Evening Reading - July 31, 2024

You see that new AI friend necklace?

I can't believe I just spent 5 minutes making this pic.twitter.com/gKeUp57m4r — Alex Cohen 🤠 (@anothercohen) July 31, 2024

Tech bros really are the worst of us.

Madden NFL 24 Franchise deep dive

I'm just glad they finally changed the Super Bowl celebration.

Let's get a little Compound V in the mix

Fine I’ll fix this country myself pic.twitter.com/dEMtzfABSh — Soul King (@SoulKingLives) July 30, 2024

You know what, let's give him a shot.

The ultimate stick collection

Rarely am I jealous of another man. This man's rare stick collection has me feeling pure envy. pic.twitter.com/1izAb0na2V — 9mmSMG (@9mm_smg) July 29, 2024

This is unironically sick.

USA Men's Basketball beats South Sudan

I have a lot of respect for what South Sudan has been doing with its basketball team. Looking forward to USA bringing home the gold, though.

Human trafficking bust happened at SDCC 2024

Authorities arrested 14 people and rescued 10 victims including a 16-year-old during an undercover human trafficking sting at the San Diego Comic-Con Convention. pic.twitter.com/prmN8u0scf — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 31, 2024

Scary story. Glad these folks are off the streets. Stay safe, con-goers.

Turkey's top shooter

Turkey sent a 51 yr old guy with no specialized lenses, eye cover or ear protection and got the silver medal pic.twitter.com/sFKcsRzvrw — non aesthetic things (@PicturesFoIder) July 31, 2024

This guy looks cool as hell.

The absurd level of detail in Red Dead 2

5 Interesting facts about Red Dead Redemption 2 (Thread)



#1 You can actually create whirlpools in water pic.twitter.com/hiE3CYALfQ — NikTek (@NikTekOfficial) July 30, 2024

Wild that I'm still learning things about this game six years later.

Source: Marvel Studios

