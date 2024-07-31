Xbox Discord update brings call & streaming functions directly from consoles Players will now be able to call their friends and stream their gameplay directly from Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S on the consoles' Discord app.

Discord has made a substantial update to its app on Xbox consoles that will allow users to use more Discord features directly from the console. Following this week’s update, Xbox Discord app users will be able to host calls to their friends, as well as streaming gameplay on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S consoles.

These features and more were shared in a post on Discord’s blog this week. The headliners of this update are as follows:

Discord Friend Activity Now on Xbox: The Xbox Friends list will now include Discord friends who are gaming or chatting in Discord Voice under "Happening now," alongside Xbox friends in parties or games.



View Discord Streams Directly from Xbox: Now users can watch their friends’ stream directly on their Xbox Series X|S or Xbox One console. No matter if they’re sharing their screen from PC, mobile, or another Xbox, they’ll be able to watch whatever they’re playing.



Directly Call Discord Friends from Xbox: With this new update, users can call their friends directly from their Xbox without having to join a voice channel.

The Discord app updates on Xbox allow players to stream directly to Discord with an easy-to-use overlay to operate various settings.

Source: Discord

This update represents a substantial step up for Discord on Xbox, putting the app more at parity with its PC counterpart. It has been convenient, especially since chat integration came to the app back in 2022, but there have still been some key features missing from the experience. The inclusion of streaming and calling in this week’s update takes care of a couple noticeable absences.

With these features added, using Discord on the Xbox becomes a little more inclusive and versatile. As we continue to watch for new updates, stay tuned for more coverage here at Shacknews.