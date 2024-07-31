New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Elden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Xbox Discord update brings call & streaming functions directly from consoles

Players will now be able to call their friends and stream their gameplay directly from Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S on the consoles' Discord app.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Discord
1

Discord has made a substantial update to its app on Xbox consoles that will allow users to use more Discord features directly from the console. Following this week’s update, Xbox Discord app users will be able to host calls to their friends, as well as streaming gameplay on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S consoles.

These features and more were shared in a post on Discord’s blog this week. The headliners of this update are as follows:

The new Discord App streaming overlay on Xbox.
The Discord app updates on Xbox allow players to stream directly to Discord with an easy-to-use overlay to operate various settings.
Source: Discord

This update represents a substantial step up for Discord on Xbox, putting the app more at parity with its PC counterpart. It has been convenient, especially since chat integration came to the app back in 2022, but there have still been some key features missing from the experience. The inclusion of streaming and calling in this week’s update takes care of a couple noticeable absences.

With these features added, using Discord on the Xbox becomes a little more inclusive and versatile. As we continue to watch for new updates, stay tuned for more coverage here at Shacknews.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola