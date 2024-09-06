Baldur's Gate 3 Patch 7 isn't the last of the game's major updates This latest patch brought some despicable endings for the most evil players among us, but Larian devs say they still have more content they intend to deliver.

As usual, Baldur’s Gate 3 latest patch has brought a wealth of features and new wrinkles to uncover as players travel the lands of Faerûn, but it seems we haven’t seen the last of major updates for the game. According to developers at Larian, the team still has some milestones and promises they want to deliver on and that means there’s still more to see in future Baldur’s Gate 3 updates.

Larian Studios Director of Publishing Michael Douse (@Cromwelp on social media) shared a tease of what’s ahead for Larian Studios in a recent string of tweets. Douse corrected an outlet that mistakenly described Baldur’s Gate Patch 7 as the final major update to the game.

“Good news kids it’s not the final update,” Douse began before explaining. “We ain’t gonna talk about what’s coming for the game because it puts undue pressure on the devs, but there are things we’ve said we’ll do that are still coming, and the chefs must cook.”

It's exciting to see that more good (or evil) things keep coming to Baldur’s Gate 3 since it officially launched in 2023. We’re not getting paid DLC for the game, but these major updates have been surprisingly extensive. Patch 7 added a whole suite of endings for players that didn’t feel like they had the chance to stretch their evil legs to the fullest, and it had quite a few fixes and other features as well such as official modding tools. Previous major updates have been similar.

As Douse puts it, if Larian wants to keep cooking on Baldur’s Gate 3, we say let them cook. After all, it seems the studio has other irons in the fire as well and we’re sure, given the amazing heights Baldur’s Gate 3 has already reached, we’re in for something good. Stay tuned for more Larian Studios news on BG3 and its other games as updates drop.