cat Cafe Manager, One Lonely Outpost, and Symphony of War: The Nephilim Saga. Pay $13 or more to also receive Voltaire: The Vegan Vampire, Dream Tactics, Sands of Aura, and Airship: Kingdoms Adrift. These activate on Steam.
- TGS Sale 2024
- Resident Evil 4 [Steam] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Contra: Operation Galuaga [Steam] - $23.99 (40% off)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 [Steam] - $47.99 (20% off)
- Earth Defense Force 5 [Steam] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Under Night In-Birth 2 SYS:Celes [Steam] - $24.99 (50% off)
- Guilty Gear Strive [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak [Steam] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection [Steam] - $15.99 (60% off)
- Metal Gear Solid 5: The Definitive Experience [Steam] - $17.99 (40% off)
- More from the Humble Store's TGS Sale 2024.
Ubisoft Store
Use the coupon code AUTUMN24 to save $15 off of your purchase of $29.99 or more. Valid on select titles.
- Autumn Sale
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - $34.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed Mirage Deluxe Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Crew Motorfest Gold Edition - $30.00 (70% off)
- Far Cry 5 - $5.00 (92% off)
- Assassin's Creed Origins - $5.00 (92% off)
- Watch Dogs Legion - $5.00 (92% off)
- More from the Ubisoft Store's Autumn Sale.
Steam
- Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition - $49.66 (45% off)
- Animal Well - $19.99 (20% off)
- SteamWorld Heist 2 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Thank Goodness You're Here! - $23.99 (20% off)
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown - $23.99 (40% off)
- Xbox Game Studios Publisher Sale
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 - $34.99 (30% off)
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection - $9.99 (75% off)
- Grounded - $19.99 (50% off)
- Gears Triple Bundle - $21.09 (74% off)
- Ori: The Collection - $13.39 (73% off)
- More from the Steam Xbox Game Studios Sale.
- Bandai Namco Tokyo Game Show 2024 Sale
- Tekken 8 - $39.89 (43% off)
- Sand Land - $39.59 (34% off)
- Tales of Arise: Beyond the Dawn Deluxe Edition - $39.99 (50% off)
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot - $14.99 (75% off)
- Scarlet Nexus - $9.59 (84% off)
- More from the Steam Bandai Namco Tokyo Game Show 2024 Sale.
- Capcom TGS Sale
- Dragon's Dogma 2 - $39.89 (43% off)
- Street Fighter 6 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil 4 - $29.99 (25% off)
- Resident Evil Village Gold Edition - $19.99 (60% off)
- Mega Man Cyber World Pack - $37.40 (66% off)
- Exoprimal - $19.79 (67% off)
- The Disney Afternoon Collection - $4.99 (75% off)
- More from the Steam Capcom TGS Sale.
- Square Enix TGS Sale
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion - $24.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade - $34.99 (50% off)
- SaGa Emerald Beyond - $34.99 (30% off)
- Dragon Quest Treasures - $24.99 (50% off)
- Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai - $35.99 (40% off)
- Star Ocean: The Second Story R - $34.99 (30% off)
- Forspoken - $20.99 (70% off)
- Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin - $19.99 (50% off)
- NieR Replicant - $23.99 (60% off)
- NieR: Automata Game of the YoRHa Edition - $15.99 (60% off)
- Live A Live - $19.99 (60% off)
- NEO: The World Ends With You - $23.99 (60% off)
- Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- More from the Steam Square Enix TGS Sale.
- Konami Publisher Sale
- CYGNI: All Guns Blazing - $23.99 (20% off)
- Contra: Operation Galuga - $23.99 (40% off)
- Rocket Knight Adventures: Re-Sparked Collection - $20.99 (30% off)
- Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1 - $47.99 (20% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection - $15.99 (60% off)
- Super Bomberman R 2 - $29.99 (40% off)
- More from the Steam Konami Publisher Sale.
- 505 Games Publisher Sale
- Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes - $32.49 (35% off)
- Ghostrunner 2 - $15.99 (60% off)
- Crime Boss: Rockay City - $13.99 (30% off)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night - $9.99 (75% off)
- Journey to the Savage Planet - $7.49 (75% off)
- More from the Steam 505 Games Publisher Sale.
- RoboCop: Rogue City - $19.99 (60% off)
- Sea of Thieves 2024 Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Microsoft Flight Simulator 40th Anniversary - $29.99 (50% off)
- Pacific Drive Deluxe Edition - $20.99 (40% off)
- WWE 2K24 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Remnant 2 - $24.99 (50% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered - $19.99 (50% off)
- Dark Souls 3 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Squad - $19.99 (60% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 9/29)
- DUCKSIDE [Steam Early Access] - $9.74 (35% off)
- Cataclismo [Steam Early Access] - $19.49 (35% off)
- Party Animals - $9.99 (50% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge - $16.24 (35% off)
- Dredge - $16.19 (40% off)
- Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus - $5.99 (85% off)
- XCOM 2 - $2.99 (95% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments. Or let us know how you're enjoying your new games by jumping into the Official Shacknews Community Discord.
