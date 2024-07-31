Qualcomm (QCOM) Q3 2024 earnings results beat EPS and revenue expectations Qualcomm has posted better-than-expected earnings for Q3 2024 on the strength of its Snapdragon chip set.

Qualcomm (QCOM) reported its financial earnings for Q3 2024 on Wednesday afternoon. The tech company was able to beat Wall Street's EPS and revenue expectations, even if it slightly missed on the whisper number. Qualcomm reported a quarterly revenue of $9.39 billion USD, higher than the $9.2 billion Wall Street estimate.

"Our third quarter results reflect strong execution of our growth and diversification strategy, with QCT quarterly revenues and EBT margins at the high end of guidance," Qualcomm President and CEO Cristiano Amon in the company's Q3 2024 earnings report. "We are excited about the launch of our Snapdragon X Series solutions for PCs that deliver leading performance, unmatched power efficiency and personalized AI experiences. This launch represents a significant milestone in our transformation from a communications company to a leading intelligent computing company."

Qualcomm's Q3 2024 revenue falls in line with what the company projected following last quarter's report. It comes on the strength of $5.9 billion in sales on various handsets, many powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 platform. The company is boasting Snapdragon 8's AI capabilities, which it notes has so far exceeded customer expectations.



Source: Qualcomm

According to the Q3 2024 earnings presentation, Qualcomm is estimating a $9.5-10.3 billion revenue number for next quarter. The company is heavily touting the launch of the Snapdragon X Series chip set, which will power Windows PC devices and the Microsoft Copilot AI platform.

Qualcomm (QCOM) finished the trading day up $14.01/share and continues to rise in after-hours trading.

