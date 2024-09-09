Everything revealed at September 2024 Apple Glowtime event
Apple has revealed the iPhone 16, Apple Watch, and AirPods at today's Glowtime event.
Today, Apple revealed the latest version of its flagship product, the iPhone 16, among other products like the Apple Watch. Apple shared a first look and all the details of what features users can expect from its latest products at its Glowtime event. We've compiled a list of everything you need to know.
Apple Watch Series 10
The first product revealed was the Apple Watch Series 10, with a batch of new features for users to look forward to.
- Available on September 20, 2024
- Pre-orders starting today
- Largest and most advanced display ever
- Apple Watch Series 10 can detect sleep apnea
- Fastest charging Apple Watch ever
- Display is made from aluminum alloy
- Featuring a wide-angle display
- Thinnest Apple Watch ever
- Brighter when viewed from an angle
- Series 10 weight almost 20 percent less than Series 9
- This is a carbon neutral product
- Features Apple’s S10 SIP
- Neural network to suppress background noise during calls
- Built in depth gauge and water temperature reading
AirPods 4
Apple revealed its latest version of AirPods today. Below is a list of features talked about, although some features are only available on specific versions of AirPods.
- Powered by the H2 chip
- New acoustic architecture
- Case speaker
- Personalized spatial audio
- You can nod your head yes to reply to Siri
- Charging case has USB-C
- Up to 30 hours of battery life
- Active noise cancellation
- Conversation awareness adjusts audio automatically
- Health features (Pro)
- Features a hearing test (Pro)
- Basically becomes hearing aid (Pro)
- Pre-order today, available on September 20, 2024
iPhone 16
Apple unveiled its latest version of the iPhone, designed from the ground up for Apple Intelligence. Note that some Apple Intelligence features are not being rolled out with iPhone 16, but over the coming months.
- Ultra marine, teal, and pink are new colors
- Water and dust resistant
- 2x tougher than glass in any other smartphone
- 6.1” for iPhone 16 and 6.7” for iPhone 16 Plus
- Camera control (new button)
- New A18 chip with 6-core CPU
- 30 percent faster CPU than iPhone 15
- 40 percent faster GPU than iPhone 15
- Private cloud compute for Apple Intelligence
- Create a new AI emojis by typing a description
- Image playground for AI image generation
- Apple Intelligence integrated into image search
- Apple Intelligence will summarize messages and email
- Siri doesn’t mind if you stumble over your words
- Visual Intelligence will let you use your camera to search
- New camera control provides one touch camera launching
- Single button to take photos or video
- Adjust controls like zoom with a single swipe
- 48MP main camera
- Stereotopic lenses for the camera
- iPhone 16 has an even better battery life, apparently
- Emergency SOS via satellite
- iPhone 16 starts at $799 USD
- iPhone 16 Pro starts at $899 USD
- Pro: 6.3” ProPro: 6.9” Pro Max
- Pro: Grade 5 titanium
- Pro: Thinnest borders of any Apple product
- Pro: Darker black, brighter white, natural, desert
- Pro: A18 Pro chip, 16-core neural engine
- Pro: Fastest CPU in any smartphone, apparently
- Pro: Fusion camera
- Pro: 48 MP ultra wide camera
- Pro: Cinematic slow motion
- Pro: 4K and 120 fps
- Pro: Four studio quality microphones
- Pro: New Voice Memos allows for layering tracks
- Pro: Next gen photographic styles
- Pro: $999 for Pro and $1,199 for Pro Max
- Pro: Available September 20, 2024
That was everything that Apple announced at its Glowtime event. You can follow the Apple tag on Shacknews for more inforation on these and other products from the company.
-
Bill Lavoy posted a new article, Everything revealed at September 2024 Apple Glowtime event