Shacknews presents 'Dreamcast: 25 Years of Thinking' documentary

Sega Dreamcast turns 25 this year, and Shacknews is celebrating the console’s silver anniversary in style. Not only can you expect to see it in our Shacknews Hall of Fame Class of 2024 this fall, we’ve put together a documentary to look back on some of the console’s best games, moments, and what brought about its premature ending.

Dreamcast: 25 Years of Thinking features exclusive interviews with Shacknews staff members Asif Khan (CEO/EIC/EIEIO), Greg Burke (video editor), and TJ Denzer (senior news editor) as they reflect on what made the Dreamcast's bittersweet lifespan such a special time in gaming.

In the documentary, our editors remember games such as SoulCalibur, one of the best “system seller” launch titles of all time, and one that helped usher in the post-arcade era. Jet Set Radio was a game that testified to what TJ Denzer calls the punk-rock era of video games, with its irreverent soundtrack and gameplay. Seaman, Space Channel 5, and other games get their due as well.

We also dig into the role Sony’s PlayStation 2 played in the Dreamcast’s demise, then switch gears and talk about why Greg Burke and others believe the Dreeamcast should be remembered fondly—and why a Dreamcast mini console sounds like the perfect comeback.

What are some of your Dreamcast memories? Were you there for the console’s US launch on 9/9/99? Let us know in the Chatty comments below.