New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Elden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Pokémon TCG Scarlet & Violet - Surging Sparks expansion coming November 2024

The Surging Sparks expansion is bringing 250 new cards to the game, including new Tera Pokemon and ACE SPEC cards.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via The Pokemon Company
1

Another major expansion to the Pokemon Trading Card Game is fast approaching with a release date set in early November. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet - Surging Sparks is going to bring a massive array of new cards to the game that continue to expand the Tera Pokemon roster, not to mention bringing new ACE SPEC cards into play. Players will be able to enjoy the new set in physical and digital fashion, with the latter becoming available on Pokemon TCG Live.

The Pokemon Company announced the Surging Sparks expansion release date via the Pokemon TCG website this week. The physical set is scheduled to launch at participating retailers on November 8, 2024. Just ahead of that, the set will be made available digitally in the Pokemon TCG Live app for collection and battle online. The set contains a wealth of new Tera Pokemon cards, with Pikachu EX and with its Topaz Bolt attack being the flagship card of the set.

This set will also contain an influx of new ACE SPEC cards, which have proven to be popular. They are powerful cards of which only one can be used in an entire play deck. The full rundown of notable cards is as follows:

  • 8 new ACE SPEC cards
  • 8 new Stellar Tera Pokémon ex and nine Tera Pokémon ex
  • 23 illustration rare Pokémon
  • 11 special illustration rare Pokémon and Supporter cards
  • 8 hyper rare gold etched cards

With the release dates set for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet - Surging Spark, it will be interesting to see if this has any influence in Pokemon TCG Pocket, which is set to launch in October. Stay tuned for more Pokemon TCG news as it drops, right here at Shacknews.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola