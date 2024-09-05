Baldur's Gate 3 Patch 7 notes adds new evil endings and official modding tools Larian Studios has shared an enormous list of patch notes for Baldur's Gate 3 Patch 7.

Baldur’s Gate 3 recently celebrated its one-year anniversary, but Larian Studios is far from finished with the critically-acclaimed RPG. Patch 7 for Baldur’s Gate 3 is live now on PC and adds a heap of changes and new features. Gather round, travelers.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 7 notes



The following patch notes were posted to the Baldur’s Gate 3 website. We’ll be covering the largest changes here, but dedicated fans should check out the full list to see every note.

Highlights

Introducing 'Evil Endings': Brand new cinematic endings for the truly villainous playthroughs.

Added our very own Mod Manager, which lets you browse, install, and use mods created by the community.

Revamped split screen gameplay: When playing on split screen, the two halves of the screen will now dynamically merge together when player characters come close to each other in-game, and dynamically split back up when the characters move apart. This revamp comes alongside many other improvements and polishes to improve the overall split screen experience.

Honour Mode Combat

If Dror Ragzlin finds himself inside the spider pit, he'll try his best to befriend the spiders residing there with a new spell called Arachnid Compulsion so they can band together to fight the real enemy - you.

The Bulette has a new condition called Diamond Scales and a new Legendary Action called Shredding Scales.

Malus Thorm has a new Legendary Action called Grasping Appendage.

Added a new aura and spell for Spectators: Panicked Sentinel and Ocular Nightmare, respectively.

Ch'r'ai Tska'an, the leader of the githyanki ambush in Act II, has a new Legendary Action called Soul Sacrifice.

Ch'r'ai Har'rak, the githyanki leader at the Knights of the Shield Hideout, has a new Legendary Action called Tu'narath's Embrace.

Ptaris has a new Legendary Action called Ptarian Dogma.

UI

Revised and reorganised the in-game video options to be more logical and robust. You now have an Upscaling Type drop-down, an Upscaling Mode drop-down, and an Upscaling Sharpness slider, followed immediately by the options that are affected by them.

Updated the Reactions UI so that you only have to toggle the Reactions you want to use and then confirm them. (This saves you from having to select 'Do not react' multiple times!)

Added a new Equipment Options menu to the Character Sheet on controller.

The panel that opens to 'Donate' magic items to Gale will now also show items in your Traveller's Chest. It also now indicates which items are currently equipped.

We noticed some of you hiccoughing bubbles, so the action for washing yourself with soap and sponges is now called 'Use' instead of 'Consume'.

Fixed your player character's name getting reverted to 'Custom' during Character Creation if you moved on to create your Dream Guardian and then went back to edit the player character again.

Fixed the wrong spell Ability showing up when selecting a Feat during Level Up.

Art

Added a new loading screen in Act III, showing the busy streets of Baldur's Gate.

Fixed the skirt part of the Adamantine Splint Armour missing for female dwarves.

Fixed the Adamantine Scale Mail clipping on large male characters.

Gameplay

You can now start Custom Mode games using Honour Mode mechanics when starting a new playthrough. You'll be able to do this via the 'Ruleset' dropdown.

The kuo-toa that promised to build you an army will now support you in the final battle. Unless they all died in Act I.

The help that the Gondians promised for the final battle will now arrive in the form of a friendly Steel Watcher. Apologies from Zanner Toobin for the delay.

The hair colour options in Character Creation will now remain accessible after you choose the bald hairstyle, so that you can continue fiddling around with eyebrow colours.

Overhead dialogues that support multiple player characters can now involve characters assigned to different players. (They were limited to characters controlled by a single player until now.) This means that there will be more banter among player

characters in multiplayer games.

Group Hide will no longer affect summons that aren't linked to the group in the Party Line.

Changed the behaviour for selecting camp supplies for a Long Rest. When selecting camp supplies that are stacked, the game now only takes what it needs from the stack.

You can no longer cheese the Leap of Faith trial at the Gauntlet of Shar by just clicking the final platform and letting your character pathfind their way there. Shar threatened to smite us if we didn't fix this one.

Fixed a bug where resurrecting Lae'zel on the beach in Act I would cause her to appear in the Party Line but not in the world, preventing you from leaving Act I.

Patched up some savegames where Gale still had his Necrotic Aura when he shouldn't on load.

Fixed Minthara's body sometimes turning invisible on the Level Up screen. (We sorta liked the floating-head-and-hands look, but hey.)

Animation

Astarion now has idle animations at camp that aren't just him reading a book.

Added a new idle animation for Minsc at camp - Boo may or may not have taught him some tai chi.

Karlach will no longer brush the shaved side of her head.

Polished the appearance of neck kisses in lovey-dovey scenes with Shadowheart on the Sharran path for characters with large body types and dragonborn characters.

Writing and Flow

Dotted some dialogue options and voiced lines into a handful of dialogues across the game, particularly to account for edge-case flows. These changes are described in more detail in the main patch notes below.

Added three new Narrator lines for Dark Urge characters to add a bit more reactivity across the game. These additions are described in more detail in the main patch notes below.

Resolved an issue that had been rendering some romance party banters inaccessible while adventuring.

Fixed a flow issue where Avatar Lae'zel did not have the option to leave and ascend or stay on Faerûn after the Netherbrain is defeated.

Added a dialogue option asking for a kiss in more paths of Wyll's epilogue dialogue.

If you're in holographic form in the epilogue, Wyll won't automatically assume he's talking to Lae'zel.

A bug that had been preventing Wyll’s romance greeting from triggering has now been fixed, so players in Act III who have a stable, loving, and committed relationship with Wyll will now see his romance greeting triggering correctly.

Fixed priorities on Wyll’s greetings so that low approval greetings will now trigger accordingly for players with low approval.

Companions should now be more sympathetic to Astarion fleeing from the sun.

Added a new dialogue in which Karlach will react to Dammon if she finds him dead after he told her that he can help her.

In Act II, Minthara will now react to you having knocked her out in Act I.

Scripting

Fixed several issues (related to resurrecting characters via Withers, restructuring the party at night, and automatic camp night scenes) that would trap you in an eternal slumber, unable to end a Long Rest.

Fixed a bug causing Shadowheart to keep repeating one line when you talk to her after she's resurrected by Withers from the Shadowfell.

Fixed a small flow issue preventing you from commenting on Gale's last name.

Fixed several occurrences of Wyll still having an exclamation mark above his head when he already told you everything he had to say.

When playing as the Dark Urge, Minthara will no longer act as though you accepted Bhaal when you've been stripped of his influence.

Fixed a broken kissing scene after you gave Shadowheart the Idol of Shar.

Fixed an issue where Jaheira would stop following the party after spending a night outside of the party.

Fixed the rune tablets on the nautiloid sometimes not triggering the Narrator's lines.

Clerics of Lathander should now recognise his symbol on a Lathanderian amulet.

Ensured the avatar is prioritised as the main speaker in dialogues related to the hag's Act I surrender.

Minthara does, in fact, now have something to say about Orin after you kill her.

Made the romance scene at night with Wyll in Act III unskippable if it triggers to avoid accidentally skipping it and not being able to finish the romance arc.

If Avatar Karlach and Wyll are partners and go to the Hells together, he'll now act accordingly during the epilogue.

Fixed Karlach's scene in Avernus not playing if you decided to go with her when playing as Wyll.

A bug has been fixed so that Wyll will now talk to his father if Ansur is defeated after the pact with Mizora is broken but Ravengard is saved from the Iron Throne despite this, to decide on his title.

Lae'zel will now wait a little longer for you at the site of her recruitment if you tell her you'll be back.

Improved Lae'zel's idle camp behaviours to align a bit better with the other companions'.

Fixed the fade-to-black after Karlach's scene in Avernus at the end of the game, which would give you a very brief glimpse of Game Developer Land.

Breaking up with Karlach by speaking with another companion you're dating the morning after her romance scene won't block her dialogue anymore.

Reinstated Gale's last line in his detailed explanation of ceremorphosis and tweaked a dialogue option to react to it.

Now that you can give Gale magic items from the Traveller's Chest, he will leave again if you refuse to do so.

Patched up some savegames that had a bug that would prevent the dialogue between Gale and Mystra at the end of the game from triggering.

Fixed a bug that let you kiss Gale even if he was in a disguised form before confronting the Netherbrain.. Also fixed this dialogue with him cutting off before you could give him a smooch.

Reworked the script that determines whether a character is too busy to talk. This will prevent bugs like Minthara's dialogue not triggering at Moonrise Towers after you rescue her, and knock-on effects as a result of this, like not being able to rest or

fast travel.

Performance

Continued to make performance and stability optimisations across the game and implemented many under-the-hood code fixes.

Optimised performance. This will have a more noticeable impact in areas with large numbers of NPCs (like the Lower City) and will reduce peak memory usage when loading levels for the first time. It will also be noticeable when managing lots of loot (e.g. when transferring everything from a camp chest to a character's inventory).

Cinematics

Reworked and revamped the cutscene that plays when you interact with Ansur's bones in the Wyrmway.

Polished facial expressions and emotions across companion dialogues, including to the facial animations of your character during some kissing cinematics, including with the Vampire Lord Astarion.

Crashes and Blockers

Fixed a crash when loading the Act I region.

Fixed a crash when mousing over characters in combat.

Fixed some issues with Long Rest: Loading a save made during a Long Rest could cause a crash and you could sometimes get stuck in a Long Rest forever and ever, amen.

Fixed a potential crash when saving at the end of Act II.

Fixed a potential crash on load.

Fixed a potential crash on Level Up.

Fixed a potential crash when approaching the Abandoned Refuge on a fresh save.

Fixed a blocker related to Orin's dagger, which will now respawn near the altar if you hurled her into a chasm and a cultist picked it up before you did. (Because it's bound to her, it would zip back to her corpse in the chasm, lost forevermore.)

Fixed a potential crash when trying to load into the Lower City.

Fixed a crash when quickly pressing 'Connect' and 'Create' in the lobby browser on GOG.

Fixed a potential crash when the game runs a check for whether you have the Deluxe Edition DLC.

Fixed a potential crash when Player 2 leaves a split screen dialogue.

Fixed some camera activation issues on split screen potentially causing a crash when Player 2 rejoins a game mid-cinematic.

Fixed a potential crash caused by the Reeling condition getting stacked too high.

Fixed a crash when dragging the portrait of a dismissed Minor Illusion summon over another party member's portrait.

Fixed a bug where using the Mould Chamber in Grymforge while in combat would prevent you from moving.

Fixed a potential crash in Felogyr's Fireworks on Avery's turn in combat.

Fixed a potential crash due to the game script requesting combat from a character that isn't loaded into the region.

Fixed a crash that could occur during the cutscene that triggers when you reach the Netherbrain.

Fixed a potential crash when switching between keyboard and mouse and controller during a dice roll.

Fixed a crash when attempting to reload a savegame or return to the main menu.

Fixed a crash when choosing to 'Take All' from the Chest of the Mundane.

Fixed a crash when the dialogue with Baelen Bonecloak was forcibly cut short while mousing over a dialogue option.

Fixed an edge-case blocker preventing you from Long Resting.

Added a savegame error to prevent a potential crash.

Fixed a bug where you could get locked in combat if your character was Downed but not dead when Isobel was killed.

Fixed a bug where you could get locked in combat with Cazador if Astarion was alive and incapacitated in his ritual position, one of the other spawn was dead, and the rest of the party was defeated by Cazador. Now combat ends correctly with a Game Over screen.

Fixed a potential crash when leaving the Iron Throne combat.

Fixed a bug where you could get stuck under the elevator in the Colony, blocking progress.

Fixed a crash that could occur when using fast travel in Rivington and Wyrm's Crossing.

Fixed a crash that could occur when fighting mimics.

Fixed a crash when dropping certain objects.

Combat and Balance

Across Acts

Fixed a potential soft-lock where if you have multiple summons that are Surprised and you switch to a character whose turn it is on controller, the combat would get stuck passing turns between the summons.

Fixed Form of Dread triggering a Saving Throw for Frightened if the character was already Frightened.

Upcasts of Witch Bolt can no longer be used with Metamagic: Twinned Spell.

Fixed a bug with the Goaded condition where if a summoned companion applied Goaded to an enemy, that enemy would attack the owner of the summon instead of the summon itself.

Fixed some goblins missing the Fury of the Small passive in Tactician Mode.

Dampen Elements will no longer require a Channel Divinity point.

Improved monks' Deflect Missiles by helping the projectiles avoid obstacles on their way back to the target.

Monks' Clench of the North Wind spell now targets up to 2 characters at Level 9. They just have to clench a little harder.

Enemy NPCs can no longer use Dash again while the effect of a first Dash is active.

The Saving Throw for the Dire Raven Companion's Bad Omen action is now a Wisdom Saving Throw and scales with the raven's level.

Fungal Infestation can now be used as a Reaction when killing a target.

The Spectator's Charm condition should now be broken through damage or by killing the Spectator.

The druidic spells that Halsin gains for free can now be upcasted.

Fixed Cloudkill not affecting characters at the edge of its range.

Fixed Infernal Spears joining combat when dropped.

Patched up some savegames that were stuck in combat where the game's script was not intentionally pausing them.

Reduced the duration of the Shar's Darkness spell and the frequency with which NPCs choose to cast it.

Swapping weapons between characters in combat now properly consumes an Action for both.

Fixed the Meenlock Fear condition triggering a Constitution Saving Throw instead of a Wisdom Saving Throw.

Fixed Auntie Ethel's Weird Magic Surge not triggering with Counterspell.

Combat will now end correctly if you find that you're still in combat after speaking to the Emperor in the Astral Plane.

Act I

Fixed Nere's Coerced condition sometimes getting removed from characters despite them being temporarily allied to him due to his Wicked Coercion.

Priestess Gut will no longer hit herself with her own conditions. Silly gob-gob.

Fixed Mayrina and Auntie Ethel disguised as Mayrina having different HP values in Tactician Mode.

Act II

Fixed a bug where the combat at the Last Light lakeside would end and no further waves would spawn.

Made the combat at the Last Light lakeside trigger more consistently even if you're standing in odd positions.

Balthazar should no longer occasionally stand idle, causing combat to halt within the Colony.

Balthazar's reanimated skeletons in the Shadowfell now have Shove only in Tactician Mode.

Increased the HP that the Undead Nurses resurrect at from 25% to 45% during the combat with Malus Thorm in Tactician and Honour Mode.

We've suggested to Yurgir that when he's invisible he should take advantage of it and actually try to move around a little so that he's harder to find.

Improved the Thisobald Thorm combat in Honour Mode:

Fixed his Legendary Action explosion hitting itself. Increased the damage and radius of his Legendary Action explosion. His Legendary Action explosion now applies a debuff based on the explosion type. Increased the damage of the buff given to his blighted allies. Blacked Out no longer applies Vulnerability to all damage in Honour Mode.

Improved the Shadowed Spirit of the Land combat:

His Shadow Friends will no longer disappear during combat as long as they're still controlled. His Shadow Friends will now disappear after his dome is destroyed. Improved the visuals for when his Shadow Friends disappear.



Act III

Cazador can now use his Legendary Action in his Mist Form.

Ptaris now has Alert and Legendary Resistance in Tactician Mode.

Rolan will now become more powerful after taking over Ramazith's Tower.

Gortash's Avatar of Tyranny form is no longer dependent on whether it's his turn or not.

Fixed multiple issues related to Gortash's turrets:

Fixed Micromodron Force Curtain and Deranged Force Curtain becoming active even if they weren't in combat near Gortash and even though they can only target Gortash.

Fixed the Grenade Impellers and Incineration Casters becoming active as soon as Gortash entered combat and leaving combat as soon as Gortash left, even if they were in a different area (Gortash in the Audience Hall, turrets in his office). They no longer depend on Gortash and become active or inactive when a combat nearby starts or ends. Fixed Micromodron Force Curtain and Deranged Force Curtain sometimes having two contradictory conditions (Active and Malfunctioning at the same time). Fixed a bug causing the Incineration Casters to be affected by the First Strikes combat penalty (causing them to skip their first turn) the first time they enter combat. Fixed two Incinerator Casters in Gortash's office not working correctly. Fixed the warning zone VFX of the Incinerator Casters not working properly and therefore not accurately representing the area of danger. Fixed an issue with the Incinerator Casters' warning zone VFX, causing the warning zone to be inaccurate.

Made sure Ritual Drain is applied correctly on Asta, Yousen, and Violet in the combat with Cazador.

After ascending, Cazador will no longer receive healing from Vampire Regeneration.

Fixed a bug in Cazador's fight where it was possible to get more than 1 extra Bonus Action per turn for the same character by stepping on and off the pentagram in front of Astarion several times per turn.

Improved the combat with Viconia: In line with its description, Viconia's Divine Intervention won't target followers of Shar anymore, even if they are enemies; and the illusory Mapped Terror forms will not change the character portraits.

Lady Jannath and Oskar will no longer get Opportunity Attacks against the poltergeists in Jannath's Estate.

The Moonlight Slivers' Banishing Smite will now stop myrmidons from empowering Lorroakan if the myrmidons are successfully Banished.

Enemies in High Hall should now leave combat when Knocked Out.

The second wave of Intellect Devourers at the Morphic Pool should now consistently join combat.

Fixed Gortash's Legendary Action not working when Blinded.

To improve her chances of survival, Hope now has a new passive called Last Hope that grants her Death Ward for free when she enters combat.

During combat, Raphael will no longer care about walking on Fire or Hellfire surfaces.

Improved the fight against Lorroakan: Elemental Retort now costs a Reaction to cast; targets will now roll a Dexterity Saving Throw against Elemental Retort; and myrmidons now also buff Lorroakan with additional Reactions.

Tweaked several settings for the windows in Jannath's Estate to fix where combat can trigger.

Fixed the Chult Alioramus not attacking you if you were wearing damage-reducing armour.

Improved the Restore Soul spell so it's easier to reclaim a soul from Raphael. Also updated its visuals.

Viconia now only receives Mortal Reminder as an additional passive in Tactician Mode.

Added some lightning clouds to the final battle in the Wyrmway.

In the fight against Dribbles at the circus, ranged attacks will now also crit against creatures with the Menaced condition.

Fixed Krank not flying back up to higher floors in Ramazith's Tower.

Ramazith's defences now include the internal turrets again. Also fixed the turrets' script so that they end their turn when they won't shoot, and don't shoot when it's not their turn.

Fixed some technical names showing up for each of Ansur's limbs. Naming them all 'Ansur' was the ansur.

Fixed Ansur's friendly Lightning Strike units sometimes attempting to attack the lightning strikes.

Mystic Carrion's Legendary Action now triggers on hit, not when an Undead ally dies. His Legendary Action conditions are now curses, and his Legendary Action condition buff now heals Undead when it ticks out instead of when applied.

Raphael can no longer steal souls from creatures that narratively don't have souls, such as Undead and Constructs.

Viconia can now target Shadowheart with her trademark spells even if Shadowheart is Wild-Shaped.

The enemy wolf summon in the combat near the sandy dock west of the South Span Checkpoint can no longer use Help and its summoner now has Hunter's Mark.

Cazador's bats and werewolves are now immune to Ghastly Fumes, which his ghast-like Fallen Gur Hunters spawn each turn.

Fixed a bug where, if Cazador is already dead and his spawn can fight back, killing a spawn during combat could restart the combat.

Casting Dominate Person on Dolor before combat will no longer lead to all companions becoming enemies of the caster.

Kled doesn't have Dror Ragzlin's Legendary Actions anymore. Dror's not one for sharing.

Raphael's Infernal Salve spell will now only work on his allies who are also Fiends.

The Wayward Undead condition will now get removed when combat ends, and the Undead entity will get destroyed when the condition is removed. The condition also now has an icon.

Gameplay

Across Acts

Improved AI pathfinding around dangerous areas both in and out of combat.

Fixed a bug where combining Wild Shape with the Seeming spell could let characters get reduced to 0 HP but remain alive.

Fixed a rare issue where druids could not revert their Wild Shape when playing on a save with mods.

Enemies will now properly drop loot when dying from having one of their ability scores reduced to 0.

Fixed how the Chest of the Mundane handles item stacks higher than its maximum. (It should no longer gobble up your enormous coin stack and spit back a measly 21 cups in return.)

Fixed a bug that prevented monks' Shadow Step from giving Advantage for rogues' Sneak Attack.

Fixed an issue causing Tempest Domain clerics' Channel Divinity to not deal maximum damage for some spells like Shocking Grasp.

You can no longer open locked containers through trade as if they weren't locked.

Fixed a bug preventing you from looting mounds you dig up if you started a dialogue during the digging animation.

Fixed some flickering shader artefacts that were appearing on, for example, Karlach's tent and Justiciar Crusaders in Umbral Form.

Fixed some minor visual glitching between surfaces.

Fixed items sometimes flickering when you approached them with the camera.

Fixed the combat cursor on controller reappearing too soon after you cast a combat spell.

Fixed surface lights only being created on split screen when Player 1's camera is nearby.

Fixed dialogues sometimes not starting with characters who were pickpocketed.

Fixed blocked or barricaded doors sometimes resulting in incorrect pathfinding.

Fixed summons like cats not being able to squeeze through crevices and holes.

Fixed druids being unable to unequip weapons after Long Resting while Wild-Shaped as myrmidons.

Fixed a case where you could end up soft-locked after a Long Rest if a custom character spent the night outside the camp when they had a camp scene queued up.

Dismissing a companion with Scratch's ball will no longer transfer the ball to Scratch after a Long Rest.

Fixed a rare case where custom characters no longer followed the controlled player.

Improved an edge-case quirk of AI spellcasting by ensuring that it has a source and target position before committing to a projectile-based attack.

Prevented summons and followers like Glut from being able to consume Noblestalk. Yes, your Mage Hand probably ate it. No, we don't know where its mouth is.

Dismissing hirelings or avatars via dialogue now functions the same way as dismissing companions.

When Withers resurrects an avatar, the Dream Guardian will no longer immediately prompt another nearby avatar to loot them for a tadpole. Similarly, dead, dismissed avatars will no longer trigger this same prompt. Some decorum, please.

When multiple characters in the party discover a trap or hidden item, only one will comment on it. We figured you don't need four people telling you to watch out for the same trap at the same time.

Fixed an issue that allowed multiple party members to learn how to summon Shovel. Just the one Basket is enough, thanks.

Made NPCs' overhead dialogues for certain crimes more fitting for the crime.

NPCs will now react as though a crime was committed when they succeed on Saving Throws against hostile spells.

Fade-ins and -outs now only occur after a crime combat when there is someone around to take you to prison.

If you fail to lockpick a booby-trapped item, the trap will now trigger. If you succeed, the trap will not trigger and the trap will remain armed.

Dismissing the leader of a party follower will now reassign that follower to an active avatar.

You can now swap out party members by speaking to the companion you want to replace even if the one you want to replace them with is Wild-Shaped. What your companion will think of you replacing them with a sheep is another story.

Lathander's Light will no longer be able to save companions that the Dark Urge was driven to kill.

Summons will now disappear alongside their owners when you dismiss the latter to camp.

Fixed multiple spots where Perception checks were being made through solid objects.

The 'All Knowledge Is Worth Having' background goal will now only trigger after you read the last page of the Necromancy of Thay (instead of when you succeed the initial ability checks).

Fungal Infestation can now be used without a corpse in areas with Rejuvenating Miasma.

All myrmidons except Earth Myrmidons are now ethereal and cannot be thrown.

Fixed some identical, stackable items not stacking.

Fixed surfaces not being created if you press F5 in the same frame that they're created.

Fixed a bug in multiplayer where using Withers to resurrect an avatar belonging to Player 2 could lead to the avatar being unable to rest or fast travel if, before the resurrection, the avatar was in a prison cell after being arrested.

The illithid power Mind Sanctuary now consumes resources when consuming potions. Additionally, potions can be used within the Mind Sanctuary nexus if there is only one Action available.

Fixed the Gibus of the Worshipful Servant not generating Momentum at the start of combat.

Fixed a bug causing Dark Urge characters to get renamed after using the Magic Mirror.

Elminster should no longer react to crimes that don't affect him. (We distracted him with some Stilton.)

Fixed the position of pings for corpses.

Fixed loading a savegame made during trade possibly not restoring the trade correctly and crashing.

Fixed splitting not working in trade when moving items from your companions' inventories.

Fixed the context menu not showing trade actions on items that are in a companion's inventory.

Fixed cinematics looking broken on split screen if Player 2 disconnects from local co-op via the menu.

Fixed ribcages stacking onto each other, causing items stored in them to be lost.

Fixed an issue on multiplayer where Gale would briefly appear to be in his undies for the client if the host has the Donate UI open and Gale is wearing magical robes that he can consume.

When you unlock a trapped item using its key, the trap will now be disarmed.

Fixed a bug that would let you waltz your way through destructible walls without actually destroying them. (You could attempt to attack the wall and your character would pathfind right through it in search of a comfortable spot from which to take a

swing.)

Bald characters with the Wet condition will no longer have darker scalps.

You can no longer loot the underwear of non-recruited companions when you knock them out.

Fixed a username mixup on multiplayer where if a player was hosting a game via GOG and another player joined as a client via Steam, the latter's Larian Account username would appear where the host's username should.

Fixed a split screen issue where Invisible characters would sometimes not render at all for a second player joining the game. We need them to be invisible, but not that invisible.

Some Legendary Actions and other Reactions can now trigger from further away.

Fixed a bug on controller where pressing the right stick to turn tooltips off would cause the A button ('More Details') to become unresponsive.

Fixed a multiplayer bug causing characters to get stuck in dialogue if you swapped characters while in dialogue during an active roll.

Fixed a bug where acquiring the Devil's Sight passive while standing in a cloud of Darkness didn't work until you moved out of the cloud.

Fixed a small delay when playing spell animations.

Act I

Fixed the owlbear cub sometimes disappearing from camp when killing goblins in the Goblin Camp.

When playing as the Dark Urge, if you invite her, Alfira will now actually join your party as a controllable character if there's room for her in your party setup. Temporarily, of course.

Alfira no longer has a tadpole, can now be levelled up, and will no longer be able to use the Magic Mirror.

Attacking the Zhent inside the Zhentarim Hideout will now more consistently drag your entire party into the fight.

Shoving someone down the pit to the Underdark in the Whispering Depths will award XP more often.

Soldiers will now be Inspired if you defeat the goblins attacking the Emerald Grove if there are no losses on the tieflings' side.

Fixed the crucible at the Adamantine Forge becoming uninteractable after Grym dies.

The 'Acolytes of the Demonweb Pits' background goal will now trigger if the spiders become Lolth's followers by succeeding any dialogue ability check, not just the Persuasion check.

Throwing a fish at Tuffet, the sleepy bear at the Emerald Grove, will now properly remove it from your inventory.

Fixed a bug where the Emerald Grove gate wouldn't open after the goblin raid.

Fixed a split screen issue related to the Unstable Statue in the Shattered Sanctum causing player characters to disappear.

Act II

The Dark Urge should now be Inspired by killing Nightsong.

Fixed a bug where your party members would very quickly change out of their armour and into their cosy camp clothes when you talked to them after having left the Astral Plane. We don't really blame them for being so desperate to hit the hay.

Minthara now properly leaves the party when you tell her to go to Baldur's Gate alone.

Act III

Fixed a bug causing Omeluum to be unresponsive in the Iron Throne.

Fixed the Wyrmway door not opening for characters behind it.

Fixed a fading issue causing some background NPCs in the Lower City to have duplicates.

Fixed an issue where resurrecting a mind-controlled Nightsong would cause enemies to become allied to you.

During the final battle, backup companions being called upon with ally abilities will now appear with some clothes on for the occasion.

Gale no longer has access to Netherese Orb Blast in the Netherbrain's Psyche.

Hanged bodies in the Lower City (including Florrick) are less likely to fall down when you meddle with them. Only movement, a change in their type of death (like getting pulverised), or additional physical harm can take them off the gallows.

Fixed the camera not following you when you get teleported to the Sorcerous Sundries entrance after interacting with the wrong portal.

The smugglers' tunnels underneath the Open Hand Temple are now accessible from the cave-in entrance if you already came through them and cleared the cave-in from the inside.

You can no longer use the Active Search feature to bypass the booby-trapped display case in Ramazith's Tower and pick up the key inside it. Smarty-pantses.

A rat at Basilisk Gate will now come back after a Long Rest if you attacked it.

Improved Lumbar support: Lumbar will now stand still after you paid him to hit him.

Gortash's grenades should explode after being picked up now.

Fixed a bug where interacting with the crate full of explosive toys in Rivington could cause you to get stuck in an endless loop of crime dialogues (being interrogated and sent to prison) and/or in combat with temporarily hostile NPCs.

Crimson Mischief and Murderous Cut's Prey upon the Weak passive now works properly against enemies with 50% HP or below.

Fixed several issues with the portrait that Oskar gives you. Principally, the image on the portrait will now be that of the active character claiming the reward, regardless of their position on the Party Line.

Fixed a bug where dropping or selling certain items looted from the Lower City graveyard could cause NPCs to react as though you'd committed the crime of moving a corpse.

Fixed the interaction between the Spell Savant Amulet with the Smite spells, Divine Smite, and Create Sorcery Points that caused the spell to always add one Sorcery Point when reequipping the amulet.

Fixed Protection from Evil and Good not protecting from Incubus Charm.

If you decide to turn Sorcerous Sundries into a battlefield, clients will now properly run away from the shop forever if there are no guards left to defend it.

Fixed projection clerks in Sorcerous Sundries not disappearing in some rare cases if all combatants were killed, causing looping warning dialogues.

Fixed Cordrane the Recent being able to raise a zombie in Sorcerous Sundries when he shouldn't be able to, like when he's dead or Silenced.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 7 is scheduled to arrive on consoles in October. For all things Baldur’s Gate 3, stick with Shacknews.