Evening Reading - August 22, 2024

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for Shacknews Evening Reading.
Asif Khan
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

They should remake Dino Crisis

They really should remake Dino Crisis.

Best Madden play of the year

Imagine causing a fumble and losing to a dude doing the worm.

Big Boy with a solid Dad joke

Ice Spice says what?

This lady has a message for Ann Coulter

The democrats' gloves are off.

Words of wisdom from ICE-T

ICE-T is my Urban Dictionary.

Kyrie FaceTimed Kobe when he won the 2016 NBA Finals

Cleveland Kyrie was unstoppable at times.

Shacknews needs to step up our 404 error message game

I am going to blame our next site outage on the economy.

QuakeCon catching strays on Kit & Krysta's podcast

Was there any Quake at QuakeCon?

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for August 22, 2024. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Asif Khan is the CEO, EIC, and majority shareholder of Shacknews.

