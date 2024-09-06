Evening Reading - September 6, 2024

Hello, everyone at Shacknews. I'm back… sort of! I'm still traveling, but have enough time at the airport that I can whip up a full column this weekn. That means it's time for another round of news, memes, and entertainment. This is the Friday edition of Evening Reading.

Around the Gaming Horn

Here's some rapid-fire news to wrap up your week.

Concord servers are now offline.



Thank you again to all the Freegunners who have joined us in the Concord galaxy. pic.twitter.com/o1dTywrqUx — Concord (@PlayConcord) September 6, 2024

It's dead, Jim.

The next Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Open Beta weekend is here...

idk what i was thinking either pic.twitter.com/rM4aXBnxGz — kuro (@_kuromoji) August 31, 2024

...just try not to end up like this guy.

Bandai Namco welcomes the characters of the Majin Buu Saga to Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero.

Gather and prepare yourselves for a test of time in COUNTDOWN, the new Limited-Time Event starting Sep. 10th in #TheOutlasTrials. 💣 Reagent rigs have been modified to include explosives that will detonate when the timer reaches zero. ⏱️ Easterman is eager for your exceptional… pic.twitter.com/uUICoZed9x — Red Barrels (@TheRedBarrels) September 6, 2024

Start the Countdown in The Outlast Trials!

And if you missed it yesterday, we're about to go hard with the latest update to The Rogue: Prince of Persia!

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Today in Bubbletron

Oh, I thought this would be worth WAY more.

Be sure to play Bubbletron today!

This one time at Bandcamp

It’s Bandcamp Friday yall! Get it all, support the artists. https://t.co/eCg2tRFufL pic.twitter.com/Zg7Tir3DiI — Mega Ran (@MegaRan) September 6, 2024

Remember that it's Bandcamp Friday!

STAAAAAAARS!

Chris Redfield and Jill Valentine greeting visitors at Biohazard Night of Heroes, the new attraction at Universal Studios Japan.#ChrisRedfield #JillValentine #ResidentEvil #REBHFun pic.twitter.com/O1nnVMxRAj — ᴋᴛʏɴʏ | ᴋᴀᴛʜʏᴀɴʜʏ (@kathyanhy) September 6, 2024

Beware of Mr. X, who just kinda bursts through random walls like the Kool-Aid Man.

Getting dangerous for over three decades

Darkwing Duck Premiered 33 Years Ago Today: September 6, 1991 📺 pic.twitter.com/9QLBFPZhVN — 90sManiax (@90sManiax) September 6, 2024

I haven't forgotten the ending to that Rescue Rangers movie a few years ago, Disney.

Nothing but the Hotfix

Games Done Quick spent the last week on site at PAX West. Let's check out one of the biggest highlights of that weekend, which features a blindfolded run of Kingdom Hearts 3.

GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.

Under the learning tree with Masahiro Sakurai

Masahiro Sakurai started a YouTube channel! Let's learn from his decades of experience together by looking at one of his latest videos. This week, Sakurai talks about the importance of getting along with your coworkers.

This week in Shaqnews

"You know what they call me in the podcast world..



Shaq BlackAfee" 😂😂 ~ @SHAQ #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/Sp87IIUYrO — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 5, 2024

Shaq's going to mess around and do Pat's show better than he does.

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

Whose ash pile? Swerve's ash pile.

Tonight in video game music

Kara Comparetto takes us into Undertale.

That's it for the first Friday Evening Reading for September!