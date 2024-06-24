FIFA to host Rocket League esports series in FIFAe World Cup FIFA will invite teams from 16 nations to send their best players to compete in its upcoming competition.

It looks like FIFA is gearing up to launch some esports competitions this year, and Psyonix RC soccer game Rocket League will be involved in the event. The FIFAe World Cup has been announced, featuring Rocket League, and will feature teams of some of the best players in the world from 16 nations as they duke it out to prove which squad is the world’s best. Sign-ups are open now and dates and further details will be announced later on.

FIFA announced some of the details of the FIFAe World Cup in a press release this week. According to the announcement, Rocket League will be the featured game of the competition. FIFA will invite teams representing 16 nations around the world to compete in the event, with player and team registrations open on the website. Qualifications and conditions have also been established in general and by some regions. Nations are encouraged to support their teams and share who they want to see compete on the world stage.

Director of eFootball and Gaming at FIFA Christian Volk was excited to share details of the FIFAe World Cup as the organization prepares for the competition ahead:

The FIFAe World Cup featuring Rocket League marks a new era for FIFAe, providing a groundbreaking platform for FIFA’s member assocations to compete on one of the most relevant esports titles. This milestone partnership highlights our commitment to evolve our football esports ecosystem and continue to build the biggest stages for all communities to fame their game.

