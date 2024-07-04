Summer Games Done Quick 2024: Watch Day 5 here
Celebrate 4th of July with Summer Games Done Quick!
Happy 4th of July to everyone out there! Take a day to celebrate it with Summer Games Done Quick! This year's SGDQ airs during July 4th week and brings together the world's best speedrunners to run through some of the most memorable games of the past and present. As always, they'll do it for charity in front of a worldwide audience on Twitch.
Summer Games Done Quick 2024 is coming to you from the Hilton Minneapolis Downtown in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Most of this year's runners are on site for live runs, though a few will be checking in virtually for some remote runs. This year's event is raising money for Doctors Without Borders. After four days, the runners have raised over $680,000. Shacknews will be watching all week and we'll make sure to bring you the daily schedule each day. Plus, we're making sure to highlight the biggest runs worth watching.
Before we get to the schedule, let's look at a highlight from Day 4. Roll call!
You can watch all of the action in the embed below!
Summer Games Done Quick 2024: Day 5 schedule
Here's the full schedule for Day 5, taken from the Games Done Quick website, along with a handful of runs to check out. These times may change depending on how many runs go either long or short, but keep an eye on the comments for the latest updates.
|Time (All Times PT)
|Game
|Run
|Runner(s)
|Target Time
|6:06 AM
|Zoombinis
|4% (Not Very Hard, Who's Bayou) - PC
|Amyrlinn
|13:00
|6:34 AM
|Stuart Little 2
|Any% - PS1
|Jaxler
|40:00
|7:21 AM
|Jitsuroku Powerful Yakyuuken: Slugger Yamada
|All Levels - PC
|Sean_A
|20:00
|7:48 AM
|Celeste 64: Fragments of the Mountain
|100% - PC
|TheShadedMaster
|15:00
|8:18 AM
|Pokemon White 2
|Any% - DS
|TTS4life
|3:25:00
|12:22 PM
|Mario Kart DS
|32 Tracks - DS
|Abel
|35:00
|1:24 PM
|TrackMania Sunrise
|Puzzle + Stunts (Any%) - PC
|Rastats
|47:00
|2:28 PM
|Tetris: The Grand Master
|Master Mode - Switch
|AraneaCharlotte
|15:00
|2:58 PM
|Rabbit and Steel
|4P Hard Showcase - PC
|koralreef, aco, Spirialis, frozenflygone
|35:00
|4:15 PM
|Halo 3
|4P Co-op Legendary - PC
|Chronos, adef, bryonato, NervyDestroyer
|1:20:00
|5:58 PM
|Ken Griffey Jr. Presents Major League Baseball
|Win A Game - SNES
|JSR_ & Peanut Butter the Dog
|30:00
|6:35 PM
|Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
|Hitless Any% - PC
|Mitchriz
|40:00
|7:22 PM
|Castlevania: Symphony of the Night
|Reverse Boss Order (RBO) - Xbox 360
|Dr4gonBlitz
|1:10:00
|8:47 PM
|Kingdom Hearts 2 Final Mix
|Critical Any% (PC Modded) - PC
|ninten866
|2:35:00
|11:47 PM
|System Shock (Remake)
|Any% - PC
|BloodThunder
|40:00
|12:34 AM
|Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2+3+4
|100% (1), All Goals & Golds (2,3), Any% (4) - N64 & PC
|PARTY MAN X
|1:16:00
|1:57 AM
|Mr. Run and Jump
|Any% - PC
|altabiscuit
|40:00
|2:44 AM
|The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind
|All Main Quests - PC
|musical_daredevil
|26:00
|3:22 AM
|Fire Emblem: The Sacred Stones
|Ephraim Route - GBA
|Nestani
|1:25:00
|4:54 AM
|Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2
|Campaign (New Game+) Character Bidwar - PC
|limy
|27:00
|5:28 AM
|Crash Nitro Kart
|Any% - Xbox
|McHooper
|55:00
5:58PM - Ken Griffey Jr. Presents Major League Baseball
This rare gem of a sports game almost never gets exposure at Games Done Quick. It's beloved by the older generation, back when Nintendo was in the business of publishing its own first-party MLB games. That's enough of a weird anomaly in itself, but what if I added that this game is being run by a dog?
That's right! JSR_ and Peanut Butter the Dog are back after a triumphant Awesome Games Done Quick appearance earlier this year. This time, Peanut Butter is picking up a bat and leading his team to victory. Because there's nothing in the rulebook that says a dog can't play a baseball video game.
6:35PM - Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
Sekiro has been at GDQ several times, giving FromSoftware even more representation at these marathons. However, this will be the first time that a runner will attempt to complete this game without taking a single hit. Is such a thing even possible? Tune in and find out!
12:34AM - Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1-4
Experience not one, not two, not even three, but four classic Tony Hawk titles! PARTY MAN X will look to run through the first four games consecutively and look to do so with a target time of 1:16:00. Come watch the best of Tony Hawk to round out this 4th of July evening.
Summer Games Done Quick 2024 will take place from now through Saturday, July 6. For more, check out the Games Done Quick website and be sure to come back all week to Shacknews for more on this week's marathon.
-
-
Summer Games Done Quick 2024🌞🎮⌛⏩ has raised $704,098 for Doctors Without Borders! It is the 5th day and runs until the 6th.
SGDQ is a video game speedrunning marathon that raises funds for Doctors Without Borders! Speedrunnners will play through over 125 games in seven days, streaming over on Twitch.tv. Classic games like Super Metroid, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 and Tomb Raider I-III, modern games like Balatro, Elden Ring and ANIMAL WELL, and even some silly games like Birds Aren't Real: The Game and Muscle March will be played through, so there is something for everyone! This will all be streamed on twitch.tv and at http://gamesdonequick.com .
You can donate at http://gamesdonequick.com or by making a purchase from one of their affiliated sponsors such as https://theyetee.com/sgdq or https://www.fangamer.com/gdq . Additionally, any Twitch channel subs to GamesDoneQuick or bits donations all go to the charity.
Site: http://gamesdonequick.com https://twitter.com/GamesDoneQuick
Schedule: https://gamesdonequick.com/schedule
Donate: https://gamesdonequick.com/donate
Merch (with a % going to Doctors Without Borders): https://theyetee.com/collections/sgdq or https://www.fangamer.com/gdq
Stats: https://gdqstats.com/
VODs: https://gdqvods.com/event/sgdq-2024/
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@gamesdonequick (posted a few hours after finish of run)
Twitch Channel: https://www.twitch.tv/gamesdonequick (live stream of games)
-
GDQ Donation link: https://gamesdonequick.com/donate
-
-
-
Now: Zoombinis - 4% (Not Very Hard, Who's Bayou) - PC
Next: Stuart Little 2 - PS1
Then: Jitsuroku Powerful Yakyuuken: Slugger Yamada
Soon: Celeste 64: Fragments of the Mountain
Zoombinis is being run by Amyrlinn and is expepected to take 13 minutes. This run is tagged with 'silly'.
Catch Amyrlinn at: https://twitch.tv/amyrlinn Twitter: amyrlinn
Quacksilver will be hosting.
-
Now: Stuart Little 2 - Any% - PS1
Next: Jitsuroku Powerful Yakyuuken: Slugger Yamada - PC
Then: Celeste 64: Fragments of the Mountain
Soon: Pokemon White 2
Stuart Little 2 is being run by Jaxler and is expepected to take 40 minutes. This run is tagged with 'silly'.
Catch Jaxler at: https://www.twitch.tv/jaxler1 Twitter: jaxlerSR
Commentating will be: Helix, Kobazco, Nestani
Quacksilver will be hosting.
-
Now: Jitsuroku Powerful Yakyuuken: Slugger Yamada - All Levels - PC
Next: Celeste 64: Fragments of the Mountain - PC
Then: Pokemon White 2
Soon: Mario Kart DS
Jitsuroku Powerful Yakyuuken: Slugger Yamada is being run by Sean_A and is expepected to take 20 minutes.
Catch Sean_A at: https://www.twitch.tv/sean_ab Twitter: ssupnerds
Commentating will be: happybythree, killingpepsi
Quacksilver will be hosting.
-
Now: Celeste 64: Fragments of the Mountain - 100% - PC
Next: Pokemon White 2 - DS
Then: Mario Kart DS
Soon: TrackMania Sunrise
Celeste 64: Fragments of the Mountain is being run by TheShadedMaster and is expepected to take 15 minutes.
Catch TheShadedMaster at: https://www.twitch.tv/theshadedmaster Twitter: theshadedmaster
Commentating will be: Kevin, KingJO444, LaurieDBunnykins
Quacksilver will be hosting.
-
Now: Pokemon White 2 - Any% - DS
Next: Mario Kart DS - DS
Then: TrackMania Sunrise
Soon: Tetris: The Grand Master
Pokemon White 2 is being run by TTS4life and is expepected to take 3 hours 25 minutes.
Catch TTS4life at: https://twitch.tv/TTS4life Twitter: TTS4life
Commentating will be: Etchy, Swiftalu, Tuckerlerat
OhHeyItsKara will be hosting.
-
Now: Mario Kart DS - 32 Tracks - DS
Next: TrackMania Sunrise - PC
Then: Tetris: The Grand Master
Soon: Rabbit and Steel
Mario Kart DS is being run by Abel and is expepected to take 55 minutes. This is an ONLINE streamed run. This run is tagged with 'online'.
Catch Abel at: https://www.twitch.tv/abel Twitter: mkdsabel
Commentating will be: MikeyLORR, puddings
Jaidlyn will be hosting.
-