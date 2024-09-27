Weekend PC Download Deals for Sept. 27: GOG.com Autumn Sale

It's time to dive into the fall season. GOG.com would like to kick the seasonal sales off right with its Autumn Sale. This features thousands of DRM-free titles, including recent hits like Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster. If you don't want the restrictions of DRM, take a moment to shop on GOG.com today.

Elsewhere, Tokyo Game Show is happening and that means there are big sales to be found all across Steam. Look for big publisher sales from Capcom, Bandai Namco, Konami, Xbox Game Studios, and many more.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

Epic Games Store

Fanatical

Gamebillet

Gamersgate

GamesPlanet

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Use the coupon code SEP15 to get 15% off of all titles. Restrictions apply.

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of September, you'll receive Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake, Stranded: Alien Dawn, Coral Island, Lost Eidolons, Astrea: Six-Sided Oracles, Infraspace, and You Suck at Parking Complete Edition. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.

Pay $2 or more to get The Manhole Masterpiece Edition, Cosmic Osmo and the Worlds Beyond the Mackeral, and Spelunx and the Caves of Mr. Seudo. Pay $5 or more to also receive URU Complete Chronicles, Myst 5: End of Ages, and Riven: The Sequel to Myst. Pay $7 or more to also receive Myst 4: Revelation and Myst Masterpiece Edition. Pay $10 or more to also receive Myst 3: Exile, Obduction, and realMyst Masterpiece Edition. Pay $20 or more to also receive Myst (2021) and Firmament. These activate on Steam.

Pay $5 or more to get Pool Panic, Battle Chef Brigade Deluxe, Jazzpunk Director's Cut, and Duck Game. Pay $8 or more to also receive Rain World. Pay $14 or more to also receive Death's Gambit: Afterlife. Pay $20 or more to also receive Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time. These activate on Steam.

Pay $8 or more to get Thumper and Spin Rhythm XD. Pay $12 or more to also receive PowerBeats VR: VR Fitness, Drums Rock, and Ragnarock. Pay $15 or more to also receive Audio Trip, Synth Riders, and Pistol Whip. These activate on Steam and a VR headset may be required for some titles.

Pay $1 or more to get Blood and Zombies. Pay $5 or more to also receive LunarLux, Dark Deity, To The Rescue, and Coromon. Pay $10 or more to also receive Airborne Kingdom, Cat Cafe Manager, One Lonely Outpost, and Symphony of War: The Nephilim Saga. Pay $13 or more to also receive Voltaire: The Vegan Vampire, Dream Tactics, Sands of Aura, and Airship: Kingdoms Adrift. These activate on Steam.

Ubisoft Store

Use the coupon code AUTUMN24 to save $15 off of your purchase of $29.99 or more. Valid on select titles.

Steam

