Shack Chat: What video game sequel do you want more than anything?

In this landscape of franchises and IP, there are some games that never got the follow-up they truly deserved. This week, we're discussing the video games that we desparately want to see receive a sequel.

Question: What video game sequel do you want more than anything?

Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars - Ozzie Mejia, Sequelitis

It's fair to look at this and ask, "Ozzie, why would you want this? There have been multiple Super Mario role-playing games since the original." That's true and I've come to love those. The thing about those titles, though, is that they've gotten to take place in the same universe. Paper Mario games all share a continuity. The Mario & Luigi games share a continuity. I sadly never got to see a continuation of the original Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars, one that follows that world's characters.

As a kid, I always imagined a scenario where Smithy one day comes back for vengeance, where Geno is called back into action, where Mallow has to decide between his kingdom and his friends, and where Bowser is rapidly tempted to betray the party the longer the story goes on. I wanted to follow the moles of Moleville, the growing population of Monstro Town, and the effects of Booster's marriage to Valentina. Ok, my imagination ran wild after a while, but there were stories that could be told.

And to the credit of last year's remake, it did tell a few some with the post-game rematches, but it also showed the potential of what could still be.

Watch Dogs 2 - Donovan Erskine, World's Biggest Watch Dogs fan



I'm a known defender of Watch Dogs: Legion, but that game was not a sequel to Watch Dogs 2. The best game in the series (and actual 2016 GOTY) deserves a proper follow-up. Marcus is still one of Ubioft's best protagonists, and I'd love to continue his story with a new adventure.

Mega Man Legends - TJ Denzer, Senior Mother Lode Hunter



The Mega Man Legends games were a simply fantastic time in the history of the Blue Bomber and it’s always been weird to me that Capcom never returned to them (although Mega Man as a whole also hasn’t had any really good games lately). I always liked the idea of Mega Man and Roll as treasure hunters that help communities and fight pirates. The Bonne family made for good and interesting rivals as well with Tron Bonne becoming a standout character used in a variety of further games.

Mega Man Legends 3 was meant to happen at some point, but series creator Keiji Inafune left Capcom in 2010 and the game was canceled soon after. Since then, we’ve had ReCore, and Inafune once tried to get a spiritual successor off the ground (unfortunately the Kickstarter for it failed), but I still kind of wish they’d return to the Legends series. It’s a story without an ending and I’d even be happy to re-explore the first two games in remasters, given the chance.

Ice Climber - Asif Khan, CEO/EIC/EIEIO



While I could obviously say I would like to see a sequel to F-Zero GX, I am still very pleased with F-Zero 99, albeit not a true sequel in the series. One franchise that has really stuck out to me in the new Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition is Ice Climber. That original NES title is a true classic, and it is baffling to me that we still haven’t seen a new one all these years later. Just a nod in the Smash roster. Come on Nintendo. Give the people a new Ice Climber game.

Red Dead Redemption 2 - Bill Lavoy, Gunslinger



This is tough, but I’m going with Red Dead Redemption 2. Specifically, I would love to see a RDR2 sequel that focuses on Sadie Alder. Some of the best missions in RDR2 are when Sadie and Arthur work together in Chapter Six, and then again when Sadie is a main focus during the epilogue. In fact, there’s a gap of about seven years from the end of Arthur’s story arc to when players pick up with John Marston, so seeing what Sadie was up to during those years would be pretty cool. You have to think we’re getting Red Dead Redemption 3 at some point, but only time will tell if Sadie is a focus.

Blinx: The Timer Sweeper - Sam Chandler, Time-traveling cat



There are a bunch of games from my childhood and teenage years that I would love to see get sequels. I still fondly remember the Driver series, and even Burnout, but all of those had sequels. Blinx: The Time Sweeper never got to see the series expanded outside of one console and two titles. I think Microsoft is sleeping on this one.

Honestly, I think Blinx would shine brightly in this day and age of great level designers and puzzle creators. I’d love to see teams come up with intriguing puzzles that require clever use of the time-manipulating vacuum. The game was also no slouch when it came to its difficulty.

Also, my boy Rad is an adorable ginger cat. How could I possibly not want to see Blinx return? I mean, look at him! He’s basically my boy.

Super Mario Bros 35 - Steve Tyminski, Mario is my homeboy!



What video game sequel do I want more than anything? It's another interesting question for the Shack Chat this week as I can take it in several directions. I want a new Bloodstained game. I loved the first one and remember playing it at multiple PAX East events and seeing the progress 505 Games had made with it. It has been announced that a sequel is in the works but that’s all we know about it. That being said, I’m going with my true answer, Super Mario Bros 35. I know this was made to celebrate the 35th anniversary of Super Mario but the game was awesome. I loved it and I know a lot of other people loved it too. Maybe we’ll get lucky and see something like this for another Mario anniversary. It would be cool to see a Mario Battle Royale with different Mario games like Mario 3 and World. If they do it for F-Zero, then they can do it for their all-star, Super Mario!

Those are the games that have us crossing our fingers in hopes of a sequel. What about you? Pitch us your ideal sequel in the Chatty!