Developer Owlcat Games announces plans to enter publishing space
The developer known for CRPGs in the Pathfinder and Warhammer franchises will publish indie RPGs.
After developing a few games of its own, Owlcat Games is expanding its business into the publishing side of the industry. The studio will continue to develop titles in house, but will now help independent developers from around the world publish their RPGs.
Owlcat announced its expansion to game publishing in a press release. The company says its partners will have “all the services, funding, and expert advice they need” to bring their visions to life. Andrey Tsvetkov, Head of Publishing at Owlcat Games, provided a statement with the news.
Owlcat Games has already signed deals with its first two partners: Serbian developer Emotion Spark Studio and Polish studio Another Angle Games. Both studios are currently working on narrative-based RPGs.
Owlcat most recently developed Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader for PC and console platforms. As this new business venture begins, count on Shacknews for the latest updates from Owlcat.
-
Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Developer Owlcat Games announces plans to enter publishing space