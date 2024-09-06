Weekend PC Download Deals for Sept. 6: Steam Space Exploration Fest

It's time to once again explore the outer reaches of the cosmos. We're escaping to, according to Tim Curry, the one place that hasn't been corrupted by capitalism: SPACE! It's time for the Steam Space Exploration Fest featuring a handful of games that explore the far side of the galaxy. That includes games like No Man's Sky, Astroneer, and more.
If you're looking to stay closer to home, Steam (as well as GOG.com) has a deal on Baldur's Gate 3 this weekend. It just got a new patch, in case you want a reason to dive in for the first time (or dive in again). Elsewhere, the Epic Games Store is celebrating the end of the season with the End of Summer Sale. Gamebillet still has Balatro on sale. Finally, go check out the Back to School Sale from GOG.com.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $15.99 (70% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- Football Manager 2024 - FREE until 9/12
- Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts - FREE until 9/12
- Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 9/11)
- Maneater - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 9/18)
- Card Shark - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 9/25)
- Soulstice - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 9/25)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 10/5)
- Loop Hero - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 11/6)
- Trek to Yomi - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 11/6)
- KeyWe - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 11/20)
- Borderlands 2 - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 11/27)
- Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/4)
- Eternights - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 12/4)
- Just Cause 4 Complete Edition - $10.49 (85% off)
- MudRunner - $3.99 (80% off)
- End of Summer Sale
- Destiny 2: The Final Shape + Annual Pass - $74.99 (25% off)
- Alan Wake 2 - $32.49 (35% off)
- The Outlast Trials - $26.79 (33% off)
- Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden - $37.49 (25% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition - $53.59 (33% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition - $12.49 (75% off)
- RoboCop: Rogue City - $24.99 (50% off)
- Lords of the Fallen - $29.99 (50% off)
- Remnant 2 Deluxe Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Payday 3 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Dead Island 2 Gold Edition - $39.99 (50% off)
- Total War: Warhammer 3 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Amnesia: The Bunker - $12.49 (50% off)
- System Shock - $17.99 (55% off)
- Aliens: Dark Descent - $19.99 (50% off)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged - $12.49 (75% off)
- Blasphemous 2 - $14.99 (50% off)
- Tchia - $14.99 (50% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $23.99 (60% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 10 - $20.99 (40% off)
- The Jackbox Party Starter - $9.99 (50% off)
- Deceive Inc. - $7.99 (60% off)
- Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical - $20.99 (30% off)
- Dead Cells: Medley of Pain Bundle - $23.99 (40% off)
- Rogue Legacy 2 - $13.74 (45% off)
- Gravity Circuit - $8.49 (50% off)
- Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed Echo Edition - $12.49 (50% off)
- Outriders Complete Edition - $19.49 (35% off)
- Alan Wake Remastered - $9.89 (67% off)
- Chivalry 2 Special Edition - $16.49 (67% off)
- Killing Floor 2 - $2.99 (90% off)
- More from the Epic Games Store's End of Summer Sale.
Fanatical
- Dragon's Dogma 2 [Steam] - $46.89 (33% off)
- Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn [Steam] - $23.99 (40% off)
- Destiny 2: The Final Shape [Steam] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered [Steam] - $22.49 (25% off)
- RoboCop: Rogue City [Steam] - $19.99 (60% off)
- Resident Evil 4 Gold Edition [Steam] - $33.49 (33% off)
- Street Fighter 6 [Steam] - $25.19 (58% off)
- Pacific Drive [Steam] - $15.59 (48% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Dave the Diver [Steam] - $15.89 (21% off)
- Exoprimal [Steam] - $16.79 (72% off)
- Capcom Fighting Collection [Steam] - $13.59 (66% off)
- The Disney Afternoon Collection [Steam] - $4.29 (79% off)
Gamebillet
- Balatro [Steam] - $11.29 (25% off)
- Cities: Skylines 2 [Steam] - $39.98 (20% off)
- Tekken 8 [Steam] - $44.89 (36% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $24.00 (60% off)
- God of War [Steam] - $24.99 (50% off)
- Returnal [Steam] - $36.99 (38% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $23.95 (60% off)
- Resident Evil Village [Steam] - $13.58 (66% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition [Steam] - $18.99 (62% off)
- Days Gone [Steam] - $18.99 (62% off)
- A Little to the Left [Steam] - $10.49 (30% off)
Gamersgate
- Core Keeper [Steam] - $15.99 (20% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Darktide [Steam] - $21.99 (45% off)
- Jagged Alliance 3 [Steam] - $22.50 (50% off)
- Fort Solis [Steam] - $11.24 (55% off)
- Chorus [Steam] - $21.99 (45% off)
- Wreckfest [Steam] - $12.00 (60% off)
GamesPlanet
- Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy [Steam] - $35.99 (28% off)
- Destiny 2: The Final Shape [Steam] - $31.00 (38% off)
- Street Fighter 6 [Steam] - $26.99 (55% off)
- The Crew Motorfest [Ubisoft] - $18.99 (73% off)
- Undisputed [Steam Early Access] - $26.99 (46% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human Reloaded Edition [Steam] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Riders Republic [Ubisoft] - $9.25 (77% off)
- Find the full list of weekly deals on GamesPlanet.
GOG.com
- Baldur's Gate 3 - $47.99 (20% off)
- No Man's Sky - $23.99 (60% off)
- Forager - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 9/25)
- LEGO The Lord of the Rings - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 9/30)
- Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor GOTY Edition - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 9/30)
- Cat Quest 2 - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 10/23)
- Midnight Fight Express - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 10/23)
- Spells & Secrets - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 10/23)
- Greedfall Gold Edition - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 11/6)
- En Garde! - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 11/13)
- Hard West 2 - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 11/13)
- Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 11/13)
- Arcade Paradise - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 11/27)
- Peglin - $13.99 (30% off)
- Disco Elysium: The Final Cut - $9.99 (75% off)
- Dredge - $14.99 (40% off)
- GRIS - $2.99 (80% off)
- Crypt of the NecroDancer - $2.99 (80% off)
- Alien Isolation: The Collection - $9.99 (80% off)
- The Suffering - $1.99 (80% off)
Green Man Gaming
Use the coupon code SEP15 to get 15% off of all titles. Restrictions apply.
- SteamWorld Heist 2 [Steam] - $23.39 (22% off)
- No Rest for the Wicked [Steam Early Access] - $27.83 (30% off)
- The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria [Steam] - $19.99 (20% off)
- WWE 2K24 [Steam] - $34.44 (43% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns [Steam] - $10.44 (83% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultimate Edition [Epic] - $30.45 (70% off)
- Kerbal Space Program [Steam] - $8.70 (78% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of September, you'll receive Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake, Stranded: Alien Dawn, Coral Island, Lost Eidolons, Astrea: Six-Sided Oracles, Infraspace, and You Suck at Parking Complete Edition. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.
Pay $3 or more to get Resident Evil Revelations, Resident Evil, and Resident Evil Revelations 2: Episode 1. Pay $10 or more to also receive the Resident Evil Revelations 2 Deluxe Edition, Resident Evil 0, Resident Evil 4 (2005), Resident Evil 5 Gold Edition, and Resident Evil 6 Complete. Pay $20 or more to also receive Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, Resident Evil 2, and Resident Evil 3. Pay $30 or more to also receive Resident Evil Village Gold Edition. These activate on Steam.
Pay $4 or more to get Genesis Noir, Death and Taxes, and Suzerain. Pay $10 or more to also receive Do Not Feed the Monkeys 2099 and The Pale Beyond. Pay $12 or more to also receive A Highland Song and A Space for the Unbound. These activate on Steam.
Pay $10 or more to get Immortality, Killer Frequency, Paradise Killer, Call of Cthulhu, The Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark, Overboard, and The Darkside Detective. These activate on Steam.
- Starfield [Steam] - $46.89 (33% off)
- Pacific Drive [Steam] - $17.99 (40% off)
- The Talos Principle 2 [Steam] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Fallout 76 [Steam] - $9.99 (75% off)
- Fallout 4 GOTY Edition [Steam] - $15.99 (60% off)
- PowerWash Simulator [Steam] - $17.49 (30% off)
- The Deus Ex Collection [Steam] - $9.33 (85% off)
Steam
- Baldur's Gate 3 - $47.99 (20% off)
- The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria - $19.99 (20% off)
- Another Crab's Treasure - $23.99 (20% off)
- Steam Space Exploration Fest
- No Man's Sky - $23.99 (60% off)
- The Planet Crafter - $16.79 (30% off)
- The Invincible - $19.79 (34% off)
- Fort Solis - $14.99 (40% off)
- Space Engineers - $9.99 (50% off)
- Ixion - $15.74 (55% off)
- Astroneer - $11.99 (60% off)
- Elite Dangerous - $5.99 (70% off)
- Stellaris - $9.99 (75% off)
- FTL: Faster Than Light - $3.49 (75% off)
- More from the Steam Exploration Fest.
- Kingdom Hearts Integrum Masterpiece - $68.99 (31% off)
- Sea of Thieves - $32.49 (35% off)
- ARK: Survival Ascended [Steam Early Access] - $30.14 (33% off)
- It Takes Two -
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $23.99 (60% off)
- The King of Fighters 15 - $11.99 (80% off)
- Slay the Spire - $8.49 (66% off)
- Risk of Rain 2 - $8.24 (67% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend PC Download Deals for Sept. 6: Steam Space Exploration Fest