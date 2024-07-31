Evening Reading - July 31, 2024

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Bungie lays off 220 employees amid economic restructuring
- F1 Manager 2024 review: We think it might be Plan A
- Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero Saiyan & Namek trailer reveals Frieza & Ginyu Force gameplay
- Xbox Discord update brings call & streaming functions directly from consoles
- Qualcomm (QCOM) Q3 2024 earnings results beat EPS and revenue expectations
- Facebook (META) Q2 2024 earnings results beat EPS and revenue expectations
- Arm Holdings (ARM) Q1 2025 earnings results beat EPS and revenue expectations
- Facebook (META) Reality Labs lost $4.488 billion in Q2 2024
- Arm Holdings (ARM) issues Q2 2025 EPS guidance below analyst estimates
- Facebook (META) reports 3.27 billion daily active people across its family of apps at the end of Q2
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
You see that new AI friend necklace?
I can't believe I just spent 5 minutes making this pic.twitter.com/gKeUp57m4r— Alex Cohen 🤠 (@anothercohen) July 31, 2024
Tech bros really are the worst of us.
Madden NFL 24 Franchise deep dive
I'm just glad they finally changed the Super Bowl celebration.
Let's get a little Compound V in the mix
Fine I’ll fix this country myself pic.twitter.com/dEMtzfABSh— Soul King (@SoulKingLives) July 30, 2024
You know what, let's give him a shot.
The ultimate stick collection
Rarely am I jealous of another man. This man's rare stick collection has me feeling pure envy. pic.twitter.com/1izAb0na2V— 9mmSMG (@9mm_smg) July 29, 2024
This is unironically sick.
USA Men's Basketball beats South Sudan
2-0 & top of Group C!— USA Basketball (@usabasketball) July 31, 2024
🇺🇸 #USABMNT x #Paris2024 #Basketball pic.twitter.com/G3TWrRhm5r
I have a lot of respect for what South Sudan has been doing with its basketball team. Looking forward to USA bringing home the gold, though.
Human trafficking bust happened at SDCC 2024
Authorities arrested 14 people and rescued 10 victims including a 16-year-old during an undercover human trafficking sting at the San Diego Comic-Con Convention. pic.twitter.com/prmN8u0scf— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 31, 2024
Scary story. Glad these folks are off the streets. Stay safe, con-goers.
Turkey's top shooter
Turkey sent a 51 yr old guy with no specialized lenses, eye cover or ear protection and got the silver medal pic.twitter.com/sFKcsRzvrw— non aesthetic things (@PicturesFoIder) July 31, 2024
This guy looks cool as hell.
The absurd level of detail in Red Dead 2
5 Interesting facts about Red Dead Redemption 2 (Thread)— NikTek (@NikTekOfficial) July 30, 2024
#1 You can actually create whirlpools in water pic.twitter.com/hiE3CYALfQ
Wild that I'm still learning things about this game six years later.
