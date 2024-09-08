Grand Festival Splatfest start & end time, rewards - Splatoon 3 The Grand Festival Splatfest is here, celebrating the second anniversary of Splatoon 3.

The Grand Festival Splatfest has arrived in Splatoon 3 and this major event has players choosing which is more important to them: Past, Present, or Future. There are plenty of rewards on offer, so make sure you dive in when the Splatfest event starts and stick around to see it end.

Grand Festival Splatfest start & end time

The Grand Festival Splatfest is scheduled to start at 5:00 p.m. PT / 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, September 12, 2024. The event will end at the same time on Sunday, September 15, 2024. This gives you three days to dive in, represent your chosen idol, and enjoy the party.

How to play the Grand Festival Splatfest

The first thing you’ll need to do when diving into the Grand Festival Splatfest is choose your team. This time, Splatfest is asking you which is more important to you: Past, Present, or Future. When you load into the game, visit the t-shirt kiosk in town and choose your answer.

Once you choose your team, you’ll get your t-shirt which is yours for the duration of the event. The shirt will continually earn skills and is cheap to reset, which means it’s a great way to farm those all-important chunks. When the event ends, you’ll lose the t-shirt, so make sure you reset it before it’s gone.

Given Splatfest is a multiplayer event, you’ll be competing against other teams in the game mode you’re likely familiar with. However, there is sometimes a three-way fight where the teams all battle it out together in one mode.

As you play the Grand Festival Splatfest, you’ll be leveling up your catalog, which is one of the parameters the event tracks in order to issue points at the very end. If you want your team to win, you have to make sure you play a lot – and try to win!

Splatfest rewards



Source: Shacknews

Those that dive in and play the Grand Festival Splatfest will earn Super Sea Snails. The more you play, the more you will get when the Splatfest ends on Sunday. This is a rare resource, so do everything you can to get as many as possible.

Based on the trailer alone, the Grand Festival Splatfest in Splatoon 3 is shaping up to be a massive event. Make sure you dive in, select your team, and get ready to play this Thursday! You’ll find the results published over on our Splatoon 3 page on Sunday evening – so stay tuned.