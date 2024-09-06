Evening Reading - September 6, 2024

Hello, everyone at Shacknews. I'm back… sort of! I'm still traveling, but have enough time at the airport that I can whip up a full column this weekn. That means it's time for another round of news, memes, and entertainment. This is the Friday edition of Evening Reading.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Shack Together 030 - PAX Recap, Concord's Swift Death, Echoes of Wisdom Hype, feat. Donovan Erskine
- Bucky and Cap round out Marvel Rivals' expansive roster in impressive fashion
- What the Car? review: A wiggly wave of goofy puns and bear buddies
- Crimson Deserts' boss fights are spectacular if not a little overwhelming
- All Dead by Daylight Easter Eggs in The Casting of Frank Stone
- Finji is looking to continue its track record of releasing stellar indies with Usual June
- Fantasian isn't Hironobu Sakaguchi's last game after all
- Baldur's Gate 3 Patch 7 isn't the last of the game's major updates
- Shack Chat: What video game sequel do you want more than anything?
And, because it's the weekend, go find yourself something to play!
- Weekend Console Download Deals for Sept. 6: The NFL kicks off
- Weekend PC Download Deals for Sept. 6: Steam Space Exploration Fest
Around the Gaming Horn
Here's some rapid-fire news to wrap up your week.
Concord servers are now offline.— Concord (@PlayConcord) September 6, 2024
Thank you again to all the Freegunners who have joined us in the Concord galaxy. pic.twitter.com/o1dTywrqUx
It's dead, Jim.
The next Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Open Beta weekend is here...
idk what i was thinking either pic.twitter.com/rM4aXBnxGz— kuro (@_kuromoji) August 31, 2024
...just try not to end up like this guy.
Bandai Namco welcomes the characters of the Majin Buu Saga to Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero.
Gather and prepare yourselves for a test of time in COUNTDOWN, the new Limited-Time Event starting Sep. 10th in #TheOutlasTrials. 💣 Reagent rigs have been modified to include explosives that will detonate when the timer reaches zero. ⏱️ Easterman is eager for your exceptional… pic.twitter.com/uUICoZed9x— Red Barrels (@TheRedBarrels) September 6, 2024
Start the Countdown in The Outlast Trials!
And if you missed it yesterday, we're about to go hard with the latest update to The Rogue: Prince of Persia!
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Today in Bubbletron
Oh, I thought this would be worth WAY more.
Be sure to play Bubbletron today!
This one time at Bandcamp
It’s Bandcamp Friday yall! Get it all, support the artists. https://t.co/eCg2tRFufL pic.twitter.com/Zg7Tir3DiI— Mega Ran (@MegaRan) September 6, 2024
Remember that it's Bandcamp Friday!
STAAAAAAARS!
Chris Redfield and Jill Valentine greeting visitors at Biohazard Night of Heroes, the new attraction at Universal Studios Japan.#ChrisRedfield #JillValentine #ResidentEvil #REBHFun pic.twitter.com/O1nnVMxRAj— ᴋᴛʏɴʏ | ᴋᴀᴛʜʏᴀɴʜʏ (@kathyanhy) September 6, 2024
Beware of Mr. X, who just kinda bursts through random walls like the Kool-Aid Man.
Getting dangerous for over three decades
Darkwing Duck Premiered 33 Years Ago Today: September 6, 1991 📺 pic.twitter.com/9QLBFPZhVN— 90sManiax (@90sManiax) September 6, 2024
I haven't forgotten the ending to that Rescue Rangers movie a few years ago, Disney.
Nothing but the Hotfix
Games Done Quick spent the last week on site at PAX West. Let's check out one of the biggest highlights of that weekend, which features a blindfolded run of Kingdom Hearts 3.
GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.
Under the learning tree with Masahiro Sakurai
Masahiro Sakurai started a YouTube channel! Let's learn from his decades of experience together by looking at one of his latest videos. This week, Sakurai talks about the importance of getting along with your coworkers.
This week in Shaqnews
"You know what they call me in the podcast world..— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 5, 2024
Shaq BlackAfee" 😂😂 ~ @SHAQ #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/Sp87IIUYrO
Shaq's going to mess around and do Pat's show better than he does.
IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!
Whose ash pile? Swerve's ash pile.
Tonight in video game music
Kara Comparetto takes us into Undertale.
That's it for the first Friday Evening Reading for September! Be sure to keep the spirit of the classic Evening Reading alive by jumping into the comments about whatever you see here or whatever randomness you'd like to discuss. Join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. If you want to go new school and find different ways to leave your feedback or talk about whatever, join us in the Official Shacknews Community Discord. I'll see you all next week!
-
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Evening Reading - September 6, 2024