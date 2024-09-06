Weekend PC Download Deals for Sept. 6: Steam Space Exploration Fest

It's time to once again explore the outer reaches of the cosmos. We're escaping to, according to Tim Curry, the one place that hasn't been corrupted by capitalism: SPACE! It's time for the Steam Space Exploration Fest featuring a handful of games that explore the far side of the galaxy. That includes games like No Man's Sky, Astroneer, and more.

If you're looking to stay closer to home, Steam (as well as GOG.com) has a deal on Baldur's Gate 3 this weekend. It just got a new patch, in case you want a reason to dive in for the first time (or dive in again). Elsewhere, the Epic Games Store is celebrating the end of the season with the End of Summer Sale. Gamebillet still has Balatro on sale. Finally, go check out the Back to School Sale from GOG.com.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Use the coupon code SEP15 to get 15% off of all titles. Restrictions apply.

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of September, you'll receive Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake, Stranded: Alien Dawn, Coral Island, Lost Eidolons, Astrea: Six-Sided Oracles, Infraspace, and You Suck at Parking Complete Edition. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.

Pay $3 or more to get Resident Evil Revelations, Resident Evil, and Resident Evil Revelations 2: Episode 1. Pay $10 or more to also receive the Resident Evil Revelations 2 Deluxe Edition, Resident Evil 0, Resident Evil 4 (2005), Resident Evil 5 Gold Edition, and Resident Evil 6 Complete. Pay $20 or more to also receive Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, Resident Evil 2, and Resident Evil 3. Pay $30 or more to also receive Resident Evil Village Gold Edition. These activate on Steam.

Pay $4 or more to get Genesis Noir, Death and Taxes, and Suzerain. Pay $10 or more to also receive Do Not Feed the Monkeys 2099 and The Pale Beyond. Pay $12 or more to also receive A Highland Song and A Space for the Unbound. These activate on Steam.

Pay $10 or more to get Immortality, Killer Frequency, Paradise Killer, Call of Cthulhu, The Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark, Overboard, and The Darkside Detective. These activate on Steam.

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.