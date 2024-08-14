New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Elden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Developer Owlcat Games announces plans to enter publishing space

The developer known for CRPGs in the Pathfinder and Warhammer franchises will publish indie RPGs.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

After developing a few games of its own, Owlcat Games is expanding its business into the publishing side of the industry. The studio will continue to develop titles in house, but will now help independent developers from around the world publish their RPGs.

Owlcat announced its expansion to game publishing in a press release. The company says its partners will have “all the services, funding, and expert advice they need” to bring their visions to life. Andrey Tsvetkov, Head of Publishing at Owlcat Games, provided a statement with the news.

A man sitting on the edge of his bed with his head down.
Rue Valley is one of two upcoming games being published by Owlcat.
Source: Owlcat Games.

Owlcat Games has already signed deals with its first two partners: Serbian developer Emotion Spark Studio and Polish studio Another Angle Games. Both studios are currently working on narrative-based RPGs.

Owlcat most recently developed Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader for PC and console platforms. As this new business venture begins, count on Shacknews for the latest updates from Owlcat.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola