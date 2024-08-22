Presidential candidate Kamala Harris launches Twitch channel Vice President Harris is expected to stream her acceptance speech at the DNC tonight.

As a new generation of voters emerges, we’ve seen American politicians attempt to meet that audience by engaging them on modern internet platforms. In the latest example, Vice President Kamala Harris, who is also the presumptive presidential nominee for the Democratic party, has launched an official Twitch channel.

Vice President Harris’ new Twitch account was spotted by Wired, which confirmed that the account is official through a campaign spokesperson. “The VP’s address tonight will be one of the biggest moments of the entire campaign thus far—and we’re making sure we’re bringing her live to voters wherever they may be, Twitch included,” said the spokesperson, Seth Schuster. He’s referring to Harris’ scheduled speech at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois, where she will accept the party’s nomination for President of the United States.



Kamala Harris won’t be the first high-profile politician to join Amazon’s popular livestreaming platform. We previously saw New York representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and former president Donald Trump stream on Twitch; the latter of which has been banned and unbanned from the platform over the past few years.

Vice President Harris’ first Twitch stream will take place tonight, August 22, 2024. It’s unclear how frequently she plans to use the channel, or when her next broadcast will be. Stick with Shacknews for more stories where modern culture intersects with technology.