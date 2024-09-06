Weekend Console Download Deals for Sept. 6: The NFL kicks off

Pretend you're hearing the NFL Films music as you read this. The football season is here. As teams all across the country kick off to begin their chase for Super Bowl glory, the average player at home can get that same sensation (or at least a reasonable facsimile of it) with Madden NFL 25. EA's latest football game recently released, but the Deluxe Edition is already available at a nice discount to celebrate the start of the NFL season.
Meanwhile, Dealmania at PlayStation continues, Xbox is offering the best of Bandai Namco (including Elden Ring), and Nintendo is celebrating its third parties with its Blockbuster Sale. Plus, be sure to take a look at the latest PlayStation Plus freebies, which include the newly-released Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions. You don't have to hit the gridiron to score a touchdown on big deals.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts. If more than one version of a game is available, the PlayStation 5 gen price will be listed.
- Madden NFL 25 Deluxe Edition - $74.99 (25% off)
- Dealmania
- Destiny 2: The Final Shape - $33.49 (33% off)
- The Last of Us Part 1 - $39.89 (43% off)
- Sand Land Deluxe Edition - $46.19 (34% off)
- Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden - $41.99 (30% off)
- Skull & Bones - $27.99 (60% off)
- TopSpin 2K25 - $41.99 (40% off)
- WWE 2K24 Deluxe Edition - $59.99 (40% off)
- Payday 3 - $15.99 (60% off)
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League - $20.99 (70% off)
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - $34.99 (50% off)
- Hogwarts Legacy - $20.99 (70% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 - $14.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Hitman World of Assassination - $27.99 (60% off)
- Hi-Fi RUSH - $17.99 (40% off)
- Grounded - $23.99 (40% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition - $19.99 (75% off)
- Star Wars Jedi Survivor - $31.49 (55% off)
- Sonic Superstars - $29.99 (50% off)
- Forspoken - $27.99 (60% off)
- Psychonauts 2 - $20.99 (65% off)
- PowerWash Simulator - $17.49 (30% off)
- Tetris Effect Connected - $29.99 (25% off)
- Life is Strange Ultimate Edition - $31.99 (60% off)
- Theatrhythm Final Bar Line - $24.99 (50% off)
- Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection - $29.99 (50% off)
- Capcom Fighting Collection - $15.99 (60% off)
- Telltale Batman Shadows Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Titanfall 2 - $4.99 (75% off)
- More from the PlayStation Dealmania Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- MLB The Show 24 - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Little Nightmares 2 - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the monthly freebies available exclusively to PlayStation Plus members.
Xbox
If more than one version of a game is available, the Xbox Series X|S price will be listed.
Xbox Games with Gold has been retired as of September 1, 2023. The following games are a part of Xbox Game Pass Deals and Discounts. An Xbox Game Pass Core or Ultimate subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- WWE 2K24 Deluxe Edition - $49.99 (50% off)
- Indika - $19.99 (20% off)
- Backpack Hero - $19.99 (20% off)
- There are more Xbox games on sale in this week's Deals with Game Pass Ultimate and Game Pass Core.
The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Madden NFL 25 Deluxe Edition - $74.99 (25% off)
- Hogwarts Legacy - $20.99 (70% off)
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection - $5.99 (85% off)
- Bandai Namco Publisher Sale
- Elden Ring - $41.99 (30% off)
- Sand Land Deluxe Edition - $46.89 (33% off)
- Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle: Chomp Champs - $9.99 (50% off)
- Little Nightmares 2 - $9.89 (67% off)
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot - $11.99 (80% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ - $8.99 (85% off)
- CODE VEIN - $8.99 (85% off)
- More from the Xbox Bandai Namco Publisher Sale.
- ID@Xbox 50% Off or More Sale
- No Man's Sky - $23.99 (60% off)
- Hitman World of Assassination - $27.99 (60% off)
- Escape Academy - $7.99 (60% off)
- Hellboy Web of Wyrd - $12.49 (50% off)
- Shantae and the Seven Sirens - $14.99 (50% off)
- Angry Video Game Nerd 1+2 Deluxe - $4.99 (50% off)
- John Wick Hex - $1.99 (90% off)
- More from the Xbox ID@Xbox 50% Off or More Sale.
- FOCUS Publisher Sale
- Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden - $40.19 (33% off)
- Expeditions: A MudRunner Game - $33.49 (33% off)
- Streets of Rage 4 - $11.24 (55% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge - $16.24 (35% off)
- A Plague Tale: Requiem - $23.99 (60% off)
- Aliens: Dark Descent - $19.99 (50% off)
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite - $8.99 (70% off)
- More from the Xbox FOCUS Publisher Sale.
Nintendo Switch
- Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble - $37.49 (25% off)
- MLB The Show 24 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Blockbuster Sale
- Disney Dreamlight Valley - $29.99 (25% off)
- Minecraft Legends - $23.99 (40% off)
- Blasphemous 2 - $14.99 (50% off)
- Darkest Dungeon 2 Oblivion Edition - $35.99 (20% off)
- Darkest Dungeon Ancestral Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Pentiment - $11.99 (40% off)
- Minecraft Dungeons Ultimate Edition - $24.99 (37% off)
- Red Dead Redemption - $34.99 (30% off)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope - $19.79 (67% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - $14.99 (75% off)
- Capcom Fighting Collection - $15.99 (60% off)
- Sonic Superstars - $29.99 (50% off)
- Sonic Mania - $7.99 (60% off)
- Just Dance 2024 Deluxe Edition - $31.49 (55% off)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak - $19.99 (66% off)
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat - $15.99 (60% off)
- Persona 5 Royal - $29.99 (50% off)
- Persona 5 Tactica - $29.99 (50% off)
- Persona Collection - $44.99 (50% off)
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle - $13.99 (65% off)
- Fae Farm - $41.99 (30% off)
- Moving Out 2 Deluxe Edition - $16.49 (50% off)
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot + A New Power Awakens Set - $19.49 (74% off)
- Life is Strange Arcadia Bay Collection - $15.99 (60% off)
- Tetris Effect Connected - $19.99 (50% off)
- Shantae: Half-Genie Hero Ultimate Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Deluxe Edition - $29.99 (40% off)
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy - $15.99 (60% off)
- We Love Katamari REROLL + Royal Reverie Special Edition - $14.79 (63% off)
- Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival Deluxe Edition - $29.69 (46% off)
- Grounded - $23.99 (40% off)
- Hotline Miami Collection - $6.24 (75% off)
- Capcom Publisher Sale
- Capcom Fighting Collection - $15.99 (60% off)
- Resident Evil 4 (Classic) - $9.99 (50% off)
- Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective - $19.99 (33% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak - $19.99 (66% off)
- Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection - $29.99 (50% off)
- Mega Man 11 - $9.99 (66% off)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection - $9.99 (66% off)
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 - $7.99 (60% off)
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection - $7.99 (60% off)
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 - $7.99 (60% off)
- Mega Man Legacy Collection - $7.99 (46% off)
- Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen - $4.99 (83% off)
- Okami HD - $9.99 (50% off)
- Ultra Street Fighter 2: The Final Challengers - $19.99 (50% off)
- Capcom Arcade Stadium Bundle - $15.99 (60% off)
- Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium Bundle - $15.99 (60% off)
- Resident Evil 0 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil 2 Cloud Edition - $15.99 (60% off)
- Resident Evil 3 Cloud Edition - $9.99 (66% off)
- Resident Evil 5 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil 6 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil 7 Biohazard Cloud Edition - $15.99 (60% off)
- Resident Evil Village Cloud Edition - $15.99 (60% off)
- Resident Evil - $9.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil Revelations - $7.99 (60% off)
- Resident Evil Revelations 2 - $7.99 (60% off)
- Tales of Kenzera: ZAU - $13.99 (30% off)
- Penny's Big Breakaway - $19.79 (34% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Arcade: Wrath of the Mutants - $17.99 (40% off)
- Braid Anniversary Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments. Or let us know how you're enjoying your new games by jumping into the Official Shacknews Community Discord.
-
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend Console Download Deals for Sept. 6: The NFL kicks off