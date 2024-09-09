Everything revealed at September 2024 Apple Glowtime event Apple has revealed the iPhone 16, Apple Watch, and AirPods at today's Glowtime event.

Today, Apple revealed the latest version of its flagship product, the iPhone 16, among other products like the Apple Watch. Apple shared a first look and all the details of what features users can expect from its latest products at its Glowtime event. We've compiled a list of everything you need to know.

Apple Watch Series 10

The first product revealed was the Apple Watch Series 10, with a batch of new features for users to look forward to.

Available on September 20, 2024

Pre-orders starting today

Largest and most advanced display ever

Apple Watch Series 10 can detect sleep apnea

Fastest charging Apple Watch ever

Display is made from aluminum alloy

Featuring a wide-angle display

Thinnest Apple Watch ever

Brighter when viewed from an angle

Series 10 weight almost 20 percent less than Series 9

This is a carbon neutral product

Features Apple’s S10 SIP

Neural network to suppress background noise during calls

Built in depth gauge and water temperature reading

AirPods 4

Apple revealed its latest version of AirPods today. Below is a list of features talked about, although some features are only available on specific versions of AirPods.

Powered by the H2 chip

New acoustic architecture

Case speaker

Personalized spatial audio

You can nod your head yes to reply to Siri

Charging case has USB-C

Up to 30 hours of battery life

Active noise cancellation

Conversation awareness adjusts audio automatically

Health features (Pro)

Features a hearing test (Pro)

Basically becomes hearing aid (Pro)

Pre-order today, available on September 20, 2024

iPhone 16

Apple unveiled its latest version of the iPhone, designed from the ground up for Apple Intelligence. Note that some Apple Intelligence features are not being rolled out with iPhone 16, but over the coming months.

Ultra marine, teal, and pink are new colors

Water and dust resistant

2x tougher than glass in any other smartphone

6.1” for iPhone 16 and 6.7” for iPhone 16 Plus

Camera control (new button)

New A18 chip with 6-core CPU

30 percent faster CPU than iPhone 15

40 percent faster GPU than iPhone 15

Private cloud compute for Apple Intelligence

Create a new AI emojis by typing a description

Image playground for AI image generation

Apple Intelligence integrated into image search

Apple Intelligence will summarize messages and email

Siri doesn’t mind if you stumble over your words

Visual Intelligence will let you use your camera to search

New camera control provides one touch camera launching

Single button to take photos or video

Adjust controls like zoom with a single swipe

48MP main camera

Stereotopic lenses for the camera

iPhone 16 has an even better battery life, apparently

Emergency SOS via satellite

iPhone 16 starts at $799 USD

iPhone 16 Pro starts at $899 USD

Pro: 6.3” ProPro: 6.9” Pro Max

Pro: Grade 5 titanium

Pro: Thinnest borders of any Apple product

Pro: Darker black, brighter white, natural, desert

Pro: A18 Pro chip, 16-core neural engine

Pro: Fastest CPU in any smartphone, apparently

Pro: Fusion camera

Pro: 48 MP ultra wide camera

Pro: Cinematic slow motion

Pro: 4K and 120 fps

Pro: Four studio quality microphones

Pro: New Voice Memos allows for layering tracks

Pro: Next gen photographic styles

Pro: $999 for Pro and $1,199 for Pro Max

Pro: Available September 20, 2024

That was everything that Apple announced at its Glowtime event. You can follow the Apple tag on Shacknews for more inforation on these and other products from the company.