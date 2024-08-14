New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Beetlejuice arrives in MultiVersus next week

Beetlejuice will officially join the platform fighter's roster on August 20.
Donovan Erskine
WB Games
MultiVersus is currently in the midst of Season 2, which added Samurai Jack to its cast of WB-owned characters. Announced alongside Samurai Jack was Beetlejuice, the zany undead character from the film of the same name. Initially teased as coming later in the season, it’s now been announced that Beetlejuice will come to MultiVersus on August 20, 2024.

Player First Games announced the release date for Beetlejuice in a trailer on social media. It showcases some of the characters’ moves, including manipulating his limbs and growing spikes to damage allies. We also get a look at alternate skins for Beetlejuice, as well as Beetlejuice-themed cosmetics for existing characters.

Michael Keaton will not reprise his role as Beetlejuice for MultiVersus. The character will instead be voiced by Christopher Swindle, a voice actor who has appeared in games like Starfield and Disney Speedstorm.

Beetlejuice will arrive in MultiVerus in time to tie in with the upcoming film, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. With Beetlejuice slated for an August 20 release date, that’ll likely wrap up this season’s roster addition. For more MultiVersus news, stick with Shacknews.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

