World of Warcraft: The War Within developers discuss Hero Talents and answer community questions

We spoke with WoW producers to discuss upcoming features and quality-of-life changes in The War Within.
Donovan Erskine
World of Warcraft: The War Within launches in less than a week, bringing about the latest MMORPG expansion. Before its release, our WoW expert Greg Burke sat down with Producer George Velev and Production Director Michael Bybee to discuss more.

During the interview, Velev and Bybee discuss the process of creating The War Within, and planning the two expansions to follow. They also talk about the addition of Hero Talents, and the return of Chris Metzen to the development team.

In a separate interview, we asked the developers community questions from Facebook. Tune in to see how the team responded to some of the WoW audience’s most pressing questions.

For more insightful interviews with developers, subscribe to Shacknews Interviews on YouTube. You can expect so see gameplay from World of Warcraft: The War Within on the main Shacknews channel.

News Editor
Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

