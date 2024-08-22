World of Warcraft: The War Within developers discuss Hero Talents and answer community questions We spoke with WoW producers to discuss upcoming features and quality-of-life changes in The War Within.

World of Warcraft: The War Within launches in less than a week, bringing about the latest MMORPG expansion. Before its release, our WoW expert Greg Burke sat down with Producer George Velev and Production Director Michael Bybee to discuss more.

During the interview, Velev and Bybee discuss the process of creating The War Within, and planning the two expansions to follow. They also talk about the addition of Hero Talents, and the return of Chris Metzen to the development team.

In a separate interview, we asked the developers community questions from Facebook. Tune in to see how the team responded to some of the WoW audience’s most pressing questions.

For more insightful interviews with developers, subscribe to Shacknews Interviews on YouTube. You can expect so see gameplay from World of Warcraft: The War Within on the main Shacknews channel.