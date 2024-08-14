Developer Owlcat Games announces plans to enter publishing space The developer known for CRPGs in the Pathfinder and Warhammer franchises will publish indie RPGs.

After developing a few games of its own, Owlcat Games is expanding its business into the publishing side of the industry. The studio will continue to develop titles in house, but will now help independent developers from around the world publish their RPGs.

Owlcat announced its expansion to game publishing in a press release. The company says its partners will have “all the services, funding, and expert advice they need” to bring their visions to life. Andrey Tsvetkov, Head of Publishing at Owlcat Games, provided a statement with the news.

Rue Valley is one of two upcoming games being published by Owlcat.

Source: Owlcat Games.

We would like to work with teams that share our passion for telling captivating stories through narrative-driven games. These might not fall entirely into the RPG genre, but they will definitely have a solid focus on story, characters, and worldbuilding. We have already walked the path of creating our dream game, and now we have the expertise and resources to guide other teams to the games of their dreams as well.

Owlcat Games has already signed deals with its first two partners: Serbian developer Emotion Spark Studio and Polish studio Another Angle Games. Both studios are currently working on narrative-based RPGs.

Owlcat most recently developed Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader for PC and console platforms. As this new business venture begins, count on Shacknews for the latest updates from Owlcat.