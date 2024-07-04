New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - July 4. 2024 - Independence Day

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for Shacknews Evening Reading.
Asif Khan
2

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Happy 4th of July, Shacknews!

Totally normal rendition of the Star Spangled Banner.

Can Bill Pullman be our real president?

What can be, unburdened by what has been...

What can be yikes, unburdened by yikes.

Yup. Venn diagrams are pretty sweet.

When you realize why Spider-Man revealed his identity...

Oof.

Can't stop, won't stop, GameStop

The memes keep coming.

Dad creates a nightclub with a guestlist for his kids

The baby made the list.

GUILTY GEAR STRIVE: DUAL RULERS - Anime Expo 2024 Teaser Trailer

Looks pretty sweet.

Thor explains the plot of every episode of House M.D.

I still really enjoyed the show, despite the formulaic nature of the show.

Kendrick Lamar drops the video of "Not Like Us"

The password is "I see dead people."

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for July 4, 2024.

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Asif Khan is the CEO, EIC, and majority shareholder of Shacknews.

