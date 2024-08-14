Evening Reading - August 14, 2024

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Roto VR Explorer is 'a next-generation VR gaming chair' made in partnership with Meta
- Gundam Breaker 4 is a deep toybox for Gunpla freaks
- Two Point Museum is the next game from the quirky business sim dev
- Developer Owlcat Games announces plans to enter publishing space
- Overwatch 2 Season 12 adds Juno support hero and Clash game mode
- Grading EVO 2024: Games, venue, tournament, spectating & execution
- Beetlejuice arrives in MultiVersus next week
- Visions of Mana has the makings of a magical RPG adventure
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
This new Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh movie looks hea- what the hell is that?
Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield in John Crowley’s ‘WE LIVE IN TIME’. 📷 pic.twitter.com/Z6SUp23sDC— Film Crave (@_filmcrave) August 13, 2024
Whoever posted this promo image new what they were doing.
The internet reacted appropriately
https://t.co/LBNdKs7wWJ pic.twitter.com/PrllrJd6qt— Ben Siemon (@BenjaminJS) August 14, 2024
https://t.co/mu6kx5PVej pic.twitter.com/UsTpydyPtB— Thomas🔜 Gamescom (@Poonikinz) August 14, 2024
Social media still has its good days.
The ladies of Elden Ring
Elden ring girl series pic.twitter.com/jWzktTC23P— puré🎡🐐 (@komemerda) August 14, 2024
Love this art style. Also, give me an Elden Ring visual novel!
Every Saw film
they're kinda petty like that pic.twitter.com/KNbdmJH4uA— evil (@evildeadthing) August 13, 2024
"You jaywalked last week. For that mistake, you must be taught a lesson."
Tavon Austin retires from the NFL
Former #Rams WR and West Virginia star Tavon Austin is retiring from the NFL. One of the most electric college football players of all time. pic.twitter.com/TscDlCrZeB— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 13, 2024
Legendary special teams player!
RG3 addresses criticisms about his haircut
My barber doesn’t hate me.— Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) August 13, 2024
But he has had ENOUGH. https://t.co/mP5F2Frz0t pic.twitter.com/oFB4SWDfpW
I appreciate his willingness to laugh at himself. This is excellent.
A look back at Final Destination 5
Happy 13th Anniversary to The Greatest plot twist of all time! 💀✈️ pic.twitter.com/ZZjRhAcb8H— ROBERT ANTHONY (@robanthonyeadon) August 12, 2024
I despise this series, but even I have to admit this twist is nothing short of brilliant.
Shoutout to one of Dragon Quest's best companions.
Happy International Left Handers Day to one of our favorite lefties! 💙 pic.twitter.com/iqIeaBNDDp— DRAGON QUEST (@DragonQuest) August 13, 2024
National Lefty Day was yesterday, I can't pass up the opportunity to give a shoutout to my boy Erik.
There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
