New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Elden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Presidential candidate Kamala Harris launches Twitch channel

Vice President Harris is expected to stream her acceptance speech at the DNC tonight.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
CNBC
7

As a new generation of voters emerges, we’ve seen American politicians attempt to meet that audience by engaging them on modern internet platforms. In the latest example, Vice President Kamala Harris, who is also the presumptive presidential nominee for the Democratic party, has launched an official Twitch channel.

Vice President Harris’ new Twitch account was spotted by Wired, which confirmed that the account is official through a campaign spokesperson. “The VP’s address tonight will be one of the biggest moments of the entire campaign thus far—and we’re making sure we’re bringing her live to voters wherever they may be, Twitch included,” said the spokesperson, Seth Schuster. He’s referring to Harris’ scheduled speech at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois, where she will accept the party’s nomination for President of the United States.

Kamala Harris on stage at the 2024 DNC.

Source: Getty Images

Kamala Harris won’t be the first high-profile politician to join Amazon’s popular livestreaming platform. We previously saw New York representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and former president Donald Trump stream on Twitch; the latter of which has been banned and unbanned from the platform over the past few years.

Vice President Harris’ first Twitch stream will take place tonight, August 22, 2024. It’s unclear how frequently she plans to use the channel, or when her next broadcast will be. Stick with Shacknews for more stories where modern culture intersects with technology.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    August 22, 2024 10:15 AM

    Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Presidential candidate Kamala Harris launches Twitch channel

    • Head Rush
      reply
      August 22, 2024 10:19 AM

      I want to see her and Walz run a Chained Together marathon

    • HaQZkH6ZCj6k27H4 mercury mega
      reply
      August 22, 2024 10:21 AM

      that chat will be a cesspool

      • boarder2 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        August 22, 2024 10:27 AM

        So no different than any other Twitch chat with more than a few hundred viewers?

        • HaQZkH6ZCj6k27H4 mercury mega
          reply
          August 22, 2024 10:38 AM

          some chats aren't bad, but politics brings out the worst in the type of people that regularly participate.

      • SnowPEA777
        reply
        August 22, 2024 10:41 AM

        make it subscribers only :)

        • SnowPEA777
          reply
          August 22, 2024 10:41 AM

          for chatting.

        • eatstheramen
          reply
          August 22, 2024 11:27 AM

          Assuming griefers would subscribe for the lols.

          • Zek legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            reply
            August 22, 2024 11:29 AM

            Great, ban them and keep the campaign donations.

    • beepboopbeep
      reply
      August 22, 2024 10:44 AM

      I want to see "Twitch plays America, the Game" where direct nuke launch codes are available as commands as long as you can figure out the sequence code! (and no, kamala is too smart to use the konami code), BUT you can also do crazy shit like "issue commands to release all inmates from all prisons!" and "turn off the lights on donald trump's bathrooms everywhere!" or "tell the IRS to give 100% refunds"

      Think of all the fun you can have!! all you need is sign up for a Twitch account!

Hello, Meet Lola