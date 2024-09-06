New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - September 6, 2024

A full Friday Evening Reading? In this economy?
Ozzie Mejia
1

Hello, everyone at Shacknews. I'm back… sort of! I'm still traveling, but have enough time at the airport that I can whip up a full column this weekn. That means it's time for another round of news, memes, and entertainment. This is the Friday edition of Evening Reading.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And, because it's the weekend, go find yourself something to play!

Around the Gaming Horn

Here's some rapid-fire news to wrap up your week.

It's dead, Jim.

The next Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Open Beta weekend is here...

...just try not to end up like this guy.

Bandai Namco welcomes the characters of the Majin Buu Saga to Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero.

Start the Countdown in The Outlast Trials!

And if you missed it yesterday, we're about to go hard with the latest update to The Rogue: Prince of Persia!

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Today in Bubbletron

Oh, I thought this would be worth WAY more.

Be sure to play Bubbletron today!

This one time at Bandcamp

Remember that it's Bandcamp Friday!

STAAAAAAARS!

Beware of Mr. X, who just kinda bursts through random walls like the Kool-Aid Man.

Getting dangerous for over three decades

I haven't forgotten the ending to that Rescue Rangers movie a few years ago, Disney.

Nothing but the Hotfix

Games Done Quick spent the last week on site at PAX West. Let's check out one of the biggest highlights of that weekend, which features a blindfolded run of Kingdom Hearts 3.

GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.

Under the learning tree with Masahiro Sakurai

Masahiro Sakurai started a YouTube channel! Let's learn from his decades of experience together by looking at one of his latest videos. This week, Sakurai talks about the importance of getting along with your coworkers.

This week in Shaqnews

Shaq's going to mess around and do Pat's show better than he does.

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

Whose ash pile? Swerve's ash pile.

Tonight in video game music

Kara Comparetto takes us into Undertale.

That's it for the first Friday Evening Reading for September! Be sure to keep the spirit of the classic Evening Reading alive by jumping into the comments about whatever you see here or whatever randomness you'd like to discuss. Join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. If you want to go new school and find different ways to leave your feedback or talk about whatever, join us in the Official Shacknews Community Discord. I'll see you all next week!

