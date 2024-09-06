Monster Hunter Wilds will have free Palico gear sets waiting for World & Iceborne players Capcom has revealed that if you have a Monster Hunter World or Iceborne save, then you'll get special sets of Palico gear for free in Wilds.

Monster Hunter is a series that does pretty well to reward its faithful fans for their support, and it looks like that will continue to be the case in the upcoming Monster Hunter Wilds. This week, Capcom announced a free reward for players that still have their Monster Hunter World and Iceborne DLC saves on their platform of choice. Having that save will get you some free sets of Palico equipment to claim when the game comes out.

Capcom announced the details of the Palico gear set rewards for Monster Hunter Wilds in a post on the Monster Hunter social media this week. According to the post, if players have a Monster Hunter World save stored on the platform they’re playing Monster Hunter Wilds on, they’ll get themselves a free set of gear for their Palico to claim in Wilds. Then, if your save includes playtime in Iceborne, you’ll also get a second free set that looks like it’s inspired by the Kulu-Ya-Ku.

In Monster Hunter Wilds, hunters with save data from Monster Hunter: World will unlock an extra set of gear for their Palico!



Plus, having Iceborne save data will unlock a second set for them!



More info: https://t.co/LeAfyV54C4#ReturntoWorld

For those who don’t know, the Palico cat creatures that accompany you on hunts can be armed with armor and weapons. Normally, they’d start with a standard set, but by hunting creatures, you could equip them as you’d equip yourself. That means with these free sets for your time in Monster Hunter World, your Palico pals will have a slight leg up on the competition. They’re also adorable-looking outfits in general.

Monster Hunter Wilds is set to launch in 2025. As we wait to learn more about it’s official release, keep a pin in your Monster Hunter World saves to be sure you get to claim the free Plaico armor sets in Wilds when it comes out!