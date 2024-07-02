Evening Reading - July 2, 2024

Welcome, Shackers! Welcome to July! It’s a bit of a short week for us, as we’ve got ourselves a holiday in the middle of the week, and it will keep us out for the rest of the weekend. We’ll still have some delightful content for you and we hope you’ve enjoyed the Shacknews E4 Remake showcase we brought you last week. That was a lot of hard work and some awesome interviews came of it! Please check it out if you haven’t already. In the meantime, we have a wonderful Evening Reading to close down this day of posting. Enjoy!

Super Monkey Ball is bananas!

new monkey ball is good pic.twitter.com/d46bmsiqTI — KEITHSTACK.COM (@keithjohnstack) July 3, 2024

Banana Rumble was really good, and I can’t wait to see what speedrunners do with all of these lovely levels.

More Shaolin Monks-style MK?

Without a doubt, if (when?) we do one, it will be Scorpion and Sub-zero. https://t.co/P8PAf5bU6D — Ed Boon (@noobde) July 3, 2024

Seems more than a little promising when Ed Boon throws a “when?” in anything game-related.

Those Tarnished voices in your head

I've never been more called out by a meme before pic.twitter.com/9sCRmvvbEA — itmeJP (@itmeJP) July 2, 2024

Don’t do it. No matter how convincing the voice is, don’t swing in the middle of the boss’s combo, especially in Shadow of the Erdtree.

Is there really a difference?

The difference is Ranni is a cute little witch with a giant wolf knight whose friendship I cherish. Miquella can kick dust.

Alan Wake 2 hijinks at SGDQ!!!

Alan Wake 2 was a totally normal run. No hi-jinks or wackiness. #SGDQ2024 pic.twitter.com/PIwVWRR1Rv — Games Done Quick @ #SGDQ2024 (@GamesDoneQuick) July 2, 2024

They did the whole heckin’ dance. I loved it.

Little Wizard nooooooo!!!

LITTLE WIZARD WATCH OUT pic.twitter.com/dUQFbo9MpY — Murdoink (@Murdoink) July 2, 2024

They finally got him. I knew it’d be someone, but I never expected it to be the Cyberdemon from Doom. It just be like that.

And now, for the most relaxing and talented bartender

I usually hate this kinda crap but this guy is amazing. pic.twitter.com/MoZ8mPVwf9 — South Dallas Foodie (@SouthDallasFood) July 1, 2024

This bartender is truly amazing. I would love to visit and just watch him make drinks for customers (including myself, I’ll pay!) for hours.

And there you have it. That's your Evening Reading for this July 2.

Anti-Depressant Sugar Grizzly Bears aren't the highest or lowest value for the day, but honestly, I was just pitching Sugar Bear from the Golden Crisp cereal to see how much he was worth.

Source: Bubbletron

That covers this Evening Reading. Have a great holiday week and be safe out there!