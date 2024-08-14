Overwatch 2 Season 12 adds Juno support hero and Clash game mode The next Overwatch 2 season brings Clash out of its trial phase and into the full game.

Blizzard has gradually been issuing teases for what's to come in Overwatch 2's upcoming season. Season 12 is now a week away and the publisher has revealed everything that players can expect to see. This includes the game's next hero, as well as a new way to play the game.

For those who missed Juno's initial reveal, this new Overwatch 2 support hero hails from Mars. Her Mediblaster serves a dual purpose, damaging enemies and healing allies. Her secondary fire unleashes Pulsar Torpedoes, will deal damage while healing allies over time. She also has some wild mobility, able to use her Martian Overboots for a passive double jump and hover, a Glide Boost that gives her a speed boost, and Hyper Ring that amplifies allies' speed. Her Ultimate fires an Orbital Ray, which slowly travels forward dealing heavy damage to enemies and healing any teammates.

In addition to Juno, players can look forward to the return of Clash mode. Blizzard originally debuted Clash on a trial basis. After a few months of iteration, this game mode is making a permanent return. The idea of Clash is to battle across multiple capture points, starting with a center point and branching out from there.

To help get Clash rolling, look for two new maps. Temple of Anubis reimagines a classic setting from the original Overwatch and adds new points of interest. Meanwhile, Shiramura Castle will take players across the streets of Hanaoka, offering clashes along roads or across neighboring rooftops.



Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Additional updates will come to Overwatch 2 over the course of Season 12. This includes a major balance update that will see more mobile heroes targeted for nerfs, which is interesting, because it certainly looks like Juno would be counted among that class. Mid-year updates for Competitive play are also on the agenda with Blizzard looking to improve features like Avoid as Teammate and Group Respawn.

More details on Overwatch 2's next season can be found on the Overwatch 2 website. Season 2 will officially launch on Tuesday, August 20.