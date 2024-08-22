Evening Reading - August 22, 2024

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

They should remake Dino Crisis

REMAKE DINO CRISIS pic.twitter.com/LB9v4HQEUL — forever botchamania (@Maffewgregg) August 22, 2024

They really should remake Dino Crisis.

Best Madden play of the year

Clip of the year 😂😭 pic.twitter.com/JL4bLDQgyo — Football’s Greatest Moments (@FBGreatMoments) August 22, 2024

Imagine causing a fumble and losing to a dude doing the worm.

Big Boy with a solid Dad joke

Primo dad joke 👌🏾pic.twitter.com/RocZyX9PCF — Mega Ran (@MegaRan) August 22, 2024

Ice Spice says what?

This lady has a message for Ann Coulter

A few words for Ann Coulter. pic.twitter.com/GqO1Jmou1g — Kim Wexler's Ponytail 🐝💛🎗 (@MadisonKittay) August 22, 2024

The democrats' gloves are off.

Words of wisdom from ICE-T

ICE-T is my Urban Dictionary.

Kyrie FaceTimed Kobe when he won the 2016 NBA Finals

Cleveland Kyrie was unstoppable at times.

Shacknews needs to step up our 404 error message game

The 404 page on the Financial Times is a work of genius pic.twitter.com/g6jQjFXhHh — David Perell (@david_perell) August 16, 2024

I am going to blame our next site outage on the economy.

QuakeCon catching strays on Kit & Krysta's podcast

Was there any Quake at QuakeCon?

