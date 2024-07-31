New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - July 31, 2024

It's nighttime in America, which means it's time for another edition of Evening Reading.
Donovan Erskine
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

You see that new AI friend necklace?

Tech bros really are the worst of us.

Madden NFL 24 Franchise deep dive

I'm just glad they finally changed the Super Bowl celebration.

Let's get a little Compound V in the mix

You know what, let's give him a shot.

The ultimate stick collection

This is unironically sick.

USA Men's Basketball beats South Sudan

I have a lot of respect for what South Sudan has been doing with its basketball team. Looking forward to USA bringing home the gold, though.

Human trafficking bust happened at SDCC 2024

Scary story. Glad these folks are off the streets. Stay safe, con-goers.

Turkey's top shooter

This guy looks cool as hell.

The absurd level of detail in Red Dead 2

Wild that I'm still learning things about this game six years later.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Deadpool and Wolverine standing side by side.
I feel like Deadpool would be really good at Bubbletron.
Source: Marvel Studios

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

