Pokémon TCG Scarlet & Violet - Surging Sparks expansion coming November 2024 The Surging Sparks expansion is bringing 250 new cards to the game, including new Tera Pokemon and ACE SPEC cards.

Another major expansion to the Pokemon Trading Card Game is fast approaching with a release date set in early November. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet - Surging Sparks is going to bring a massive array of new cards to the game that continue to expand the Tera Pokemon roster, not to mention bringing new ACE SPEC cards into play. Players will be able to enjoy the new set in physical and digital fashion, with the latter becoming available on Pokemon TCG Live.

The Pokemon Company announced the Surging Sparks expansion release date via the Pokemon TCG website this week. The physical set is scheduled to launch at participating retailers on November 8, 2024. Just ahead of that, the set will be made available digitally in the Pokemon TCG Live app for collection and battle online. The set contains a wealth of new Tera Pokemon cards, with Pikachu EX and with its Topaz Bolt attack being the flagship card of the set.

Catch the waves in this growing storm!🌊 ⚡



Tera Pokémon ex, Dragon-type Pokémon, and more light up the shoreline in the Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet— #SurgingSparks expansion. More info: https://t.co/jiEIOQNCIK pic.twitter.com/BWYUGAZTAk — Pokémon TCG (@PokemonTCG) August 22, 2024

This set will also contain an influx of new ACE SPEC cards, which have proven to be popular. They are powerful cards of which only one can be used in an entire play deck. The full rundown of notable cards is as follows:

8 new ACE SPEC cards

8 new Stellar Tera Pokémon ex and nine Tera Pokémon ex

23 illustration rare Pokémon

11 special illustration rare Pokémon and Supporter cards

8 hyper rare gold etched cards

With the release dates set for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet - Surging Spark, it will be interesting to see if this has any influence in Pokemon TCG Pocket, which is set to launch in October. Stay tuned for more Pokemon TCG news as it drops, right here at Shacknews.