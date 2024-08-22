NHL 25 is not coming to PC To the surprise of nobody, the list of platforms NHL 25 is launching on doesn't include PC.

As we approach the release of NHL 25 this October, we have finally learned which platforms the title will launch on. Sadly, PC does not appear to be among them.

Information on which platforms NHL 25 would launch on came via a press release from Electronic Arts (EA). Those platforms were listed as Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5. PC was nowhere to be found. The press release noted that NHL 25 was, “Developed by EA Vancouver and EA Bucharest, EA SPORTS NHL 25 will be available on Oct. 4, 2024, on PlayStation® 5 and Xbox Series X|S.”

During a pre-recorded, virtual preview of NHL 25 yesterday, I asked EA if they could confirm whether NHL 25 was coming to PC or not. At the time this article was published nobody had answered that question.

It’s another year of disappointment for PC enthusiasts who can’t wait to get in on the NHL action and, if I was a betting man, this won’t change in the future. EA’s publishing branch doesn’t seem interested in investing in the NHL franchise. While titles like Madden and FC are both on the PC storefronts, they tower over the NHL franchise’s player base. Even so, I talk to people every year who don’t buy the latest NHL game because it’s not on PC, so there’s definitely an install base there.

Electronic Arts also revealed that the Hughes brothers (all three of them) would be the cover athletes for NHL 25, as well as a release date of October 4, 2024. If you want to play seven days early, take a second mortgage out on your home and pre-order the fancy pants edition.

I’ll be reviewing NHL 25 when it comes out so if you want a no nonsense take on where NHL 25 stands before you buy, I’m your guy.