Beetlejuice arrives in MultiVersus next week Beetlejuice will officially join the platform fighter's roster on August 20.

MultiVersus is currently in the midst of Season 2, which added Samurai Jack to its cast of WB-owned characters. Announced alongside Samurai Jack was Beetlejuice, the zany undead character from the film of the same name. Initially teased as coming later in the season, it’s now been announced that Beetlejuice will come to MultiVersus on August 20, 2024.

Player First Games announced the release date for Beetlejuice in a trailer on social media. It showcases some of the characters’ moves, including manipulating his limbs and growing spikes to damage allies. We also get a look at alternate skins for Beetlejuice, as well as Beetlejuice-themed cosmetics for existing characters.

Michael Keaton will not reprise his role as Beetlejuice for MultiVersus. The character will instead be voiced by Christopher Swindle, a voice actor who has appeared in games like Starfield and Disney Speedstorm.

Beetlejuice will arrive in MultiVerus in time to tie in with the upcoming film, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. With Beetlejuice slated for an August 20 release date, that’ll likely wrap up this season’s roster addition. For more MultiVersus news, stick with Shacknews.