New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Elden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Evening Reading - August 14, 2024

It's nighttime in America, which means time for another edition of Evening Reading.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
2

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

This new Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh movie looks hea- what the hell is that?

Whoever posted this promo image new what they were doing.

The internet reacted appropriately

Social media still has its good days.

The ladies of Elden Ring

Love this art style. Also, give me an Elden Ring visual novel!

Every Saw film

"You jaywalked last week. For that mistake, you must be taught a lesson."

Tavon Austin retires from the NFL

Legendary special teams player!

RG3 addresses criticisms about his haircut

I appreciate his willingness to laugh at himself. This is excellent.

A look back at Final Destination 5

I despise this series, but even I have to admit this twist is nothing short of brilliant.

Shoutout to one of Dragon Quest's best companions.

National Lefty Day was yesterday, I can't pass up the opportunity to give a shoutout to my boy Erik.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Jamie from the film Trap.
I knew you'd be reading this caption, so I set up a trap for you.This whole Evening Reading? It's a Trap. You've got no other choice but to do your daily Bubbletron.
Source: WB Pictures

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola