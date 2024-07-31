New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Arm Holdings (ARM) Q1 2025 earnings results beat EPS and revenue expectations

The chip architecture firm did well for itself in the opening quarter of its fiscal 2025.
TJ Denzer
Arm Holdings was one of the latest high-profile tech companies to report on its earnings results for the previous quarter. As a chip architecture designer, Arm has ended up in a lot of popular technology over the course of years and it shows no sign of slowing down. The company’s Q1 2025 is also indicative of that. The company posted wins on revenue and earnings-per-share (EPS) for the previous quarter.

Arm Holdings released its Q1 2025 earnings results on its investor relations web pages this week. According to the report, the company put up a revenue of $939 million. That was decently above the $903 million expected from Wall Street analysts. Over on the EPS end, Wall Street consensus called for an estimate of $0.35 per share. The Earnings Whisper number was set at around $0.36 per share. However, the actual number ended up at $0.40 per share.

Arm Holdings (ARM) Q1 2025 stock chart following after-hours trading on July 31, 2024
Arm Holdings (ARM) stock took a dip in after-hours trading on the back of its Q1 2025 earnings results and guidance.

Arm Holdings has done well for itself in previous years thanks to the fact that its chip architecture is licensed out to a lot of popular products and companies, including the Nintendo Switch and Apple Silicon chip designs. However, Arm stock took a dip in after-hours trading. This is due in large part to the fact that the company announced guidance that fell below expectations. It doesn’t seem like it Arm will do badly considering it still gets a check from massive companies using its architecture, but even Arm doesn’t expect its Q2 will go as well as investors wanted.

With Arm Holdings’ Q1 2025 in the books, stay tuned for more company earnings results reporting here at Shacknews.

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since.

