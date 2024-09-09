Evening Reading - September 9, 2024

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Shacknews presents 'Dreamcast: 25 Years of Thinking' documentary
- Super Mario Party Jamboree opens the fun to more players than ever
- Unyielder feels like a boss-rush version of Doom Eternal and that's rad
- More Than One Way's journey inside the old internet scared the hell out of me
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 review: Only the Emperor is all
- Bungie talks Destiny 2's future: twice-a-year expansions, free seasons, core activity changes & more
- Mobileye to lay off nearly 100 Lidar development employees, R&D unit to be wound down by end of 2024
- Everything revealed at September 2024 Apple Glowtime event
- Grand Festival Splatfest start & end time, rewards - Splatoon 3
- Monster Hunter Wilds will have free Palico gear sets waiting for World & Iceborne players
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
The Dreamcast doco you have to see
We love Dreamcast around here.
Your daily dose of sudoku
It's Monday night, which means we solve puzzles together.
A look at the history of Nintendo
Such fond memories.
Make Halo Physical Again
Bring back Halo physics! We need more kills using boxes and objects.
The GOAT of Halo 2 speedruns returns
The legendary Mr Monopoli.
The rise of bread
Rise! Get it?
I had never seen this Warhammer video before
This slaps.
Weightloss journeys are so good
I love seeing people get what they want out of their body. Get strong! Get well!
Robot Wars!
My money is on Mark Rober.
