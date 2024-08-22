Evening Reading - August 22, 2024

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
- Avowed is the Elder Scrolls formula in a Pillars of Eternity world
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle gameplay taps into every aspect of being Indy
- Madden NFL 25 review: Stretching the field
- Trump Organization announces The DeFiant Ones crypto platform
- World of Warcraft: The War Within developers discuss Hero Talents and answer community questions
- Pokémon TCG Scarlet & Violet - Surging Sparks expansion coming November 2024
- Presidential candidate Kamala Harris launches Twitch channel
- The Casting of Frank Stone unveils Cutting Room Floor & Twitch Integration features
- Nintendo to adjust its support of Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp in November
- NHL 25 is not coming to PC
Star Wars Outlaws Season Pass - But Why Tho? #StarWarsOutlaws #SeasonPass #ShackTogether pic.twitter.com/VenFJ3KPhv— Shacknews (@shacknews) August 22, 2024
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
They should remake Dino Crisis
REMAKE DINO CRISIS pic.twitter.com/LB9v4HQEUL— forever botchamania (@Maffewgregg) August 22, 2024
They really should remake Dino Crisis.
Best Madden play of the year
Clip of the year 😂😭 pic.twitter.com/JL4bLDQgyo— Football’s Greatest Moments (@FBGreatMoments) August 22, 2024
Imagine causing a fumble and losing to a dude doing the worm.
Big Boy with a solid Dad joke
Primo dad joke 👌🏾pic.twitter.com/RocZyX9PCF— Mega Ran (@MegaRan) August 22, 2024
Ice Spice says what?
This lady has a message for Ann Coulter
A few words for Ann Coulter. pic.twitter.com/GqO1Jmou1g— Kim Wexler's Ponytail 🐝💛🎗 (@MadisonKittay) August 22, 2024
The democrats' gloves are off.
Words of wisdom from ICE-T
True Story… 💥 Lol pic.twitter.com/s3kL5BuFTH— ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) August 22, 2024
ICE-T is my Urban Dictionary.
Kyrie FaceTimed Kobe when he won the 2016 NBA Finals
Cleveland Kyrie was unstoppable at times.
Shacknews needs to step up our 404 error message game
The 404 page on the Financial Times is a work of genius pic.twitter.com/g6jQjFXhHh— David Perell (@david_perell) August 16, 2024
I am going to blame our next site outage on the economy.
QuakeCon catching strays on Kit & Krysta's podcast
LMAO @QuakeCon catching strays on @KitandKrysta’s latest podcast. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/mCc3OW9nOG— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) August 18, 2024
Was there any Quake at QuakeCon?
