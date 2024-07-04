Evening Reading - July 4. 2024 - Independence Day

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Happy 4th of July, Shacknews!

Happy 4th of July pic.twitter.com/p2MZtUm7gs — GameBoo (@PhantomBoo_) July 4, 2024

Totally normal rendition of the Star Spangled Banner.

Can Bill Pullman be our real president?

What can be, unburdened by what has been...

Four straight minutes of “what can be, unburdened by what has been.” It’s incredible. I had no idea she used it this much. pic.twitter.com/TClfC1EyH6 — John Cooper (@thejcoop) June 29, 2024

What can be yikes, unburdened by yikes.

I’m trying to get this high tonight pic.twitter.com/GhuKqMooFE — Roy Drones Jr (@chiweethedog) July 3, 2024

Yup. Venn diagrams are pretty sweet.

pic.twitter.com/UDsj1anOzx — The Right To Bear Memes (@grandoldmemes) July 3, 2024

When you realize why Spider-Man revealed his identity...

Getting older is realizing why Peter Parker really took his mask off😳 pic.twitter.com/qY5tYX2jcM — FadeHubb (@FadeHubb) July 1, 2024

Oof.

Can't stop, won't stop, GameStop

$GME Rollercoaster ride and your paper hand friend. pic.twitter.com/Aa1zFlxpk7 — Top Rank (@TopRankInvestor) July 3, 2024

The memes keep coming.

Dad creates a nightclub with a guestlist for his kids

The baby made the list.

GUILTY GEAR STRIVE: DUAL RULERS - Anime Expo 2024 Teaser Trailer

Looks pretty sweet.

Thor explains the plot of every episode of House M.D.

I still really enjoyed the show, despite the formulaic nature of the show.

Kendrick Lamar drops the video of "Not Like Us"

The password is "I see dead people."

