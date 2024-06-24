Evening Reading - June 24, 2024

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look. We've also made a very special announcement, so check out the video right below to hear about the Shacknews E4 Remake! That's right. We're doing our jobs all summer long!
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Announcing Shacknews E4 Remake and the Summer of Doing Our Jobs
- Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble review: Go bananas
- Riven review: Polished puzzle-solving
- Dustborn is a punk rock rebellion that I can get behind
- Shadow of the Erdtree Steam user reviews slip to Mixed over difficulty & performance
- Midnight Society cuts ties with Guy Beahm AKA Dr Disrespect amid Twitch ban allegations
- EU opens new probe into Apple following possible violations of Digital Markets Act
- Diablo 4 is getting an 'Infernal Hordes' survival mode in Season 5
- of the Devil ups the ante in a way Phoenix Wright would never
- FIFA to host Rocket League esports series in FIFAe World Cup
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Your daily dose of sudoku
A sudoku featuring a video game theme? Now we're talking.
Learn from the best
Gotta love the sports-like analysis of Halo plays.
The OG Xbox was amazing
Let's learn about the HDD.
Are you playing Elden Ring? Remember these notes.
Hopefully these help you with the brutal expansion.
Sean on Sean
Finally, a worthy interviewee.
It's a Perfect Dark kind of season
Are you going to replay it on the Nintendo Switch Online? Steve is! Join him on Stevetendo this week!
Aztecross takes on Elden Ring
This bloke is so good.
The Winnower
The Bigger Bad is still out there?
Dunkey on Star Wars
I hope my favorite character is in this.
There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Don't have a dollar? You don't need one to download Shackpets on iOS or Android. It's our first, free official app that's all about pictures of cute pets! Upload a photo of your pet and challenge other pet pictures to an epic battle of cuteness! You know who's cute? Wednesday. Look at her here having a lovely snooze. You know what else you can look at? Our Bubbletron website. While you're there, see if you can get the highest daily valuation!
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Sam Chandler posted a new article, Evening Reading - June 24, 2024