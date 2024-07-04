Summer Games Done Quick 2024: Watch Day 5 here Celebrate 4th of July with Summer Games Done Quick!

Happy 4th of July to everyone out there! Take a day to celebrate it with Summer Games Done Quick! This year's SGDQ airs during July 4th week and brings together the world's best speedrunners to run through some of the most memorable games of the past and present. As always, they'll do it for charity in front of a worldwide audience on Twitch.

Summer Games Done Quick 2024 is coming to you from the Hilton Minneapolis Downtown in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Most of this year's runners are on site for live runs, though a few will be checking in virtually for some remote runs. This year's event is raising money for Doctors Without Borders. After four days, the runners have raised over $680,000. Shacknews will be watching all week and we'll make sure to bring you the daily schedule each day. Plus, we're making sure to highlight the biggest runs worth watching.

Before we get to the schedule, let's look at a highlight from Day 4. Roll call!

You can watch all of the action in the embed below!

Summer Games Done Quick 2024: Day 5 schedule

Here's the full schedule for Day 5, taken from the Games Done Quick website, along with a handful of runs to check out. These times may change depending on how many runs go either long or short, but keep an eye on the comments for the latest updates.

Time (All Times PT) Game Run Runner(s) Target Time 6:06 AM Zoombinis 4% (Not Very Hard, Who's Bayou) - PC Amyrlinn 13:00 6:34 AM Stuart Little 2 Any% - PS1 Jaxler 40:00 7:21 AM Jitsuroku Powerful Yakyuuken: Slugger Yamada All Levels - PC Sean_A 20:00 7:48 AM Celeste 64: Fragments of the Mountain 100% - PC TheShadedMaster 15:00 8:18 AM Pokemon White 2 Any% - DS TTS4life 3:25:00 12:22 PM Mario Kart DS 32 Tracks - DS Abel 35:00 1:24 PM TrackMania Sunrise Puzzle + Stunts (Any%) - PC Rastats 47:00 2:28 PM Tetris: The Grand Master Master Mode - Switch AraneaCharlotte 15:00 2:58 PM Rabbit and Steel 4P Hard Showcase - PC koralreef, aco, Spirialis, frozenflygone 35:00 4:15 PM Halo 3 4P Co-op Legendary - PC Chronos, adef, bryonato, NervyDestroyer 1:20:00 5:58 PM Ken Griffey Jr. Presents Major League Baseball Win A Game - SNES JSR_ & Peanut Butter the Dog 30:00 6:35 PM Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Hitless Any% - PC Mitchriz 40:00 7:22 PM Castlevania: Symphony of the Night Reverse Boss Order (RBO) - Xbox 360 Dr4gonBlitz 1:10:00 8:47 PM Kingdom Hearts 2 Final Mix Critical Any% (PC Modded) - PC ninten866 2:35:00 11:47 PM System Shock (Remake) Any% - PC BloodThunder 40:00 12:34 AM Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2+3+4 100% (1), All Goals & Golds (2,3), Any% (4) - N64 & PC PARTY MAN X 1:16:00 1:57 AM Mr. Run and Jump Any% - PC altabiscuit 40:00 2:44 AM The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind All Main Quests - PC musical_daredevil 26:00 3:22 AM Fire Emblem: The Sacred Stones Ephraim Route - GBA Nestani 1:25:00 4:54 AM Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 Campaign (New Game+) Character Bidwar - PC limy 27:00 5:28 AM Crash Nitro Kart Any% - Xbox McHooper 55:00

5:58PM - Ken Griffey Jr. Presents Major League Baseball

Source: Nintendo

This rare gem of a sports game almost never gets exposure at Games Done Quick. It's beloved by the older generation, back when Nintendo was in the business of publishing its own first-party MLB games. That's enough of a weird anomaly in itself, but what if I added that this game is being run by a dog?

That's right! JSR_ and Peanut Butter the Dog are back after a triumphant Awesome Games Done Quick appearance earlier this year. This time, Peanut Butter is picking up a bat and leading his team to victory. Because there's nothing in the rulebook that says a dog can't play a baseball video game.

6:35PM - Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Source: Activision

Sekiro has been at GDQ several times, giving FromSoftware even more representation at these marathons. However, this will be the first time that a runner will attempt to complete this game without taking a single hit. Is such a thing even possible? Tune in and find out!

12:34AM - Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1-4

Source: Activision

Experience not one, not two, not even three, but four classic Tony Hawk titles! PARTY MAN X will look to run through the first four games consecutively and look to do so with a target time of 1:16:00. Come watch the best of Tony Hawk to round out this 4th of July evening.

Summer Games Done Quick 2024 will take place from now through Saturday, July 6. For more, check out the Games Done Quick website and be sure to come back all week to Shacknews for more on this week's marathon.